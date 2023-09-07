Q&A with Mark Wold, Dean of Arts and Leadership, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity
What do you see as the key legacy of Banff Centre?
If you take a list of renowned artists in Canada, there are few names that don’t have a connection to Banff Centre. Many of them started out as participants and then returned as faculty. Just as the centre left a mark on the lives of these artists and leaders, they, in turn, have helped to shape the trajectory of the organization. We’re standing on the shoulders of giants, and we have an obligation to continue to evolve.
What makes Banff Centre such a special place for inspiring creativity?
Our “secret sauce” has a number of ingredients. One, we offer time and space to reflect and experiment. Two, there is a community where participants can interact with their peers, faculty and an audience to get feedback. And three, we have a stunning natural setting that has been described as “an endless source of inspiration.” And beyond providing artists with a way to deepen their practice and with opportunities for collaboration, we also bring in industry experts who can help them explore how they can succeed as entrepreneurs, how they can make a living through their creative pursuits.
In your over 20 years with Banff Centre, what are some of the highlights?
There are so many special experiences. On the one hand, we have had audiences rise to their feet to acknowledge a powerful and moving performance with thundering applause. On the other end of the spectrum, I witnessed some very personal and intimate moments when artists shared an exquisite piece of work that was created by going deep and being vulnerable. There is that feeling of safety and trust that allows artists to turn personal experiences, including deep trauma, into transformative art. One example is the work of choreographer Crystal Pite and playwright Jonathon Young, who received international acclaim with Betroffenheit, a very personal paean to pain and addiction recovery.
Can such experiences help to effect change in society?
Absolutely, and also in more circumspect ways. Just look at Takao Tanabe, who suffered the humiliation visited upon the Japanese Canadians who had been interred during World War II. Throughout his successful international career and long affiliation with Banff Centre, he returned to his experience of landscape – and his relationship to it. His works are often seen as reflecting inner experience rather than a literal depiction, and as meditations on identity during our era of migration. They’ve had a profound impact on Canadian contemporary art. We can also think of Anishinaabe interdisciplinary artist Rebecca Belmore, whose iconic work Speaking to Their Mother: Ayum-ee-aawach Oomama-mowan was her response to the Oka crisis. Asking people to address the land directly was her attempt to hear political protest as poetic action. Or consider Ottawa and Montreal-based choreographer Crazy Smooth, one of Canada’s top street dancers and our recent 2020 Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award winner. His work, In my Body, highlights the effects of aging on street dancers and how this unavoidable force affects their entire being: body, mind and soul.
When we look at our history, there are countless examples of artists taking a leadership role in drawing attention to the burning issues of their time, from social justice to climate change. An example of how seriously we take our role of leveraging art and creativity for societal transformation is our Indigenous Leadership Program, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary this past year.
How has the Indigenous Leadership Program evolved?
The Indigenous Leadership Program started with a pilot program and then evolved to where we now have a full suite of programs across a variety of topics offered year-round. We see the program as returning to our DNA – and as a means of strengthening our relationship with Indigenous Peoples and with the land. In his remarks in December 2022 when we celebrated 50 years of Indigenous leadership programming, Dr. LeRoy Little Bear reflected on the synergy between Banff Centre’s commitment to the arts – and an artist’s way of seeing the world and problem-solving – with Indigenous ways of knowing. We are very honoured that Indigenous leaders consider the centre a safe home for this program, and it’s been a tremendous relationship – and a reminder that this has been an important traditional gathering spot for all Indigenous Peoples in Treaty 7 and beyond.
What are some of the key programming trends for going forward?
Some of the peak moments of our artistic output and creativity coincided with a peak time for an exchange of ideas, and we are now in another creative environment where we need to work together to confront challenges and realize opportunities. From our position as leader in digital media beginning in the late ‘80s, we are now thinking about the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) – and what it means for creative work, for how art is consumed and for how people can participate in art. We believe that in addition to the engineers and researchers building AI, the creative sector plays a key role in animating it and exploring its potential. We’re going to look at the reality of how it’s changing our society and our culture and create a forum to look at how to create a positive impact.
