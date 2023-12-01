Inside a ground-breaking effort to document the Amazon River
The Amazon basin covers approximately seven million square kilometres and it is home to half the world’s remaining rainforests and 10 per cent of the known species on Earth.
In addition to supporting a diverse array of wildlife and millions of people, the Amazon’s forests and soils are also believed to store more than 150 billion tons of carbon, making them an invaluable resource in the fight against climate change. Due to the Amazon’s size and rugged terrain, scientists are only beginning to discover the complexities of its many ecosystems, and their far-reaching impacts on our planet.
The Rolex and National Geographic Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition - a collaborative effort between scientists, conservationists, cartographers, photographers, geologists and local communities - is dedicated to expanding our understanding of this incredible region, and increasing global awareness of its importance.
Among the members of this expedition is João Campos-Silva, a Brazilian fisheries biologist whose work focuses on threatened species such as the giant arapaima. The world’s largest freshwater fish grows up to three metres in length and weighs up to 200 kilograms. It has long been an important source of food for communities in the Amazon basin, but more than a century of habitat loss and overfishing has threatened its survival in the wild.
Campos-Silva’s grassroots program has led to a 600-per-cent increase in the arapaima population and a new source of income for many people in the region. It works with local communities to designate protected lakes and develop a variety of sustainable fishing practices.
In addition to earning him a 2019 Rolex Award for Enterprise, Campos-Silva’s conservation initiatives have also shown that it’s possible to improve the lives of local people while also protecting the ecosystems on which they rely.
“This system has helped to reshape the concept of conservation in the Amazon,” Campos-Silva says. “For a long time, conservation was seen as something that comes from the top down, and many times excluded the local people, but they have been living here for at least 12,000 years and developing management practices that have protected Amazonia.
“I think this is the conservation paradigm that we need to strengthen in this century: to see people as a solution and not as a problem.”
This new paradigm is an important part of Campos-Silva’s contribution to the Rolex and National Geographic Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition, where he is working alongside indigenous communities to learn more about habits of over-exploited freshwater species in the region.
“We inserted GPS tags in arapaima, black caiman, river dolphins, and giant turtles, and we will soon have some interesting results in terms of the movement of these megafauna,” he says. “It’s very basic information, but knowing their movement patterns is crucial to establishing new protected lakes.”
Many areas are only accessible by boat or float plane, which makes conducting scientific research in the Amazon both logistically challenging and expensive. The support of Rolex and National Geographic are crucial to the project’s success. Equally important to funding is the platform this partnership provides to share the expedition’s findings with a global audience.
“The Amazon is always immersed in a doom-and-gloom narrative: Deforestation, forest fires, illegal gold mining, over-harvesting - but in this project, we have an opportunity to share a positive message that it’s possible to protect nature while improving the quality of local people’s lives,” Campos-Silva says. “That’s a nice thing to share with the world and a positive example of how to achieve a brighter future for Amazonia.”
Like every scientist, Campos-Silva uses fieldwork and data collection to help advance human knowledge, but his experiences in the Amazon have revealed that scientists aren’t the only ones who can help us better understand ourselves and the planet.
“The Amazon is a very deep place where you can find new species of invertebrates and human groups who have never interacted with the outside world,” Campos-Silva says. “The indigenous groups here have totally different knowledge systems, so perhaps this makes the Amazon one of the last big frontiers for human knowledge.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Rolex. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.