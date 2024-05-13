Homelessness in Montreal: It’s time to break the cycle

In 135 years as Montreal’s largest homelessness organization, the Old Brewery Mission has never faced a crisis quite like this.
Homelessness in Montreal has skyrocketed over the past five years, and Old Brewery Mission CEO James Hughes says the current situation on the streets isn’t getting any better.
“Not only are there more people everywhere, but the levels of distress that people are suffering from have gone up as well,” he says.
According to Mr. Hughes, who edited a 2024 book called Ending Homelessness in Canada: The Case for Homelessness Prevention, there are more women, young people and Indigenous people on the streets, and there are several reasons why.
For one, “the housing crisis is causing the homelessness crisis,” he says. Higher home prices have led to increases in rent as well as so-called “renovictions,” where landlords renovate their properties and kick out tenants.
“It’s also addictions and mental illness,” Mr. Hughes continues, noting that the lethal fentanyl drug crisis has caused the Mission to have a closer relationship with medical services than ever before. “It’s also people coming out of prisons, women fleeing conjugal violence – there are all kinds of reasons.”
With the worsening homelessness emergency, Mr. Hughes says the Old Brewery Mission needs to continue to grow in order to meet the ongoing challenge.
Currently, it provides professional services in seven Montreal boroughs, including more than 300 emergency shelter beds as well as counseling and intervention services for everyone who walks through the doors. It also manages 450 residential units to alleviate pressure on the shelters and aims to add 50 more every year.
“Our priority is to try to get our hands on units that we control ourselves so that they’ll never be a renoviction and we’ll ensure that that person is properly supported in a permanent housing project,” says Mr. Hughes.
In all, the Old Brewery Mission helps 1,000 people a day, but Mr. Hughes says they want to do more by preventing homelessness before it happens.
“For the first time, we’re not waiting for people to come [to us], we’re actually going on the offence.”
A pivot to prevention
With its latest fundraising campaign, Breaking the Cycle of Homelessness, the Old Brewery Mission aims to raise $50-million over the next five years, with a portion of new funds going towards prevention. In practice, that means building partnerships to identify people in need of a housing solution before they have nowhere to go.
“People who are coming out of treatment, out of prisons, asylum seekers, people at risk in their own housing from a landlord who’s trying to evict them… we’ll intervene with our teams to try to provide those individuals with alternatives if they can’t stay where they are,” says Mr. Hughes.
While there has been an increase in public funding to deal with the homelessness crisis, it’s all earmarked for operational costs, he adds. To rehouse individuals in need and prevent homelessness, the Old Brewery Mission needs support from the private sector. “We’re bigger, we’re better, but it’s still not working, so let’s get out of our buildings and start to go find these people before they become homeless in the first place.”
Louis Audet, chair of the board of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., has been volunteering with the Old Mission Brewery for more than two decades and has never seen a crisis of these proportions. “We used to have about 3,000 homeless people in Montreal. We now have 5,000 in the space of about two, three years, so none of us can keep up,” he says.
Mr. Audet, who is co-chairing the fundraising campaign along with Kim Thomassin, executive vice-president and head of Québec at the investment firm Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), says that there are few investments that can have as large of an impact on the city as the prevention of homelessness.
“If you want to make a difference where it hurts the most, homelessness is a good place to [start].”
For her part, Ms. Thomassin says she has confidence in the Old Brewery Mission because of their commitment and exemplary track record. “They have adapted their services to meet the evolving needs of people experiencing homelessness. Their strategic positioning as an agent of social change, along with their comprehensive approach, gives me hope that they can effectively address the homelessness crisis in Montreal.”
She adds that she feels proud to be part of a collective effort “that can truly transform lives.”
One enthusiastic supporter of the latest campaign is the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, which has been working to improve the social and economic lives of seniors, people with disabilities and immigrants throughout Québec since 1979. Steering vulnerable communities away from the streets represents a “huge challenge,” says Francesco Miele, the foundation’s executive vice-president, which is why they encourage family foundations and other philanthropic partners to join them in supporting the Old Brewery Mission.
“This extraordinary organization dignifies individuals who unfortunately struggle the worst of what life can bring, [and] for that they deserve allies from all horizons,” he says.
