Funds raised impact the charity sector’s ability to help those in need
After its launch in New York City in 2012, GivingTuesday came to Canada the following year under the auspices of a group of partners including CanadaHelps.org and GIV3 and has been an important start to the holiday giving season ever since. In 2023, GivingTuesday is on 28 November.
Created as a simple idea – a day that encourages people to do good – GivingTuesday has grown into the world’s largest generosity movement with active participants in more than 90 countries collaborating year-round with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life.
The impact is significant. On GivingTuesday in Canada last year, more than $13-million was raised on the CanadaHelps platform alone in a 24-hour period, which was 10 per cent more than the amount raised in 2021.
Across Canada, $50-million was raised on reporting platforms to support thousands of organizations countrywide.
“GivingTuesday is a critically important day for charities in Canada and around the world who see millions raised within the 24-hour period, making a real impact on the charity sector’s ability to help those in need,” says Duke Chang, president and chief executive officer, CanadaHelps.
In a new initiative this year, school students are being invited to engage in GivingTuesday through the It’s Cool to be Kind project.
“It’s Cool to be Kind is about empowering and including young people in growing generosity and giving opportunities to those who are typically recipients of generosity – to know they have the ability to give too,” says Toni Brem, program manager, GivingTuesday Canada. “It feels good to give, and when things feel good, we’ll repeat the behaviour. That is the goal of the program; to inspire the next generation of givers and inspire a wave of generosity on GivingTuesday and beyond.”
The program encourages teachers to discuss social issues that matter most to their students. For younger children, the conversation can be about fairness and things they care about such as animals, their family, the right to play and homelessness.
Students will also be invited to start their own projects, which can range from a food or clothing drive to acts of kindness or advocacy work.
Information: givingtuesday.ca
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.