How to decode your emotions when it comes to money

As a society, we view money as a taboo topic.

Talking about it can feel uneasy, looming like a dark cloud that is ready to burst into rain at any moment. Money is a proxy for our moral foundations, our fears, our aspirations and our motivations — a notorious flashpoint between couples, friends, and family.

Behind infidelity, arguments over money have been cited as the second leading cause of divorce. And new research commissioned by Scotiabank shows nearly one in two Canadians have had the same argument about money more than once.

So why is money such a lightning rod for so many? What’s really causing that discomfort when we talk about it?

These questions are at the heart of Money Style by Scotia Advice+, a new online quiz and resource developed by Scotiabank that aims to help people understand what’s behind the way they think, act and feel about money.

The 15-question quiz is inspired by personality assessment tools like love languages, and rooted in consumer data reports, research studies and interviews with psychologists and therapists. It focuses on real-world scenarios and sheds light on the fundamental human needs at the root of most money-related behaviours. It’s meant to both help people decode their individual relationships with money and bridge areas of misunderstanding and miscommunication with loved ones when things get real.