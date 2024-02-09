Catherine Hant remembers distinctly the feeling she got when she walked the campus of St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School (SMLS). She was considering a move to become head of school at SMLS. Located in Oakville, Ont., with 556 students currently from junior kindergarten to Grade 12, SMLS is an all-girl school “created by women, for women” that was founded 133 years ago.
It was the school’s rich history that resonated with her, Hant says, and she started her new position last July. “There is a sense walking around here that you are part of something much larger than yourself,” Hant says. That includes 3,500 alumni who stay active in the SMLS community after they have moved on and often offer work placements for SMLS students.
Hant says she makes a point of stressing its history to prospective parents. It all started in 1891, when the Sisters of the Church, an Anglican community of women founded by Mother Emily Ayckbowm, opened a day school in Toronto. The school became St. Mildred’s College in 1908. Ruth Lightbourn founded Miss Lightbourn’s School years after that, which was later named Lightbourne School, and in 1969 the two schools merged.
“We have a really strong foundation and reputation,” Hant says. “Women at that time were largely considered unnecessary to society. We were living in a time where women still weren’t considered citizens. And yet, our founders had the motivation and the foresight for the importance of girls’ education in particular.” The school was forged on the idea that women are trailblazers and contribute much to society, she adds.
“There’s such intentionality in terms of our commitment to and knowledge of girls’ education. That really spills over into the program, both in and outside of the school, the environments we create for them and the leadership opportunities.”
Hant says she remembers feeling inspired as she first walked the school’s halls, seeing photographs on the walls, timelines marking important moments in history and alumni of distinction on display.
Also steeped in history is Brentwood College School, a co-ed school for Grade 8 to Grade 12 based in Mill Bay, B.C., that was founded in 1923. Its centenary has been an opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of the school, its philosophy and its future goals, says Liam Sullivan, deputy head of school, student life.
This year, a Centenary Bash is scheduled for June 22, which will be a dinner and dance under the stars on Campbell Commons. A series of themed “towers” on display at the school’s Centre for Arts & Humanities showcase the school’s history, including the transition from an all-boys school to the first boarding school in Canada to welcome females onto campus.
History is embedded in everything the school is doing this year, Sullivan says, including “history bites” that a history teacher, who has been at the school for 46 years, is putting together for the students.
“I do think, just like any organization or institution, there’s a comfort level that people have when you’re dealing with something that has been around for 100 years versus something that’s just started up last week,” Sullivan says. “There is longevity, there’s that continuity and it’s a proven track record that people look at. … We are incredibly proud of our heritage and our history.”
But Brentwood is very much a contemporary school, evidenced by its newer buildings that have a West Coast architectural style.
“The majority of people that come here and enroll their children in Brentwood are more concerned about what we do now than what we have done in the past,” Sullivan says. “So, we embrace those individuals that have built the school and have been played a big role. But we really are a school and an organization that has an eye to the future.”
Established in 1879, Lakefield College School is steeped in history and heritage. The co-ed day and boarding school in Lakefield, Ont., for Grade 9 to Grade 12 was founded by an English immigrant to the area, Sparham Sheldrake.
“Lakefield was grounded in the English tradition of educating the whole child in a classical curriculum balanced with immersion in the outdoors,” says Anne-Marie Kee, head of school and foundation. “The school’s annual canoeing expedition (where the entire school participated) is the longest-running tradition of the school, established from the beginning. Students would be outdoors in the woods and on the water as much as indoors seated at a desk.”
The school’s “education of the whole student approach” takes full advantage of its 315 acres of waterfront campuses. More than 430 students from more than 40 countries attend the school now, in large part drawn by the school’s natural beauty and cherished traditions.
Rothesay Netherwood School (RNS), based in Rothesay, N.B., opened its doors in 1877. Paul McLellan, head of school, says that heritage and history “forms the foundation on which our school has grown.” Long-standing traditions continue, such as gathering in chapel and the annual Carol Service and Dinner, which was held for the 95th year this past Christmas
“Every building on our 125-acre campus is a testament to our heritage, permanence and vast network of alumni, supporters and friends,” he says. The site features a 100-year-old brick-and-stained-glass chapel and Georgian-style residences.
But, like other private schools with proud heritages, RNS endeavours to balance its history with a forward-thinking mindset, with such new additions as Science Hall, a 40,000-square-foot centre of innovation and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning.
“Our history and heritage provide the bedrock on which to build and grow, and this is something we are proud to share,” he says.
