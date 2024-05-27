How to make energy-efficient buildings a focus of climate action

The impacts of climate change and the efforts to mitigate the risks are already costing Canada billions of dollars. Despite the high and rising costs, addressing climate change also presents economic opportunities – and there’s reason for optimism.
“In the climate space, the bulk of the technologies that we need, we already have. It’s a question of perfecting them and getting the cost down,” says James Meadowcroft, a professor at Carleton University and academic director at Efficiency Canada, a think-tank housed at the school.
When confronting climate action, he says we often think in terms of percentage reductions of carbon dioxide – how much can we avoid emitting to the atmosphere by a certain date.
“We tend to make little incremental steps rather than looking at how to switch the system into one which better satisfies our needs and is net-zero GHG emission,” Dr. Meadowcroft says. “For example, we have to get gasoline light-duty vehicles off our roads because battery electric vehicles can deliver on net zero. We need to stop burning natural gas in our residential and commercial buildings, and instead electrify them with high-efficiency heat pumps.”
Energy-efficient construction is a huge area of opportunity. Its future in this country is taking shape in a two-storey guarded hot box and climate chamber at Carleton.
It’s part of the school’s Centre for Advanced Building Envelope Research (CABER), which launched in June 2023. The testing facility can simulate indoor and outdoor environments to examine the thermal performance and durability of large residential and commercial walls under all climate conditions. Another giant pressurized spray rack can measure the impact of precipitation and air leakage on building envelopes.
This research is critical at a time when Canada is striving to achieve a net-zero future. Energy use in residential and commercial buildings accounts for 12 per cent of the country’s GHG emissions.
“We’re redefining how we build and renovate buildings, to address the pressing challenges facing the construction industry,” says Cynthia Cruickshank, a Carleton professor, and CABER’s director and principal investigator.
She says CABER will reveal ways to improve the efficiency and resiliency of building performance, and develop technologies for insulation and air-sealing in new and retrofit construction. The program is partnering with builders, manufacturers and renovators to turn its discoveries into products, and supports regulators in renewing codes and standards for building performance.
CABER is one example of how Carleton University aims to be a catalyst for solutions that are driving sustainability, and be a leader in climate-change research.
Dr. Cruickshank and Dr. Meadowcroft were among the presenters at a recent Carleton Challenge Conference, which brought together academic, business and government leaders in a forum to explore climate solutions.
Dr. Meadowcroft says that Canada has the advantage of tremendous natural and human resources. “Our energy is the envy of many other countries.”
Yet, that has also made Canada “sleepy”, he cautions. “We need to get our act together if we want to be at the forefront of countries. Otherwise we’ll find that we’re bringing up the rear in terms of adapting our economy to net zero [targets].”
In the construction industry, there’s a shift to recognizing the future risks of decisions being made now, says Mark Hutchinson, vice president of Green Building Programs and Innovation at Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC), who also spoke at the Carleton Challenge Conference.
If developers fail to pursue a zero-carbon strategy, “will their building assets become unsellable or rent-able?” he asks.
He has confidence that the real estate sector will be able to decarbonize its building stock, but the pace of progress matters. “We can do this, we will do it. Are we going to do it fast enough? At the same time as being a challenge, it’s also an opportunity for the country as a whole.”
To promote greater sustainability, CAGBC offers education, research and certifications such as Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Mr. Hutchinson says becoming greener requires a combination of upskilling the workforce and technological innovations. He sees many advances emerging from academia.
“Whether it’s the business school, policy school or engineering school, academia is free to think outside the box,” he says.
At Carleton, “We’re training the next generation of building scientists and energy consultants,” Dr. Cruickshank adds.
Climate change brings risk, but the solutions have the potential to boost Canada’s prosperity. To Dr. Meadowcroft, progress depends on making changes all across the built environment, electricity system, and how we move people and goods. “We need to spread our effort, and invest in every industry, so that we can really move the needle,” he says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Carleton University. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.