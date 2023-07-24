How to enjoy the most unique foodie experiences in B.C.

British Columbia is known for its must-see sights, from majestic mountains and stunning waterfalls to lush forests and a rugged coastline. However, B.C. is worth visiting for more than the views – the province also boasts a lively food and drink scene that offers unforgettable experiences. You can check out a secret pop-up dinner series that educates diners about the climate crisis and social justice, get a taste of Haida Gwaii’s Indigenous culinary traditions or take a restaurant tour with a seasoned restaurant critic, to name a few. These five unique foodie experiences celebrate the best of what B.C. has to offer.