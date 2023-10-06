Kingsway College School
The goal of Kingsway College School (KCS) is to provide environments where a student’s wellness is supported as they become lifelong learners who are good people. From JK to Grade 12, our co-ed school challenges every student to examine all aspects of school life, to take responsible risks and uncover a wealth of talents, interests and passions throughout their journey. Through our distinct Four Doors to Learning Program, our students explore and grow as learners, artists, athletes and citizens.
Kingsway College School differentiates itself through its focus on wellness, enriched curriculum and personalized learning approach, innovative teaching methods including place-based, project based, and experiential, all in a supportive community. By combining these distinctive features, KCS delivers an unparalleled educational experience that inspires students to reach their ultimate potential.
Hands-on experiences, field trips, place and project-based learning opportunities are integrated throughout the curriculum, allowing students to apply their knowledge and skills in real-world contexts. KCS is committed to providing an engaging and relevant education that goes beyond traditional classroom learning. KCS utilizes our community partners’ facilities such as Humbertown Park, The Boulevard Club, The Argonauts Rowing Club, Eurostep and others to support our Place-Based Learning programming.
Families choose KCS because of: our good reputation in the community and within the independent school system; the people – our amazing teachers, staff and leadership; our location in west Toronto; the school is co-ed; and our innovative, individualized and progressive learning environment.
Lakefield College School
Our vision is to inspire teenagers to be leaders who care, connect and contribute. As we look to the future, our graduates will need to be innovative and adaptable, passionate life-long learners with the confidence and ability to continually develop the attributes and skills needed for a rapidly changing world.
We intentionally strive to craft transformative student experiences founded on our strategic pillars of Authentic Learning, Community First, and Outdoors Every Day.
We believe transformative experiences are essential for personal growth, and occur when our students’ ways of thinking and being are positively challenged through new experiences, knowledge and the time to reflect individually and collaboratively.
We believe true leadership is expressed through qualities and characteristics that can be quiet or outgoing. LCS student leaders confidently pursue their passions with meaning and purpose. They are reflective, ethical and caring individuals who openly share their strengths and talents with others to accomplish amazing things. They are individuals who, through a process of self-discovery, embrace their individuality, and care for themselves, their environment and their world.
LCS students learn to connect by developing meaningful relationships with each other, their teachers and their community, and by having a personal connection to their learning – fuelled by open communication, an appreciation of diverse perspectives and the ability to work together to solve any problem. They develop the physical and psychological habits and practices necessary to thrive. They are optimistic and energized individuals who contribute to their communities, build ideas and inspire others no matter where they find themselves. – Anne-Marie Kee, head of school and foundation, Lakefield College School
Bayview Glen School
How do we best prepare children today for the world they will inherit tomorrow? From climate change – forest fires that impact the air quality index thousands of kilometres away – to the accelerated pace and impact of artificial intelligence. Today’s generation is surrounded by unprecedented changes socially, economically and environmentally. A strong and well-balanced approach to education is the cornerstone of the Bayview Glen experience. An important journey filled with ample opportunities, the right facilities, great educators and resources to discover your passion and interests.
Great schools place a high degree of importance and commitment with how knowledge, skills, attitudes and values are fostered to best prepare today’s generation for the world they will inherit tomorrow. Bayview Glen prides itself on fostering a healthy culture and environment that allows each child the opportunity to strive for something better, get to that good place, but most importantly, do it in a good way with strong values, purpose and passion. We have over 1,500 alumni around the world who stand out as adaptable, responsible and connected global citizens. Bayview Glen is comprised of over 1,100 students from age 2 to Grade 12. What is clear from day one is our school community is reflective of the diverse nature and composition of Toronto. – James Lee, Bayview Glen head of school
The Rosedale Day School
The Rosedale Day School (RDS) in Toronto is an educational community built on meaningful connections. Our programming provides authentic and real-world learning experiences to ensure our students are prepared to adapt confidently and engage responsibly in our changing world. We offer a globally responsive pedagogy that cultivates future-ready leaders who are compassionate, collaborative and courageous.
We are also leaders in differentiated instruction with a flexible and adaptive learning environment that accommodates individual differences so that all children can participate at grade level. The RDS Motto – each child is unique – is a guideline for the school and its students. We celebrate different learning journeys because we know that it is our unique perspectives and active participation in these journeys that bring out the best in us all. Differentiated Instruction is child-centred leaning that is tailored to suit individual strengths, abilities and interests on a consistent basis with both internal and external partners while maintaining the child’s academic development, mental health and well-being.
RDS offers flexible learning environments that accommodate individual learning differences so that children can participate at grade level. We believe that “fair is not equal; fair is everyone getting what they need to be successful.’ Some students require one-to-one support while others thrive in a small group environment. We recognize this and take great care to support the unique learning journeys of our students. – Julia McCuaig, student success centre co-ordinator and learning strategist
Neuchâtel Junior College
Our mission is to transform curious minds into global citizens through life-changing experiential Grade 12 and gap year studies, preparing students for university and for life. Our vision is to ignite lifelong learning, purpose, friendships and adventure through an extraordinary educational experience in Europe.
Since 1956, our caring leaders, teachers, staff and host families have supported students to learn about themselves and the world to develop into better leaders through our Grade 12 and gap year studies in Europe. We transform curious minds into global citizens, encouraging students to ‘step outside’ their home base and outside of their comfort zone as they develop their maturity, sense of self, independence and confidence on our campus in beautiful Neuchâtel, Switzerland.
The York School
The York School is a gender-inclusive, independent school in the heart of Toronto that offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) program from junior kindergarten to Grade 12. On two purpose-built campuses, our teachers foster a love of learning and a community-oriented mindset in our students.
As the first one-to-one laptop school in Canada, York has always been at the forefront of embracing new technologies that support learning in and out of the classroom. We believe curiosity, well-being and belonging are as important as leadership, academic rigour and university preparation.
We understand the value of experiential learning; that’s why we take our students on local and international educational trips that challenge them to explore solutions to pressing problems. Our vision is for every student to thrive as their authentic self and reach their fullest potential in a community where relationships are built on empathy, trust and mutual respect. We attract top educators by paying them well (amongst the top three of CIS Ontario schools), offering them industry-leading professional development opportunities, and building a culture of collegiality and belonging.
Branksome Hall
In an age of unprecedented disruption, today’s students need an education that keeps pace with the times. Stimulating that change is what Branksome Hall does best. With leading-edge pedagogy – offering skills-based programming that brings the real world into the school and its students into the real world – Branksome’s mission is to continually evolve, knowing the future belongs to original thinkers, problem-solvers, entrepreneurs and those fluent in the STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), which are increasingly prized in a digital economy. As one of the world’s pre-eminent schools for girls, with a liberal arts, International Baccalaureate approach to curriculum, Branksome Hall is cementing its reputation as a leader in innovative, STEAM-focused education for girls.
With an innovative curriculum including robotics, a business incubator program, which is the first of its kind in Canada in the JK–Grade 12 space, and three Innovation Hubs, Branksome is set to launch the most ambitious fundraising campaign in its 120-year history. Funded by the $30-million Make Way Campaign, the school has broken ground on a new Innovation Centre and Studio Theatre (iCAST), a space where STEM and the arts will collide and which is set to open in 2025. To learn more about Branksome Hall, visit www.branksome.on.ca.
Havergal College
At Havergal College, an all-girls school based in Toronto (JK to 12), each student is supported to make empowering choices and become the architect of her education. Our future-ready programming focuses on student agency to ensure our graduates develop inquiry mindsets, are prepared to solve problems and meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.
Our rigorous curriculum is designed around the pillars of academics and well-being. In collaboration with mentors, teachers and a supportive peer community, our students learn new ways to express themselves with creativity, enthusiasm and self-confidence. We offer extensive co-curricular, athletic, performing arts and leadership opportunities for students in all grades.
Founded in 1894 and rooted in Anglican tradition, Havergal’s mission is to prepare young women to make a difference. The hallmarks of a Havergal education are enriched, broad-based educational programs and rigorous academic standards, a stimulating and supportive learning environment and a strong community that fosters the qualities of leadership and good citizenship, underpinned by the school’s values of Integrity, Inquiry, Compassion and Courage.
