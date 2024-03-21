The ‘Process for Progress in ALS’ initiative aims to reduce delays in diagnosis and allow timely access to critical treatment
For people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), early diagnosis is crucial. Initial ALS symptoms can be subtle and mimic more common diseases, making ALS difficult to diagnosis. As a result, it can take up to two years for some people to receive a formal ALS diagnosis, delaying treatment that is vital to improving their quality of life.¹
ALS is a disease that attacks motor neurons that control muscles of the body, leading to progressive weakness and disability. An estimated 4,000 Canadians are living with ALS. Each year, approximately 1,000 Canadians die from ALS, the majority within two to five years of diagnosis.²
In other disease areas, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used to assist with diagnosis. Given the progressive nature of ALS, a group of Canadian neurologists have developed a program that is using AI technology to identify early signs of ALS, which can otherwise go unnoticed.
The program, “Process for Progress in ALS: An EMR-based practice enhancement initiative,” uses AI to analyze de-identified electronic medical records (EMRs) to alert physicians if a patient has ALS-like symptoms and may need follow-up screening or referral to a specialty ALS centre.
“In Canada, there are places where it takes up to two years to get [an ALS] diagnosis, and that means they’ve missed every single opportunity to slow their disease down, to improve their quality of life, to provide support to their caregivers,” says Dr. Angela Genge, executive director of the ALS Centre of Excellence at The Neuro in Montreal.
Dr. Genge, a noted neurologist and professor at McGill University, is on the Process for Progress in ALS steering committee along with Dr. Amer A. Ghavanini, division head of neurology at Trillium Health Partners in Mississauga, and Dr. Amanda Fiander, a neurologist at Maritime Neurology in Halifax. The program was developed by Ensho Heath, a company dedicated to creating digital health care solutions, in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada.
“AI can help in improving our differential diagnosis, in ensuring we are actually looking at all the possibilities, and I think it’s going to help rare disease patients in particular,” says Dr. Genge.
Dr. Genge participated in The Globe and Mail panel discussion, “AI in Medicine,” in December, discussing the role of AI in improving time to diagnosis for rare diseases. The panel was sponsored by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada.
Dr. Genge further highlights why an early diagnosis is crucial with ALS.
“We know that people live better and live a year and a half longer just by being followed by a multidisciplinary clinic,” which is a group of health care professionals with expertise managing complex medical conditions such as ALS, she explains. “We are also now developing medications that work to slow the disease down, and once you slow the disease down, you always extend life. All of these drugs work better if you start them earlier.”
“In order to get into clinical trials for a new medication that could be more effective, you have to be relatively early in your disease. So, if patients don’t get referred, they don’t get access to treatment options that could make a difference to them,” she adds.
The Process for Progress in ALS program, which has been in the works for four years, analyzes “de-identified” electronic health records (EHRs or the health history of an individual patient) – meaning any data is anonymized to preserve patients’ privacy. It uses the clinical algorithm MNd-5 to find individuals with common ALS symptoms (including loss of hand and arm motor control, twitching, tripping and clumsiness) and generates “probabilistic estimates,” based on the data pulled from the EHRs. Participating doctors’ EMR (a collection of EHRs) are screened by Ensho Health.
The initiative has been reviewed and approved by an independent ethics board, and various safeguards protect health information and the privacy of patients.
Dr. Hamza Jalal, a neurologist at Markham Stouffville Hospital, just north of Toronto, integrated the program into his practice a year ago.
“The biggest selling point for this program was the ease and facilitation with which everything was done,” says Dr. Jalal. “Everything’s happening in the back end and I’m getting generated reports that give me what I need information wise.”
Dr. Jalal says getting an early ALS diagnosis is difficult because there are numerous subtypes of the disease, and its symptoms can even mimic those of issues like muscle disorders (myopathies), nerve disorders (neuropathies), spinal cord compression and stroke.
He shared the example of a patient who had difficulty swallowing and severe muscle twitching and had seen his primary-care doctor multiple times over several months.
“Based on my own alarm bells, I was able to recognize rather early what the condition was [the rare neuromuscular disorder Kennedy’s disease] and initiate the right kinds of investigations,” he says. “But within a few days, I got the [AI program] report that this is a flag about a patient who would have a possible motor neuron disease.”
“I’ve had a handful of patients that I had already initiated their ALS care and it was really nice to see the program was picking up those patients,” he explains.
“This program can really help facilitate and triage these patients in an expedient manner,” he says, adding it has the potential to find patients “who might otherwise slip through the cracks.”
During his subspecialty training at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Dr. Jalal says he saw AI help “revolutionize” patient care in the area of stroke, for example, through automated imaging processing.
“By no means is AI replacing clinical expertise. But AI and the technology related to it in medical care is acting like an autopilot on the plane – it’s not replacing the pilot, but it’s facilitating things for the pilot.”
As the program evolves, there is opportunity to enroll other specialists, such as physiatrists and ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctors, who see patients experiencing ALS-like symptoms, Dr. Genge says. “What we really want is to reach those people in the community who ultimately receive the diagnosis of ALS much earlier.”
“AI will never replace the nurse that’s at your bedside, but it can make the lives of nurses and physicians more patient-focused because it’s removing a lot of the non-patient activities that they do. I think it could really help health care professionals have more time with their patients ultimately,” she explains.
“For the patient, I just let them know that this is actually something that could help your care, improve your ability to do good things for your health. In the end, AI is going to help more than it hurts and in health care, it could make a huge difference.”
For more information on the Process for Progress program, please visit ALSProgress.ca.
¹ Richards D, Morren JA, Pioro EP. Time to diagnosis and factors affecting diagnostic delay in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. J Neurol Sci. 2020;417:117054. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jns.2020.117054.
² ALS Canada. Canada. About ALS; c2020. Accessed on January 10, 2024. ALS Figures. Available from: https://als.ca/what-is-als/about-als/
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.