Local First Nations call the shoreline along Hudson and James Bays the “birthing place.” It’s where ocean and land come together, where caribou rear their young – and where polar bears and beluga whales share habitat with hundreds of thousands of shorebirds.
Another ecosystem of significance is called “the breathing lands,” says Lawrence Martin, manager of Mushkegowuk Marine Region, a conservation project spearheaded by the Mushkegowuk Council, representing seven First Nations in the Hudson Bay Lowlands in northern Ontario. “The peatlands are among the largest in the world. They are so important because the time it takes for dead plants to break down in these wet environments is more extended, allowing carbon to be safely stored.”
Due to the biodiversity and cultural importance of these traditional territories, there is wide support among First Nations communities to “establish a national marine conservation area,” he says. “A lot of traditional knowledge has been shared by elders and community members about how they use the land and water. We need to acknowledge that everything is interconnected: the water and the land, the plants you see, the mosquitoes flying by your face and the frogs singing away.”
The region earmarked for marine conservation comprises 1,290 kilometres of coast and 91,000 square kilometres of offshore waters, says Anna Baggio, conservation director, Wildlands League. In addition to being popular with seals and fishes, the National Audubon Society estimates that the area is the nesting ground for millions of birds and millions more – songbirds, shorebirds, waterfowl and others – rely on the region during migration.
“It is also home to the most southern population of polar bears, and there are freshwater fish that only here venture into the salt water of the bay,” she says. “We’ve been coming here for 20 years, working with Indigenous people and bringing in researchers to better understand this ecosystem.”
Baggio recently witnessed two herds of caribou merging and travelling on by the thousands. “It’s one of the most spectacular places on Earth,” she says. “This reminds us that we’re all connected – to the ocean and the land and each other.”
When a common goal inspires such collaborative efforts, Martin sees this as an opportunity to “build new relationships, including with federal and provincial governments, which can allow us to move forward from the dark times of the past.”
