Kia’s innovative tech in the EV9 transforms the driver experience

The great promise of technology is that it is intended to make our lives easier. Behind the wheel of the Kia EV9, drivers see that promise come to life in the form of innovative tech that offers relaxation, comfort, safety and an intuitive in-car experience designed to fit the needs of Canadian drivers.
The EV9′s cutting-edge features aren’t just for tech-obsessed early adopters – many are designed to run behind the scenes, enhancing the ride in ways you feel instead of see. “There is something intrinsic about an EV that’s transformative to the driver experience,” says Michael Kopke, director of marketing at Kia Canada Inc. “And until someone’s actually had the opportunity to drive an EV, they don’t know what they’re missing.”
For example, the difference between horsepower and torque: “When you’re leaving a red light or accelerating down the highway, what you feel is torque,” Kopke says. “That’s what actually pushes you back into the seat. With an EV you get 100 per cent of that torque right away as soon as you hit the pedal, whereas gas cars have to build to hit the maximum. That immediately creates a sense of excitement and driver enjoyment. The EV9 really delivers on that thrill.”
That thrill is enhanced by the low-sitting battery, which gives the EV9 a low centre of gravity and a feeling of security and relaxation. “From a handling point of view, it inspires quite a bit of confidence,” Kopke says, adding that the quiet inside of the cabin will wow drivers who are used to piloting a gas-powered car.
With the wow comes tech-enabled safety features that leave the driver in control, but act as a backup when required. One example Kopke cites is the car’s integrated regenerative braking system that works in tandem with its safety systems, like Forward Collison Avoidance Assist and Advanced Smart Cruise Control. Normally, when you take your foot off the accelerator, a car naturally begins to slow. But with the EV9, “if the camera’s not seeing a car in front of you, then it’s going to say, ‘Okay, I don’t need to slow down from a braking point of view, I need to slow down from a coasting point of view,’” says Kopke. “You get a more relaxed slow down versus if there was a car in front of you. It’s very intuitive. It makes the overall driving experience much more enjoyable, and frankly, more relaxing.”
There’s EV9 tech at your fingertips, too. From the integrated panoramic display to the customizable ambient lighting to the heated and cooled Kia “relaxation seats” that mimic the seating you’d find on a business-class flight (complete with leg rests), the EV9 offers a class of features that feel truly luxurious.
The SUV also embraces an EV trend that many Canadian drivers will appreciate: the ability to preheat or pre-cool the car without the environmental impact that comes from running a gas-powered engine. Kia calls this feature “cabin preconditioning.”
EV technology, says Dan Guatto, director of energy transition at consulting firm Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada), offers new and unexpected ways to optimize the driver experience. “You’re not hurting the environment, it’s just energy coming from the grid. You’re not even eroding the range. You go out and it’s totally comfortable before you drive,” he says.
There’s also utility mode, allowing you to use the battery power while sitting for a long time to power electronic devices. “The car’s not running,” says Guatto, “it’s just cooling because it takes the energy from the battery. So things that people wouldn’t ever do with their gasoline vehicle they can in those vehicles. They can stay in the car on a hot day in total comfort.”
Kia prioritizes sustainability in both the design and manufacturing of its vehicles as the company moves toward its goal of decreasing carbon emissions by 97 per cent by 2045.
“The EV9 is the first vehicle we’ve brought to market with our 10 Sustainable Materials approach,” says Kopke. “We’ve moved away from animal-sourced leather, there’s recycled fish nets in the floor carpeting, there’s recycled plastic water bottles that are used in some of the interior plastics, and we’ve gone into some plant-based materials for the seats.”
The innovations in sustainability, he adds, don’t come at the cost of quality or comfort. “The seats in the EV9 look amazing. They have this unbelievable softness to them. The texture is silky smooth and it really delivers on this luxury and premium aspect.”
Eventually, through a partnership with The Ocean Cleanup Project, Kia hopes to turn the plastic waste being retrieved from our oceans into car parts that will make their way down the assembly line. “We’re not there yet,” says Kopke, “but that’s the ultimate ambition.”
Guatto says EV technology is at the point where environmentally conscious drivers don’t need to sacrifice things like space, all-wheel drive or style any longer. “Those are the kinds of vehicles that people tend to buy and they don’t want to give up those features just to get an electric vehicle. They need a vehicle that fits their life as well as helping to reduce their carbon footprint.”
With three rows of passenger seating, up to 5,000 lbs of towing power and an 800-volt electrical architecture for ultra fast-charging, Canadian drivers can have an SUV that’s spacious, design-conscious and electric – without compromise.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with KIA. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.