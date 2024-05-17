Get high on adrenalin in Ontario this summer

According to studies, including one by Blue Cross of Canada released in February, Canadians continue to be keen to travel. Most people polled in the Blue Cross study particularly recognize the mental health benefits of travelling. With some trepidation about inflation and rising costs, however, they are finding creative ways to travel on a budget, including vacations closer to home.
“Since COVID, a lot of people are excited to get out,” says Shane Bage, marketing and communications manager at Resorts of Ontario. “I think a lot more people are open to experiences in their backyard. I get the sense that people are living in the moment now. They are not thinking ‘I can wait to 10 years’ because that’s a lot of time.”
Bage and Kerri King, executive director of Resorts of Ontario, say they are seeing a lot of interest from travellers looking for adventure-focused, even thrilling, experiences, whether those are indoor or outdoor.
What’s thrilling of course comes down to an individual’s perspective. Bage points to two popular but different vacation options that illustrate that. Voyageur Quest is an authentic, rustic log-cabin experience located on a small lake in the northwest corner of Algonquin Park, with 7,600 square kilometres of wilderness in which guests can canoe and hike, as well as swim out to a floating sauna. Wilderness Tours rafting resort caters to those seeking the charge of white-water rafting experiences on the Ottawa River, which can be customized according to the river rafting intensity being sought.
“We’ve definitely noticed an uptick in people looking for new adventures, which I think we can attribute to a few different reasons,” says Joanne Wolnik, executive director of Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation.
“First, we hear about a growing trend of people looking for a break from routine, opportunities to try something new for the first time, and finding atypical adventures that could include things like off-the-beaten-path excursions, having spontaneity while travelling, and most definitely adrenalin-pumping experiences.”
Wolnik recommends white-water canoeing or kayaking with Grand River Experiences, down the Nith River, especially the Lower Nith, which enters the Grand River Valley with an exciting elevation drop and few rock hazards. She also suggests taking the wheel of a Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche or Nissan GT-R for a spin around Toronto Motorsports Park’s 1.8-kilometre road racing circuit in Cayuga, south of Hamilton in Haldimand County.
“There is definitely a growing trend towards atypical adventures,” says Chloe McConnell, general manager of Long Point Eco-Adventures in St. Williams on the north shore of Lake Erie.
The allure of Niagara Falls itself acts as a magnet for those seeking thrilling sights. The sheer power and majesty of the Falls inspires a sense of awe and excitement, driving visitors to explore the surrounding area and engage in new experiences.— Chris Giles, Senior manager, communications and marketing, Niagara Parks Commission
“Traditional forms of travel and leisure may no longer suffice for individuals seeking unique and adrenalin-pumping experiences. As a result, there’s a heightened interest in activities such as extreme sports, adventure tourism, and off-the-beaten-path excursions.
“Overall, the combination of people feeling more comfortable venturing out post-COVID and a desire for unconventional adventures is driving the heightened interest in thrilling experiences. This trend underscores the innate human desire for exploration, excitement and pushing the boundaries of what’s considered the norm.”
At Long Point Eco-Adventures, guests can fly through the treetops along zip lines through the Carolinian Forest, and kayak nine kilometres down Big Creek, which is often called Canada’s Amazon. There are mountain bike rentals, fungi foraging workshops and even axe-throwing tours.
Glamping is a popular accommodation option at Long Point Eco-Adventures. “It’s the thrill of being in nature, with the comfort and luxury of a hotel room,” Bage says.
“It has been a real draw to a lot of people.”
Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are increasingly where people go to learn where and how to travel, and glamping posts on those platforms have proven to be popular, Bage says.
Huron County, in the western part of the province, is seeing more Gen Zs and millennials visiting, and with that has come a greater interest in thrilling or outdoor adventure vacation experiences, says Rick Sickinger, economic development officer at Huron County Economic Development.
“In Huron County, our main demographic a decade ago was 50-plus years of age,” he says. “We did some work with Ipsos in 2022 and found that our visitor profile is now pretty much evenly split among Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and boomers. Knowing that, it makes sense that there are more adrenalin-rush activities available to appeal to those younger visitors.”
In his area of the province, Sickinger says they recommend the Goderich to Guelph (G2G) Rail Trail, a cycling and hiking route along a former railway line connecting Goderich and Guelph.
“People like to experience mature forests, river valleys, expansive agricultural land and gorgeous beaches exploring the 54-kilometre Huron section of the G2G Rail Trail,” he says.
“They will return at the end of the day to charming communities with inviting places to eat, and there’s a variety of friendly accommodation options.”
Bluestone Wake Park, in the western part of the county near Lake Huron, is a unique outdoor adventure location for all ages and abilities, and offers cable wakeboarding, a massive inflatable aqua park, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding and kids’ camps with numerous activities.
Glow kayaking at River Adventures is a fun-filled way to see the Bayfield River at night, every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer. Glow kayaks are equipped with underwater LEDs. Paddlers are provided with basic water safety and guidance.
Kelly Deeks-Johnson, the tourism and economic development manager at the Town of St. Marys, in Southwestern Ontario between Stratford and London, says the Yak Shack program was launched after the area saw an increased interest in its local waterways and parks.
The Yak Shack is a free kayak loan program, through which travellers can explore the Thames River and Trout Creek waterways. Paddlers can enjoy five kilometres in routes, with views including Grand Trunk Trail’s Sarnia bridge and pretty downtown St. Marys.
Possibly the most thrilling natural wonder in Canada is Niagara Falls, which can be witnessed up close through the Journey Behind the Falls. Visitors descend 125 feet and explore 130-year-old tunnels through the bedrock, through which they can feel the thunderous vibration of the Falls. At the observation deck at the foot of the Falls, they can see and hear the volume and force of water from the Niagara River rushing down a vertical drop of 160 feet.
The Tunnel at Niagara Parks Power Station has received a revamp for this year, featuring new daytime and nighttime experiences. The power station’s history is told through a new bilingual tour and, after exploring the power station’s 2,200-foot-long underground tunnel, 180 feet beneath the main generator hall, guests arrive at an observation platform at the edge of the Niagara River.
“The allure of Niagara Falls itself acts as a magnet for those seeking thrilling sights,” says Chris Giles, senior manager, communications and marketing at Niagara Parks Commission. “The sheer power and majesty of the Falls inspires a sense of awe and excitement, driving visitors to explore the surrounding area and engage in new experiences.
“Journey Behind the Falls, and Niagara Parks Power Station and Tunnel are our top-visited Niagara Parks attractions year-round. Seasonal, open-air attractions like the Whirlpool Aero Car and White Water Walk also offer exciting yet accessible nature-based adventure.”
Another one of those nature experiences can be had at the Butterfly Conservatory, which is open year-round at Niagara Parks. The glass-enclosed butterfly conservatory, one of the largest in North America, was built in 1996 and offers a unique opportunity to observe more than 2,000 vibrantly coloured butterflies in a tropical setting.
“Overall, the combination of a growing appetite for adventure travel, the iconic status of Niagara Falls and the diversification of experiences offered by Niagara Parks have all contributed to the increased interest in thrilling adventures in the region,” Giles says.
If flying high in the air appeals, then a good choice is the 1000 Islands Helicopter Tour in Southeastern Ontario, says Steve Weir, senior marketing manager at Region 9 Regional Tourism Organization (RTO 9). Guests are treated to panoramic views of the 1000 Islands archipelago, a picturesque collection of more than 1,800 islands dotting the St. Lawrence River.
During the tour, passengers get to see iconic landmarks and attractions from a unique perspective, as well as the rugged cliffs, lush greenery and crystal-clear waters of the area. The tour glides past Boldt Castle, a magnificent mansion nestled on Heart Island, and offers glimpses of historic estates and lighthouses.
Another way to see breathtaking views of 1000 Islands is by skydiving. Skydive Gan in Gananoque offers tandem skydiving for beginners, in which one is harnessed to an experienced instructor for the entire jump.
The area covered by RTO 9 is also home to Calypso Water Park, located in Limoges, east of Ottawa. It is Canada’s largest themed waterpark, featuring more than 35 waterslides, including a near-vertical freefall slide.
Back on the ground, enthusiasts of fast cars will want to check out GT Race Experience at Shannonville Motorsport Park, located west of Kingston, at which one can ride in the passenger seat for a few laps or take part in a full driving experience – which includes classroom instruction on the basics of high-performance driving, cornering and braking techniques, and then climbing into the driver seat in one of the track-prepared cars and being accompanied with a professional racing coach.
Of course, there’s never a guarantee the weather will co-operate with summer vacation plans, but luckily there is a one-stop indoor family adventure centre in London.
The Factory at 100 Kellogg Lane spans a mammoth 170,000 square feet and has zip lines, a trampoline park, massive arcade, indoor playground, virtual reality zone and escape rooms.
Not only has its popularity been increasing ever since it was transformed into a tourist destination in 2016, says Jen Moore, marketing and communications manager at Southwest Ontario Tourist Corporation, but the origins of The Factory’s building are interesting. It dates back to the early days of the 20th century when it was home to the production of Kellogg Toasted Corn Flakes, spawning a massive cereal industry.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.