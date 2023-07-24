How food-focused businesses are honouring Saskatchewan’s unique food culture
The province’s unique landscape, residents and history all play a role in shaping its distinctive food scene
When you drive through Saskatchewan at harvest time, there’s a very specific green-ish haze that can hang over the horizon, courtesy of the farmers working to get their crops out of the field. It’s that same dustiness – part grain, part prairie soil – that you’ll be able to taste in a sip of whisky from Black Fox Farm and Distillery, located just outside Saskatoon.
“It’s a sweet smell, it’s a sweet taste, and that’s what you get out of our whisky,” says co-owner Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote, who is passionate about showcasing the province’s unique “terroir” in the spirits Black Fox makes in its on-farm distillery. “The grain that we grow really reflects what we have here – the long days, the cool nights, the humidity, temperature fluctuations.”
This creates something that tastes uniquely of this place, just in the same way that a Pinot Noir from Chile tastes different to one from France or the Napa Valley. And, because it’s a single-source estate, Black Fox is able to meticulously curate every single part of its process – from “putting the seed in the ground to the liquid in a glass,” as Stefanyshyn-Cote puts it – all the while prioritizing sustainability and championing local, uniquely Saskatchewan ingredients. In fact, when we reach Black Fox, it’s right before the summer solstice, a day that the team of distillers have pledged to set aside for creativity, experimenting from sunrise at 4:46 a.m. to sundown at 9:31 p.m.
“They’re looking at making a lilac gin, and a sage and rose gin,” says Stefanyshyn-Cote.
In the past, some of the team’s solstice experiments have been “wrecks” (one year, they came up with a dandelion gin that was undrinkable), but that excitement around local ingredients has also translated into some world-class successes. Its award-winning SE Eleven Single Grain Whisky, for example, is made from a seldom-used wheat and rye hybrid grain called triticale, which gives an “exceptional flavour,” says Stefanyshyn-Cote, who along with her husband John Cote is a fifth-generation farmer.
But the couple doesn’t just care about local ingredients. Black Fox Farm and Distillery is all about connecting with people, whether that’s coming together over one of their bottles, or partaking in one of the many tours and experiences on offer, including tastings, live music and cocktails on their patio, and the chance to pick flowers and pumpkins in season. Later this summer, guests can even stop by and help them wash all the farm-grown cucumbers that go into the distillery’s Cucumber Gin, which calls for two pounds of the veggies in each bottle.
Above left: Black Fox Farm and Distillery's co-owners, John Cote and Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote.
Above right: A drone shot of the distillery's on-site farm.
SUPPLIED
“We want you to go away more knowledgeable,” says Stefanyshyn-Cote. “We want you to understand agriculture, processing, terroir, and how those all fit together to create something that’s pretty spectacular.”
Their goal, she says, is to help people make the connection between the land, the farmer, the distiller and the thing they’re about to eat or drink.
In the north of the province, the team behind Boreal Heartland is equally passionate about honouring Saskatchewan’s unique food culture. This Indigenous owned and operated business is dedicated to showing off the fact that the unique boreal forest is more than what some might call “moose pasture.” Instead, it’s a vibrant, thriving ecosystem full of natural bounty to be carefully stewarded.
Founded in 2017 in Air Ronge, a northern village on the shores of Lac la Ronge, Boreal Heartland employs around 75 people each summer to bring in plants – some by the truckful, other the bagful – gathered from the pristine forest to use in its teas and seasonings, which are sold in 400 stores throughout the country. Not only is this a positive source of flexible work opportunities in an area with just 38 per cent employment, it also provides training in traditional foraging skills, passing down knowledge between generations. (Harvesters go out into the “pristine” boreal forest, picking according to the rule of thirds: A third for you, a third to propagate, and a third for the animals.)
“It’s a beautiful story,” says Krista Anderson, director of sales and marketing at Red River Indigenous Brands, which promotes Indigenous owned food and beverage brands throughout Canada. “In this day and age, Canadians are looking for purpose-driven products, and people are very intrigued by products created by the Indigenous, particularly those of Boreal Heartland.”
Located in the Remai Modern, Saskatoon’s museum of contemporary art, Hearth Restaurant excels at “prairie cooking,” featuring a menu packed with high-quality local ingredients.
SUPPLIED
The company’s line of seasonings, which includes chanterelle powder, alder pepper, juniper berries, rosehips and spruce tips, are popular with everyone from chefs to distillers, who’ll often buy them in bulk. This brings us to another group of people who are celebrating Saskatchewan’s unique food culture: restaurant owners.
The province’s thriving food scene is filled with talented chefs and cooks who are honouring local ingredients and their unique cultural heritage. Saskatoon’s Hearth excels at what they call “prairie cooking,” featuring a menu packed with high-quality local ingredients. (It’s also located in the Remai Modern, Saskatoon’s museum of contemporary art, which makes it the perfect end to a day of full local cultural appreciation.)
Meanwhile, Night Jar Diner, located in Swift Current, offers its unique take on comfort food, levelled up. Its menu – elevated versions of meat and potatoes, burgers, mac and cheese – is an homage to the kind of home-style fare these diners, spotted in small towns across the prairies, are known (and loved) for.
And Odla, the brainchild of two farmers, one chef and a sommelier, is the perfect blend of town and country. This team describes it as Saskatchewan’s “first-ever” farm-direct restaurant, meaning that in addition to sourcing all its meat from the holistically-managed Farm One Forty, a regenerative farm owned by one of its founders, Arlie Laroche, they get their other products from over 50 local farmers.
Above left: The outdoor bar at Farm One Forty in Vanscoy, Sask., offers delicious drinks and stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Above right: The menu at Saskatoon's Odla features comforting dishes such as gnocchi, miso-marinated pickerel and crispy schnitzel.
SUPPLIED
“Each dish on our menu sets out to showcase local ingredients and purveyors as much as possible,” explains Odla’s sommelier Lacey Sellinger. “For example, our current gnocchi dish features potatoes and lamb’s quarter from Mole Mountain Farm, local eggs from Prairie Sunrise, chives from Myrtles Garden, goat feta from Red Barn Dairy, pea shoots from Nook and Cranny, greens & onions from Spring Water Garden, garlic scapes from Spruce Haven Organics, and mint we have growing on our patio.”
In addition to serving up hyper-local dishes in its Saskatoon restaurant, Odla (which is named for the Swedish word that means “to cultivate”) also hosts events at Farm One Forty in Vanscoy, just west of Saskatoon – all part of its mission to reconnect people with their food.
“We feel that focusing on locality and seasonality allows us to express our creativity while supporting the local economy and highlighting the high-quality craftsmanship available from various producers around the province,” says Sellinger. “Following this clear and concise plan to focus on local food allows us to maximize our impact on the community while ensuring that our environmental impact is a positive one as well.”
She concludes: “Would it be easier to order everything from one large grocery supplier? Probably, but we are gluttons for punishment – and local food!”
