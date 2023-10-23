How three culinary pros across Canada are prioritizing sustainability

Sustainability is more than just a trend for restaurants and other businesses in the food and drink industry. For innovative chefs, restaurateurs and winery owners, it’s a core philosophy. Whether it’s how food is sourced, how a restaurant is designed or how a community is centred, there are business owners across the country doing their part to show peers and conscientious diners what’s possible if you refuse to stick with the status quo. Here, three boundary-pushing leaders in Canada’s culinary scene share their sustainable practices.