Inspiring fall vacation ideas on beautiful Prince Edward Island

Welcome to vibrant, flavourful Charlottetown. You’ve got a delicious day ahead of you, starting with a visit to the PEI Brewing Company where you can participate in a guided tour of the beer-making process. Sample their inventive house brews, perhaps a blueberry ale or a citrusy IPA. The taproom menu is also worth sampling, with creative dishes like kimchi chicken, pulled pork poutine and sourdough grilled cheese with stout onion jam. Afterwards, if you’re craving something sweet, stop in at Founders’ Food Hall & Market, a community hub filled with local artisans and food producers. At Wenever Pastry, partake in authentic French patisserie, including the shop’s famous cream puffs in flavours like Earl Grey tea, vanilla strawberry and matcha cream.
Stroll through charming Victoria Row, a prime shopping destination for art, clothing and handcrafted jewelry. Since this is a vacation with your taste buds in mind, call ahead to reserve a spot at one of the city’s top restaurants. Slaymaker & Nichols Gastro House features mouth-watering spins on local fare such as homemade crab cakes with bourbon bacon jam and potato-crusted haddock with fennel and tomato chorizo sauce. If you’re hankering for PEI’s legendary seafood, check out Water Prince Corner Shop and Lobster Pound. Dig into fresh-from-the-sea options like Malpeque oysters, PEI blue mussels and steamed PEI lobster with melted butter and lemon. Confederation Landing Park is right outside the door, ideal for a post-dinner amble on the boardwalk with a stunning waterfront view.
After eating your way around town, tuck in for the night at the trendy, colourful Arts Hotel or the Sydney Boutique Inn & Suites, a circa-1857 convent turned refined, modern hideaway.