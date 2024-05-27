How to plan the ultimate outdoors-y adventure in Niagara Falls
Even though it’s less than two hours from Canada’s largest metropolis, the Niagara region is abounding in pristine natural experiences – many of them unique to this corner of the world.
Think: seeing the world’s most powerful waterfalls from a rare vantage point, or riding a cable car over 200 feet in the air, a whirlpool swirling below.
Niagara Parks’ Adventure Pass Plus – which gives you access to 10+ attractions – helps any outdoor enthusiast plan their weekend getaway. Plus, at over 50 per cent off what it would cost to purchase those entry tickets individually, it saves you money, too.
Here’s everything you’ll want to explore for the ultimate outdoors-y day (or longer stay) in Niagara Falls.
Witness the power of Niagara Falls
The best place to start when experiencing the rush and excitement of the Falls, is Niagara Parks’ Journey Behind the Falls attraction. Here, you’ll descend 125 feet below ground via elevator and then walk 150 feet through bedrock tunnels, where you’ll feel the thunderous vibration of the Falls long before you see them.
And when you do finally arrive directly underneath the cascading power above, snap photos at the iconic lower observation deck or one of the viewing portals behind the cataract. This is the closest you’ll ever get to the Falls; and with the rushing water travelling over 65 kilometres per hour, you’re sure to get a little wet. Don’t worry, your admission includes a biodegradable rain poncho.
Less than a 10-minute walk from Journey Behind the Falls is the Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel, the first major hydroelectric power plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River. Today, you’ll find restored artifacts and informative exhibits inside that give visitors a first-hand look at how the plant used the power of water to generate electricity for over a century.
Then you’ll take another elevator ride, this time 180 feet below ground to a 2,200-foot-long tunnel which leads to a newly built viewing platform. Incredibly, the tunnel was built in 1901 when the power station was constructed with just lanterns, dynamite, pickaxes and shovels.
Depending on the time of your visit, the Power Station offers newly added night and daytime experiences including a new bilingual self-guided audio tour with admission.
The nighttime experience at the station includes evening access to the Tunnel, activated with spectacular new LED lighting, projected archival images and sound. After exploring the power station's 2,200-foot-long underground Tunnel, guests can experience an exclusive illuminated view of Niagara Falls from the observation platform at the edge of the Niagara River, as well as a prime viewing spot for fireworks, which take place at the Falls each night during the summer months.
The river
Further down the road from the Falls, you can explore the teal-blue waters of the Niagara River. The White Water Walk, a quarter-mile-long pathway along the edge of the river gives you plenty of vantage points of Niagara’s Class 6 white water rapids, some of the wildest in all of North America.
Then you’re going to head up – way up – for an unforgettable ride in the Whirlpool Aero Car, an antique cable car suspended 200 feet over the Niagara River. You’ll travel 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge, taking in views of the river’s rapids and whirlpool, and actually crossing the Canada-U.S. border four times due to the way the river bends. (No passport required!)
Important note: If you don’t have a car to get around, your Adventure Pass Plus gives you access to three of the area’s public transportation systems – the WEGO bus system, Falls Incline Railway and the Niagara-on-the-Lake WEGO Shuttle.
The flora and fauna
Seeking a serene vibe? Head to the area’s Butterfly Conservatory, one of the largest glass-enclosed butterfly conservatories in North America. There are over 2,000 vibrant tropical butterflies here, alongside exotic blossoms, too.
There’s also the Floral Showhouse, a garden oasis where over 20,000 plants are grown annually. Year-round, there are displays of orchids, succulents, and other tropical plant species; and then there are eight special exhibits throughout the year, where certain in-season flowers are in abundance, like hydrangeas, geraniums or chrysanthemums.
Want to explore even more? Your Adventure Pass Plus gives you bonus access to four historical sites: Old Fort Erie, Laura Secord Homestead, McFarland House and Mackenzie Printery.
