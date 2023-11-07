Extreme weather events, like the severe wildfires, heat domes, tornados and atmospheric rivers causing devastating floods that have been observed in Western Canada over the past decade, drive home the urgency to address the climate crisis.
Yet while the majority of climate scientists agree that human activities are warming the planet, there are still disbelievers, about 13 per cent, among conservative-voting Canadians. Researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) are investigating what might explain this divide – and how we can respond.
With equipment funded by the Canada Foundation for Innovation, including eye-trackers and virtual reality headsets, Jiaying Zhao, Canada Research Chair in Behavioural Sustainability and an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, has been exploring how participants across the political spectrum react when shown evidence of climate change.
So far, she found that liberal individuals show heightened attention to the issue while politically conservative individuals become more distanced and skeptical. This indicates a need to tailor communication strategies, says Dr. Zhao, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.
The narrative around climate change has tended to be one of shame, guilt and sacrifice, she says, with some people feeling overwhelmed by the scale of the problem and responding by ignoring the need for action or rejecting climate science altogether.
“So part of my research involves asking: How can we turn climate action into something rewarding?” says Dr. Zhao. “For example, instead of shaming people for driving, focus on the positives of cycling: you’re getting exercise, you’re out in nature, you’re saving money.”
To pursue this idea, Dr. Zhao teamed up with social psychologist Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC colleague who studies happiness. The two developed Happy Climate, a free online workshop that teaches people how to reduce their carbon footprint through actions that make them happier.
Dr. Zhao and Dr. Dunn hope to test whether this approach can lead to lasting behaviour change on a societal level. The idea is that the workshop may shift social norms as people model the behaviours it inspires.
“This is looking at behavioural change at the individual level and trying to generate a groundswell in addition to changing things from a policy or collective level,” says Dr. Dunn. “We hope to find a spillover effect – that when people make personal changes to reduce their carbon footprint, they are more motivated to demand climate policies from governments, businesses and institutions.”
