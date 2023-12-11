Staying on top of the seemingly endless chores and tasks —cooking, cleaning, grocery shopping and taking kids to activities, to name a few—is truly a herculean feat.
But that’s only the half of it. The mental heavy lift that goes into the work—planning, organizing and remembering everything that needs to be done—is invisible to most but can take a toll on the person who does the bulk of it.
Often referred to as “cognitive labour” or “worry work,” it’s a burden that’s more often borne by women in Canada, and it’s exhausting.
“Essentially, the invisible load is a never-ending to-do list that occupies Canadian women’s minds as we try to ensure that nothing falls through the cracks,” says mindset and wellness expert Sonia Jhas. “Contrary to popular belief, a partner asking a well-intended ‘How can I help?’ can actually add to one’s invisible load, as women are put in a position where they need to anticipate priorities, identify solutions and take responsibility for yet another decision.”
Shark Home Canada—maker of thoughtfully designed premium-quality products that make keeping a clean home easier—recently asked Canadians to share their take on the subject, and the findings show that things are far from equal when it comes to running a household.
Almost three-quarters of women in a relationship believe that they take on all or most of the planning, and seven in 10 women believe they spend more time worrying about daily household tasks compared to their partner—and, frustratingly, less than half of men acknowledge these realities.
“In a time when our mental well-being is already fragile and pressure to manage a ‘perfect’ household is increasing, it’s important to support efforts to alleviate the invisible load women carry,” says Jhas.
To that end, she has some expert tips on how to change your approach to keeping everything ticking along, starting with prioritizing self-care.
“For me, this looks like waking up before everyone else so I can work out, journal and practice breath work,” she says. “This helps me stay grounded throughout the day so that I feel able to tackle my to-do list without being thrown off track by small hiccups.”
She also suggests finding ways to make your life a little bit easier. Sometimes just thinking about what to have for dinner feels like a bigger chore than actually making it, so Jhas gets her kids involved with menu planning and grocery shopping.
And don’t feel bad about asking for help or speaking up when you feel like you’re hitting a wall. “I’ve been working on setting clear boundaries for myself and expressing them to my family,” says Jhas. “This helps me avoid feeling burnt out, and it encourages them to take more responsibility and agency.”
Another way to lighten your mental load is to work smarter—which is where finding new innovations that are designed to keep your home clean feel like less of a chore.
One vacuum brand that has been taking the world by storm for its reliability and quality is Shark. Take the new Shark Cordless Detect Pro Auto-Empty System vacuum: It uses four powerful cleaning technologies to sense the dirt so you can plug into some music and let the machine do the work for you with its and high suction that enables it to pick up every little speck (even from tricky edges and nooks), adapt to different floor types and even features an automatic LED light that brightens those dim corners.
This ahead-of-its-time machine also makes the most tedious aspect of vacuuming—emptying the dust bag or canister—über simple as it automatically empties into the bagless base, capturing and trapping 99.97 percent of dust and allergens with True HEPA filtration (and therefore exposing you to 1,000 times less dust and particles compared to traditional emptying).
Jhas has one final piece of advice: Let go.
“It can be helpful to remind yourself that feeling peace is better than feeling in control,” says Jhas. “Aiming to run a ‘perfect’ household is a daunting (and impossible) goal. Instead, work toward a pleasant, enjoyable and productive household dynamic one step at a time.”
And, with some help from Shark Home Canada, one appliance at a time too.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Shark Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.