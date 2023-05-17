How to spend 48 perfect hours in Winnipeg

Where to stay in Winnipeg, from historic hotels to woodsy rooms at the Inn

If you’d like to stay in the heart of the city, try the elegant The Fort Garry Hotel & Spa, a historic, century-old building that will keep you feeling luxe all weekend long thanks to its spacious guest rooms and spa services. The hotel’s Oval Room Brasserie also makes for a sophisticated dinner spot, accompanied by live music – and for more evening entertainment, you can head downstairs to Yuk Yuk’s comedy club to catch a show. It’s just a short walk away from The Forks, an iconic area of the city that includes a market, art installations, shopping, restaurants and the Manitoba Children’s Museum. It’s located where the Assiniboine and Red Rivers meet in downtown Winnipeg and has been a traditional meeting place for Indigenous Peoples for centuries.

If something a little cozier is more your vibe, book a room at Inn at the Forks. It’s steps away from prime dining, shopping and culture sites and offers a woodsy restaurant and rejuvenating spa services. Or, for something more boutique-style, opt for Mere Hotel, located on the river in the Exchange District. Simple and comfortable, it’s also near various cultural hotspots.