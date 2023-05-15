From Victoria to St. John’s, Canada stretches more than 5,000 kilometres. The vacation options within our own borders are so diverse that it’s easy to find an experience and destination for every type of traveller.
For those looking to explore their own backyard, Air Canada Vacations has an incredible offering of adventures that take the stress out of travel without asking you to compromise on your dream journey.
“There are many details that go into planning a vacation,” says Nino Montagnese, Air Canada Vacations’ vice president. “You must think about booking your flights, accommodations, possible train tickets, rental cars or RVs, as well as any activities you might want to do when you get there.
“We believe that vacations should be about exploring a new destination, taking in the scenery and experiencing exciting adventures. That’s why we curate our packages and tours to alleviate the stress of planning and allow your travel dreams to be transported to the extraordinary.”
There are four ways to explore Canada with Air Canada Vacations, and whichever route you choose, they take care of the travel details – flights, vehicle rentals, hotel stays, transfers booked all in one place – while you enjoy the freedom of the open road. Here are some ideas to inspire summer travel that are not your typical pre-planned holiday.
Hit the road
With a wide array of packages available that include time in the outdoors, delicious local dishes and cultural experiences, Fly & Drive itineraries let you spend between three and 10 nights in your chosen destination and include a round-trip flight, hotel accommodations and car rental.
Dive into the heart of Quebecois gastronomy with a gourmet tour of Îles de la Madeleine. On this trip, seafood lovers can explore the worlds of mussel and oyster farming at La Moule du Large before tucking into a local sea-to-table meal. This package also includes a smoked fish tasting at Fumoir d’Antan fish smokery, the area’s last remaining fishing facility.
Nature meets adventure for outdoorsy types who want to explore the Yukon. You’ll be dropped off at the top of the world among mountains and the midnight sun, and then drive the Top of the World Highway, learn about the great gold rush in Dawson City or brave the rapids in a river raft in Haines Junction.
Laidback travellers can choose to get to know the terroir that produces their favourite B.C. wines with the Okanagan Valley Winery package. Highlights here include a gourmet three-course lunch at 50th Parallel Estate Winery and a visit to Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery to try their local gin and whiskeys.
With every Fly & Drive package, each day offers plenty of time for exploring according to your whims and interests, while every night you’re assured your accommodations will be ready and waiting for you after you’ve made the most of your time on the road.
RV adventures
Each summer, Canadians looking for a taste of the country’s wilder side come up against a big hurdle: a shortage in available rental RVs. With Air Canada Vacations’ RV Experiences, yours is included in one of their five available packages. Expert tip: book early to secure your spot.
Dust off your cowboy boots for an RV adventure through Alberta. You’ll land in Calgary where your first night’s hotel stay is included in the package. Take advantage of the city’s exciting dining scene before a walk on the trails along the beautiful Bow River. Then wake the next morning ready for the road. Over the next week, you’ll have the opportunity to experience a soak in Banff’s Upper Hot Springs, climb the Athabasca Glacier in an Ice Explorer and gaze out over the world’s largest glacial waters, Maligne Lake.
East Coast adventurers, meanwhile, can explore Nova Scotia by RV. Setting off in a deluxe camper van, your trip will skirt the province’s coast, following the Lighthouse Route to arrive at the fishing village of Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Later, you’ll reach Wolfville, where the region’s wines like AOP Acadie Blanc and Tidal Bay are served with a side of historical small-town ambience. Most importantly, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to dip your toes into the Atlantic at the many beaches along your route.
More ways to explore
Prefer to travel by train? Travellers can explore Alberta and British Columbia’s most stunning vistas with a Fly & Rail package. Aboard the Rocky Mountaineer trains, you’ll spot wildlife, learn local history, and enjoy gourmet meals and luxury service as you ride deep into the Rockies. Flights, accommodations and a once-in-a-lifetime experience on the Rocky Mountaineer are included in your package.
And for those who can’t get enough of the outdoors, Air Canada Vacations offers guided hiking and camping tours in some of the country’s most beautiful spots. Take in the beaches and glaciers of Vancouver Island or see the very best of Banff and Jasper. These epic experiences allow travellers to pack light since essentials like tents and mattresses are included in your package along with round-trip flights, national park fees, accommodations and transfers.
These are the summer vacations you’ll remember for a lifetime. The hardest part will be choosing which one to take this year.
