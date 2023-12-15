Young people will soon be off for the holidays, ready to get cozy at home with their families. It will also be a time when kids and teens will be on the receiving end of many new tech devices as gifts, with plenty of time to spend on them. According to MediaSmarts, a Canadian digital media literacy non-profit, there are several ways to rethink what screen time means and how your family can practice healthy digital behaviour during the holiday season.
Matthew Johnson, Director of Education at MediaSmarts, says instead of focusing only on monitoring time spent on devices, families can promote activities that are creative, genuinely educational, and that allow young people to move from their screens to having in-person social interactions with friends and family.
“There’s a lot of evidence coming out now that framing device usage as an addiction can be very harmful,” Johnson says. “Instead of thinking of devices as being addictive, it’s better to think of them as tools we are choosing to use. So, it’s not just what we do with that time, it’s also our attitude toward those devices. It’s important that young people are empowered with the right attitude and the right experience, based on their age. That’s why it’s been really heartening to see platforms like YouTube starting to provide a different and safer experience for youth in that 13- to 18-year-old range.”
Supporting different digital needs for different ages
YouTube’s Global Head of Kids & Family, Lauren Glaubach, says there are unique digital needs for kids at different stages of development, and YouTube offers different experiences to manage that. “For years, we’ve partnered with our Youth and Families Advisory Committee, a team of independent experts in child development, digital learning, and children’s media, and we work together to build and adapt products that best meet the needs of young users.” Glaubach shares that models like YouTube Kids and YouTube Supervised Experiences allow families to set the right level of parent-management on digital use.
“There’s a range of parental controls available to families, including hand-selecting content from their favourite creators and channels on YouTube Kids,” Glaubach says. “For parents who decide their tweens are ready to explore YouTube, supervised experiences come with content setting options, parental controls, and digital well-being protections. And for those over 13 who are ready for the full YouTube experience, we have protections in place, such as setting their uploads to private and turning off autoplay by default.”
Healthy media use during the holidays
Matthew Johnson says there are a few key tips that parents and caregivers can consider when it comes to healthy media use during the holidays. Beyond choosing the appropriate app or platform for kids, Johnson also recommends creating household rules together and creating a contract that spells out the rules your kids and you will follow to go along with a new device. MediaSmarts’ research has shown that kids with household rules about Internet use are less likely to do things like post their contact information, visit gambling sites, seek out online pornography and talk to strangers online. Talking about rules is also a helpful way of starting your conversation about kids’ online lives and keeping it going, so that you can connect and recap with them about what they saw, did and learned online each day. The most important rule? Tell your kids to come talk to you any time they have a problem online and promise that you will help them find a solution instead of overreacting.
Media content can also influence kids, especially if it involves their identity (like representations of gender or diversity) or their body image. “Maybe they’ve gotten a message about body image, but they haven’t learned how to interpret what they’re seeing,” Johnson says. “They may know that it’s not real–that in many cases it’s filtered or photoshopped–but just knowing that doesn’t relieve the pressure.” In those moments, it’s completely fine, even encouraged, to press pause and talk about anything that may make your child uncomfortable.
This is something YouTube is also thinking about in its product development. Teen mental health expert, and YouTube’s Global Head of Mental Health, Dr. Jessica DiVento Dzuban says that digital wellbeing tools are critical for young people online. “Working with external child development experts, we identified categories of content that could be problematic for some teens if viewed in repetition, like idealizing some physical features over others. In 2024, we’re rolling out an update in Canada which will limit repeated recommendations to those topics for teens. This is in addition to our updated Take a Break and Bedtime reminders which will appear as full-screen takeovers across Shorts and long-form videos.”
YouTube has also expanded its crisis resource panels to be a full-page experience to encourage viewers to pause for a moment and explore help topics when they search for certain queries related to suicide, self-harm, and eating disorders. “By working with experts, we’ve adapted our platform to create moments of pause during searches for challenging content. That way we’re able to support viewers to see resources for third-party crisis hotlines as well as suggested prompts to steer search queries towards topics like self-compassion or grounding exercises,” Dzuban says.
Over decades, MediaSmarts’ research has consistently shown that children and teens want their parents to play a role in how they navigate the online world. During the holidays, and throughout the year, by setting and negotiating online rules, having an ongoing conversation about kids’ media lives, and leaning on the guardrails and tools put in place by platforms like YouTube, parents and caregivers can be more equipped than ever to stay involved with their children’s online behaviours and to make sure that media plays a healthy role as they grow.
