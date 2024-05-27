How to plan the ultimate outdoors-y adventure in Niagara Falls

Witness the power of Niagara Falls

The best place to start when experiencing the rush and excitement of the Falls, is Niagara Parks’ Journey Behind the Falls attraction. Here, you’ll descend 125 feet below ground via elevator and then walk 150 feet through bedrock tunnels, where you’ll feel the thunderous vibration of the Falls long before you see them.

And when you do finally arrive directly underneath the cascading power above, snap photos at the iconic lower observation deck or one of the viewing portals behind the cataract. This is the closest you’ll ever get to the Falls; and with the rushing water travelling over 65 kilometres per hour, you’re sure to get a little wet. Don’t worry, your admission includes a biodegradable rain poncho.

Less than a 10-minute walk from Journey Behind the Falls is the Niagara Parks Power Station + Tunnel, the first major hydroelectric power plant on the Canadian side of the Niagara River. Today, you’ll find restored artifacts and informative exhibits inside that give visitors a first-hand look at how the plant used the power of water to generate electricity for over a century.

Then you’ll take another elevator ride, this time 180 feet below ground to a 2,200-foot-long tunnel which leads to a newly built viewing platform. Incredibly, the tunnel was built in 1901 when the power station was constructed with just lanterns, dynamite, pickaxes and shovels.