When Sarah, a 16-year-old from Arua City, Uganda, became pregnant during the COVID-19 lockdown, she grappled with shame and anxiety about her future. As she prepared for her exams, Sarah weathered ridicule and insults from classmates, neighbours and relatives.
“[They] kept pressuring me to get married, calling me a shameless failure,” she says. In the face of these barriers, Sarah’s dreams of graduating and someday becoming a doctor seemed impossible.
To push through, Sarah relied on support from a peer educator trained by UNICEF – a fellow student who had been taught how to open up about taboo topics and was able to share this knowledge with Sarah. With the support of this peer educator and other awareness programs delivered by UNICEF’s UNdaunted project, Sarah remained focused on her studies and was able to not just overcome barriers, but excel.
Today, she is studying a combination of physics, chemistry, and biology in an environment where she feels welcomed and supported. “I am now studying hard to make my family proud and to inspire other girls who are experiencing the same challenges I did.”
Through the UNdaunted project, Sarah developed the skills and received the support she needed to keep pursuing her goals. Since the launch of the UNdaunted project in 2018, UNICEF and partners have been focused on empowering girls and removing barriers to girls’ education in sub-Saharan Africa. The project has touched the lives of 600,361 adolescent girls in five countries since its inception — and counting.
An impact that transforms communities
UNICEF’s educational initiatives, such as UNdaunted and its Women UNlimited program, come at a vital moment, when approximately one billion girls and women around the world lack job skills necessary to succeed and adolescent girls face high risks of sexual violence and child marriage. In UNICEF program countries, almost half of all adolescent girls are anemic, lacking access to critical health and nutrition support. Almost twice as many adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 are not being offered education, employment or training, as compared to boys of the same age.
UNICEF’s education work is focused on upending these statistics by providing the supports that set adolescent girls on the path to success.
“In addition to strengthening adolescent girls’ agency, opportunity, resilience, and rights, investments in adolescent girls will reap economic and societal dividends for years to come. The evidence is clear — investing in adolescent girls can yield high returns to girls, their families, and their communities and countries,” says Sevaun Palvetzian, president and CEO at UNICEF Canada.
Gloria Dakpallah, an education officer at UNICEF Ghana who worked on the Women UNlimited program, speaks to the wide range of programs offered to support adolescent girls’ education. From a radio learning program to keep youth up to date during COVID-19 lockdowns to developing gender-friendly washrooms in schools, the organization’s work goes far beyond the classroom.
During her time with UNICEF, Ms. Dakpallah has seen the positive impacts firsthand. “When a girl is educated, it leads to improved health, improved economic opportunities, and it has the effect of reducing child mortality,” she says.
Young women who have the opportunity to get an education are equipped to make choices regarding their careers and futures. Through this process, Ms. Dakpallah sees a transformative impact that goes beyond the individual. “It reverses a poverty cycle within the immediate family and the community that a girl is part of,” she says.
UNICEF doesn’t create this change alone; these positive impacts are made possible through an approach known as systems strengthening. Ms. Dakpallah says that in Ghana, this involves improving the education system in partnership with government, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and communities.
This collaboration allows for far-reaching, comprehensive change, rather than localized effects from just one program, she says. This approach means that even when UNICEF’s program in a region concludes, the change is long term and initiatives can be sustained.
The critical need for partnerships
Ms. Palvetzian describes UNICEF’s systems strengthening approach as “the multiplier effect” in action.
“We could use our limited resources to only provide direct services to a limited number of children. But we don’t,” she says. “We help governments and partners provide health, education, child and social protection services to reach millions more children. This means that our programming has a dual lens of impact: meeting the immediate needs of children, as well as long-term development to help every child.”
Just as UNICEF’s educational programs for adolescent girls are made possible by on-the-ground, local partners, diverse Canadian partners play an integral role in sustaining this positive change. Families, foundations, companies, event sponsors and the Government of Canada commit to a shared vision in support of UNICEF’s mandate to protect the rights of every child around the world.
“As the needs for children around the world rise, our growing group of partners rises up to meet them with us,” says Ms. Palvetzian.
UNICEF helped open doors for Ayanda, a 17-year-old student in Kokstad, South Africa. Following the death of her parents over a decade ago, Ayanda grew up in a remote, rural area with her aunt and cousins. Their school lacked internet connectivity, leaving Ayanda and her classmates isolated from the globally evolving technology sector.
When UNdaunted arrived in Ayanda’s region, they introduced coding and robotics to her school curriculum. Suddenly, she saw a new future in reach: a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering and math.
“I’m very grateful to UNICEF for training our teachers to become champions in coding and robotics,” she says. “This is one of the careers that is currently dominated by males, but I’m not scared to venture into it.”
