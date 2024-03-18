How to decode your emotions when it comes to money
Think about the last time a server dropped a single bill at the table where you were enjoying dinner with friends. Did you pull out your credit card and pounce on it before even looking at the total? Did you discreetly hand it back to the server and ask them to separate it, hoping no one noticed? Or did you act oblivious and wait for someone else to take the lead? Whatever your move, chances are the situation felt uncomfortable. And chances are that discomfort was just a small stumble in the emotional minefield we try and often fail to navigate when it comes to talking about money.
As a society, we view money as a taboo topic.
Talking about it can feel uneasy, looming like a dark cloud that is ready to burst into rain at any moment. Money is a proxy for our moral foundations, our fears, our aspirations and our motivations — a notorious flashpoint between couples, friends, and family.
Behind infidelity, arguments over money have been cited as the second leading cause of divorce. And new research commissioned by Scotiabank shows nearly one in two Canadians have had the same argument about money more than once.
So why is money such a lightning rod for so many? What’s really causing that discomfort when we talk about it?
These questions are at the heart of Money Style by Scotia Advice+, a new online quiz and resource developed by Scotiabank that aims to help people understand what’s behind the way they think, act and feel about money.
The 15-question quiz is inspired by personality assessment tools like love languages, and rooted in consumer data reports, research studies and interviews with psychologists and therapists. It focuses on real-world scenarios and sheds light on the fundamental human needs at the root of most money-related behaviours. It’s meant to both help people decode their individual relationships with money and bridge areas of misunderstanding and miscommunication with loved ones when things get real.
A desire for predictability and security is at the heart of Edwards’ dominant money style, “Certainty.”
“It can be hard to talk about money without opening up completely about all your finances, which can feel like a big conversation,” says Laura Edwards, a 27-year-old chef from Hamilton, Ont.
Edwards recently completed the Money Styles quiz along with her partner, Krysten Payne. The pair is taking steps towards buying their first home, which can spark important discussions around finances.
“When we talk about money, a huge range of emotions can rise to the surface,” says Dr. Adam Palanica, a senior manager at Scotiabank with a PhD in cognitive and behavioural neuroscience psychology. “Having a deeper understanding of what’s behind those feelings can help bring more empathy to hard conversations. Talking about money shouldn't feel like a personal attack.”
“We’ve realized being honest about our goals is essential because, without constant communication, it’s easy to have assumptions or expectations of each other that are unrealistic,” Edwards explains.
Partners Laura Edwards and Krysten Payne are taking steps towards buying their first home.
After taking the quiz, Canadians will learn which of the following six Money Styles is their most dominant:
Ready to find out your Money Style?
“The tool gives you a language for money conversations that is rooted in empathy,” says Kingsley Chak, Senior Vice President, Deposits, Savings and Investments at Scotiabank.
Chak points out people rarely make financial decisions in silos, and being aware of each other’s Money Styles can allow for more understanding and patience, and less judgment, during tougher conversations. “If you don’t have the language to process each other's perspectives, you’re talking over each other instead of really understanding one another’s motivations.”
Payne and Edwards say their quiz results (“Contribution” for Payne and “Certainty” for Edwards) rang true, and helped unpack some of their perspectives around money.
“I’m definitely excited by making progress towards my financial milestones, and I can sometimes feel frustrated when other financial needs get in the way of that progress,” Payne says, reflecting on his style.
“We take a slow and steady approach to building our financial future, and Krysten always has lots of questions to ask along the way,” adds Edwards. “That makes sense knowing that his style is ‘Contribution,’ because people with that style like to see all the pieces of the puzzle ... They want their spending to have a positive impact on their loved ones.”
While the quiz suggests your dominant Money Style, which tends to drive your outlooks and behaviours the majority of the time, the result isn’t meant to be a hard and fast diagnostic. Elements of other styles likely surface in different scenarios. Learning about all six of the different styles can help to understand where you share common ground with others, and provide insight that proves useful in the long-term.
Payne’s dominant style, “Contribution,” suggests it's a priority for him to understand a bigger picture.
47 per cent of Canadians report that they have had the same argument about money with loved ones more than once.
“The tool isn’t about connecting people with complementary money styles,” says Tanya Eisener, Senior Vice President, Retail Customer Value at Scotiabank. “It’s about creating a common language for us to talk about how we feel about money in a way that minimizes conflict and animosity, thanks to that shared understanding of where the other person is coming from on an emotional level.”
Ultimately, the goal of the tool is to help Canadians become a bit more self-aware. By identifying what’s standing in the way of having productive conversations about money, they can move toward a more financially secure future.
"Breaking down the stigma around finances is so important," Eisener points out. "Tools like this are a way to work towards meeting your current and future needs by offering better transparency in challenging conversations."
