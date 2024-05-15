How the cruise industry is sailing to a greener sustainable future

Though cruise travel makes up just two per cent of international travel, it has a significant impact on the economy – an estimated $138-billion in 2022 alone, according to a 2024 report by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). Growth is expected to jump by at least 10 per cent from 2024 to 2028.
As such, the industry can be a major player in the promotion and adoption of sustainable travel measures, with the end goal of reducing the carbon footprint of every voyage and passenger.
Across the industry, billions are being invested to deliver on the promise of net-zero emissions by 2050. One way cruise lines hope to achieve that is with innovations around fuel.
Energy management
“As more ships are introduced, the global fleet features more efficient propulsion systems and energy management supported by the newest technologies and environmental practices that exceed that of many other travel sectors,” says Anne Madison, senior vice-president, global strategic communications & marketing at CLIA.
“The cruise industry is utilizing engines that allow for fuel flexibility to use low- to zero-GHG fuels, with little to no engine modification. These fuels and energy sources include green methanol, bio-LNG and synthetic LNG, hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic/solar, battery storage and wind.”
While binding environmental conventions, such as MARPOL (International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships), have inspired a drive to reduce greenhouse gases worldwide, CLIA members are committed to going over and above those requirements. They will introduce new technologies and practices to allow them to reduce the rate of carbon emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.
As Madison points out, green methanol is going to become more important for future cruise ships. Also known as bio-or e-methanol, it can make a cruise almost carbon neutral if adopted as a ship’s lone energy source.
Construction is already underway to build methanol-ready ships by companies like Norwegian and Disney Cruise Line, which will be in use by 2028. According to CLIA’s State of the Cruise Industry report (April 2024), there are 32 pilot projects and collaborative initiatives underway, with sustainable fuel producers and engine companies testing sustainable fuels and technologies.
While passengers may like knowing their cruise is using a greener fuel, some sustainable measures are easier to relate to as part of their travel experience. Norwegian launched a sustainable bar in 2022 with the debut of its Prima ship and rolled it out for its newest vessel, Viva, which hit the waves last year.
Zero-waste cocktails
Some cocktails featured repurposed food waste. Through a straw made from vegetables, guests can sip on a Mai Tai crafted with leftover croissants and simmered down into a syrup alongside lime juice, rum and Cointreau. Other drinks may have a sweet syrup made with pineapple skins. Meanwhile, other cruise brands like Regent Seven Seas and Oceania have biodigesters to break down organic materials.
The Scenic Group demonstrated its commitment to sustainability with the April 2024 release of an inaugural report outlining its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts. In it, the company said it has reduced single-use plastics by 95 per cent across its fleet.
The Cherish the Planet initiative includes offering locally sourced meals on menus and sustainable shore excursions on each river cruise itinerary and in each region visited by its luxury expedition yachts.
It will also deepen its connections to communities highlighted in cruise itineraries. For example, Scenic will partner with a nongovernmental organization in Cambodia to allow its vessels to be used for training purposes and work placement for underprivileged locals.
The overall approach not only focuses on operational enhancement and sustainable sourcing but also on engaging in meaningful cultural exchanges, says Phil Jordan, director of sustainability at Scenic Group.
“Every action is aimed at preserving the world’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations,” he says.
