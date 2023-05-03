Multiple sclerosis (MS) can be challenging to manage, since no two experiences with the disease are the same.
This chronic autoimmune condition can have debilitating effects on the nervous system, leading to a wide range of symptoms such as extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, weakness, tingling, vision and bladder problems, impaired sensation and cognitive and mood impairment. In Canada, which has among the highest rates of MS in the world, more than 90,000 people – or one in 400 Canadians – live with the disease.
In some individuals, the symptoms can be quite severe; in others, they can be mild. However, the lifelong condition will evolve over time.
“MS is an unpredictable disease, in which the severity and duration of symptoms can vary from person to person and evolve as the disease progresses,” says Erin Keith, vice-president, Neuroscience at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of available treatments for MS, but how disease progression is detected and monitored has remained vastly unchanged.
Disease progression in MS has traditionally relied on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to look for new or growing brain lesions, a hallmark of the disease which indicates damage to the myelin sheaths that cover nerves. But people with MS typically only visit their specialist for an MRI once or twice a year. So, they rely on symptoms to track their disease – which do not necessarily indicate progression, says Dr. Mark Freedman, senior scientist, neuroscience program at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, professor of medicine in neurology at the University of Ottawa and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Research Unit at The Ottawa Hospital.
As a result, doctors have limited opportunities to act quickly and manage the condition before further damage is done.
Thanks to recent advancements, the way MS is managed could potentially improve. Novartis Canada is leading research on biomarkers in MS which could help detect disease progression more effectively. If the research is positive, these biomarkers could assist doctors in identifying subtle changes of disease progression earlier and help avoid the potentially irreversible damage the disease can inflict.
“This allows us to be one step ahead,” says Dr. Freedman. “Patients are going to benefit before this silent disease leads to disability.”
Keith adds, “Our aim is to ultimately help expedite real-time optimization of treatment strategies in a way that enables people living with MS to gain access to the right treatment at the right time.”
Tracking progression through eyes and cells
A biomarker is an objective measure that captures what is happening in a disease state at a given moment that can act as a warning sign for the onset or progression of disease. Some biomarkers come from simple measurements such as blood pressure or body weight, others are based on lab tests of blood, urine or tissues. Biomarkers can also assess how well a treatment is working.
Since 2021, Novartis Canada has partnered with Innodem Neurosciences, undertaking a clinical trial that examines how Eye Movement Biomarkers (EMBs) and Gaze Mapping Biomarkers (GMBs) can help monitor disease progression.
EMBs refer to a quantitative composite assessment of various eye movement behaviours as a surrogate of brain health. With GMBs, researchers analyze gaze patterns while individuals perform short visual tasks, measuring things like sustained attention, attention-switching and processing speed.
Keith says the goal is to develop a reliable, non-invasive, sensitive and accessible method of detecting subtle changes in disease progression.
“We have a vision of moving MS care from a reactive to a proactive approach where doctors are enabled to act prior to the onset of irreversible damage – and we believe biomarkers are a critical part of that shift,” she says. “Detecting disease progression commonly happens once it’s too late to intervene and the research we’re leading on biomarkers has the power to positively impact the standard of care.”
Another exciting area of development in MS research surrounds the potential utility of fluid biomarkers such as neurofilament-light chain (NfL).
Dr. Freedman’s research tracks when neurofilaments – proteins that provide structural support in the cytoskeleton of nerve cells and their axons (wires) – are released into the blood. The higher the level of NfL, the more damaged “wires” that are evident. In cases where NfL levels are very high, it can indicate that the course of the disease may be accelerated. “People with higher NfL levels at baseline indicate more damage that has occurred before their disease became evident and those people will progress faster,” says Dr. Freedman.
Neurofilament levels can also track a treatment’s effectiveness, he adds. Even in cases where an individual reports feeling fine, higher NfL levels reveal “silent disease” suggesting that a different treatment strategy may be indicated. NfL can be detected with a simple blood test, enabling doctors and patients to get the answers they need quickly with rises in levels often indicating the future development of relapses, new MRI activity or even disease progression.
‘We believe more is possible’
For Keith, the research into biomarkers offers an important pivot in the treatment of MS and reinforces Novartis Canada’s commitment to improving the lives of those living with the disease.
“This is a very exciting shift in our efforts to identify potential solutions that could help improve the standard of care for people living with this debilitating disease,” she says.
These advancements are just the beginning, she adds.
“There’s been incredible progress in MS over the past few decades, but we believe more is possible,” Keith says. “I’m looking forward to seeing what we discover in this pursuit to drive the shift from a reactive to a more proactive care approach.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.