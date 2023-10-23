Lay of the land: Alberta’s unique distillery scene
The concept of terroir has long been applied to wine, but these Alberta distilleries are proving it matters to liquor, too
If you happened to be driving near the picturesque town of Turner Valley, Alta., in late August, you might be lucky enough to spot teams of Percheron draft horses pulling an old-school threshing machine across 20 acres of barley. The grain had been neatly stacked in the field to dry after being harvested two weeks earlier.
You wouldn’t have been seeing things. This Victorian-era time warp is courtesy of Eau Claire Distillery, an artisanal, small batch distiller that just happens to be the most awarded of its kind in Canada.
David Farran, a farmer by background, was inspired to start the distillery when he learned a fascinating fact: The majority of Scottish whisky is made with Alberta barley, which flourishes in the province’s ideal climate for the cereal grain. Even more surprising? At the time, about ten years ago, there wasn’t a single malt whisky distillery in the province.
“It seemed crazy that we didn’t have something that was using the produce we’re so proud of,” says Farran.
At the same time, he was also an enthusiast of “horse farming,” often gathering with a group of like-minded folks to keep the skills their grandparents and great-grandparents had used to cultivate this same ground alive.
“It was an art that was being lost,” says Farran. “People knew how to pull wagons for parades, but they didn’t know how to use the machinery or use the horses in the way they were bred, which is to farm.”
Those two passions combined in Eau Claire, which Farran dubs a “farm-to-glass” distillery. To this day, the distillery crafts special edition whiskies made from 20 acres of barley cultivated entirely using those traditional methods. “It’s the only whisky I know of in the world that’s made entirely using those 100-year-old farming practices,” he adds. “It’s something a little bit more special, because you know right through from plowing in the spring to production of the grain that you were directly part of it.”
David Farran, owner of Eau Clair Distillery, believes it's important for his spirits to reflect the place where they’re made.
Right: Alberta's unique climate speeds up whisky's maturation process, so a three-year-old Albertan whisky is equivalent to a six-year-old Scottish one.
And while the rest of its product line does take full advantage of more modern farming and distilling technologies (which are all now overseen by master distillers from Scotland using only Alberta barley), Eau Claire, which is housed in a series of heritage buildings from the 1920s, remains firmly rooted in the Albertan terroir.
“We think it’s really important to be reflective of the place we live,” says Farran, who points out that even the climate, significantly drier and less settled than, say, Scotland’s perpetual 15 degrees and rain, means that Alberta whisky matures in a unique way. As he explains, the chinooks – warm air that blows across the mountains from the Pacific, bringing wild temperature swings with them – combined with the dry air and high elevation accelerate whisky’s maturation process, to the point where a three-year-old Albertan whisky is equivalent to a six-year-old Scottish tipple.
“We’re very proud of our single malt whisky,” says Farran, referring to Eau Claire’s signature spirit, made from pure local barley and known for its distinctive apple spiced undertone. “It’s Alberta in a bottle.”
When Eau Claire began in 2013, it was, as far as they knew, Alberta’s only craft distillery. Fast forward a decade, and the province is home to an inspiring wave of homegrown talent crafting innovative sips that reflect a profound sense – and pride – of place.
Three hours down the TransCanada, Jen Shmunk has named her distillery in honour of the city where it’s from.
“The name Grit City is a play on Medicine Hat’s current [nickname], ‘Gas City.’ We are a hard-working city with a lot of grit,” Schmunk explains. “With a little ‘grit’ anything is possible. Dreams can come true with hard work and perseverance.”
She would know: After taking up distilling as a hobby, Schmunk translated her passion into Grit City Distillery, founded in 2018.
“It was that first drop of rum off the still that did it for me,” she says. “Love at first drop, might I say.”
Grit City Distillery is known for its creative, slightly irreverent sips: Its best-seller, according to Schmunk, is the Ultimate Caesar vodka (just add Clamato!), which pairs perfectly with the distillery tasting room’s famous Ultimate Pickle Pizza. Or there’s one of Schmunk’s proudest accomplishments as a distiller: the distillery’s Toasted Coconut Gin, inspired by a friend who loves the tropical fruit.
Left: Medicine Hat's Jen Schmunk wanted the name of her distillery to honour its location, so she named it Grit City Distillery, a reference to the city's hard-working culture.
Right: Grit City Distillery is known for its slightly irreverent drinks, including its Ultimate Caesar vodka. Add some of the distillery's Caesar rimmer for the perfect brunch sip.
“I decided to challenge myself and go out of the box from the traditional style gins that are most expected and push the limits,” she says. “Its popularity is continuously growing, quickly convincing non-gin drinkers to try it for the first time and traditional gin drinkers to expand their horizons.”
At the same time, Schmunk is a big fan of keeping things local, reflecting the seasonal produce found in the “badlands” landscape of Medicine Hat. (Think Prickly Pear schnapps and Saskatoon Berry Vodka.)
“I tend to play with different local ingredients for one-off batches. For example, a generous customer of ours dropped off some crab apples last summer and challenged me to make something great,” says Schmunk. “I knew immediately what I was going to do. I was going to make a Crabapple Gin Liqueur and oh my, did it ever turn out wonderful. I am always willing to try something new, especially if it’s a local ingredient.”
In Lethbridge, Theoretically Brewing has a similarly collaborative ethos.
“We started as friends, sitting around a campfire one night, drinking Kris’s home-brew. He’d brewed a kit stout, amended it with grain, and it tasted really great,” says Kelti Baird, nodding to her co-founder Kris Fischer, who also works as a chemistry instructor at the nearby university. “When I graduated university, I approached Kris with the idea to start a brewery, and he told me to ‘bring him a business plan,’ so I did.”
Eight years later, Theoretically Brewing is a thriving micro-brewery built on a strong sense of terroir, something Baird honed growing up in the Okanagan wine country.
“I came up surrounded by the pride instilled in people when you enjoy something they literally grew from the ground and crafted it into something delicious for others to enjoy,” says Baird. “While we don’t grow barley or hops ourselves, sourcing as close to home as possible for our brews is a main tenet of the brewery. It’s a core ethic of ours to source locally so we can support our local growers and farmers.”
These all-Canadian ingredients include hops from Flatland Hops in Taber, with a significant amount of their specialty malts coming from the family-owned Red Shed Malting just south of Red Deer. “I’ve been to the barley farm many times, and have seen their malting process in action,” says Baird. “We love how much care is put into their product and you can really taste it.”
One more hyper-local ingredient is the water that goes into the brewery’s micro-sized ales. (They brew only 500 litres in a batch, compared to the usual 1,000-litre minimum.)
“We are fortunate to live in an area with absolutely perfect water for brewing. It has the right amount of minerals and vitamins naturally in the water to keep the yeast healthy,” says Baird. “Unlike other breweries, we doctor our water to change the chemical make-up very little.”
At Theoretically Brewing, a microbrewery in Lethbridge, everything is hyperlocal – they use hops from Taber and malts from a family-owned business just south of Red Deer. And this isn't just about terroir; it's also about supporting other local businesses.
The size of the batches means Theoretically Brewing can be nimble in its recipes, constantly trying out new things and experimenting, all inspired by the local area.
“One of the things we are looking to do over the winter is partner with other local producers and growers with collaborations,” says Baird.
These include: a raspberry rose cider made with Calgary’s Sunnycider; a braggot (a sort of beer and mead hybrid) made using local honey; a beer made with a new haskap berry winery that’s opened nearby; and a beverage made with the mash from local sugar beet producers.
“I would say our ever-changing selection is something that sets us apart,” says Baird. “There’s always something unique and new.”
And, more importantly, they’re making things that can only be found in Alberta.
