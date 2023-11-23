Keep It Cool
Why Athleta is a go-to for effortless style and comfort
Your typical day is likely to be as multifaceted as you are.
You might start with a morning workout, grab a coffee with a friend, and then spend your working day on conference calls, topping it off with dinner at a new neighbourhood spot.
As our lives get busier, we need a wardrobe that cankeep pace, all while delivering on style and practicality.
Enter Athleta, a brand that delivers on versatility to bring you endlessly wearable staples for all facets of your life.
The brand’s innovative approach to design has successfully bridged the gap between activewear and stylish essentials, empowering you to seamlessly go from picking up groceries to a casual brunch and beyond. And since you know Athleta is known for clothes that are meant to move in, you’ll never have to sacrifice comfort.
A key piece that exemplifies this versatility is the brand’s Endless Pant. The PrimaStretch fabric is designed to move with, taking you through your entire day. The slim, cropped cut is modern yet practical—it will look just as good with sneakers as it will with loafers and ankle boots. Plus, the satin side stripe makes them dressy enough for an evening out.
The key to putting together an outfit that’s equal parts cool, chic and comfy is to focus on standout details as well as on-trend shapes. Then, opt for a hit of joyful colour and the right accessories and you’ll have a look that combines functionality with style.
Here, three ways to get dressed for whatever the day brings.
For a casual brunch
There’s nothing as classically cool as a v-neck sweater, especially when it’s in fun, snuggly boucle fabric like this. Top it with a statement-making coat that combines on-trend fleece front with quilted insulated back. Finally, fit all the day’s essentials into a quilted tote bag that’s roomy but never bulky.
For working from home
Elevate your comfy daytime look with the Conscious Crop Bra, a top that combines a bra and a tank into one. Then, switch up your go-to sweatshirt with the Coaster Luxe Recover Sweatshirt, which features stylish side slits and a relaxed, elongated silhouette. For chillier days, a pair of cozy, cable knit socks is a must.
For a dinner out
You’d be hard-pressed to find a silhouette that’s more elegant than a wrap sweater. With its wool-cashmere blend, the Alpine Wrap is the definition of luxurious. Our favourite feature? That you can adjust the tie to get your preferred, perfect fit. For the most stylish entrance, reach for the stunning Whisper Featherless Wrap coat; its asymmetrical silhouette and oversized quilting details are as chic as it gets, but the lightweight insulation made from recycled materials will ensure you’re warm on the walk home.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Athleta. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.