Imagine taking a road trip this fall and returning home with treasured souvenirs made by you. Set your GPS for the County of Perth or Ontario’s Southwest where you can learn the art of chocolate-making, discover your inner woodworker, or create Pinterest-worthy floral arrangements with friends or family. Learning new skills while exploring the countryside is easier than ever as more small businesses serve up memorable experiences with local flavour and flair.
“Experiential travel has been on the rise in Ontario for a few years now,” says Ashley Lansink, tourism officer for the Corporation of the County of Perth. “In Perth County, visitors can immerse themselves in our culture and get their hands dirty. Our local destinations invite people to actively engage with what they have to offer and connect with our rural region on a deeper level.”
Since 2004, Bob and Cathy Hutson have been serving customers from their acreage at Windbreak Farm, outside of Stratford in Perth County. Entrepreneurs at heart, their latest venture is a series of woodworking workshops called Embrace the Giving Tree, inspired by the book The Giving Tree. “Years ago, we planted more than 20 different varieties of trees on our property. My wife and I enjoy walking about the farm with our visitors and explaining all the gifts trees offer us,” Bob Hutson says.
Visitors to the farm would often ask Hutson, a retired teacher and cabinetmaker, if they could make a woodworking project with him. The idea grew, with the support of Perth County Tourism, to a series of three-hour workshops that Hutson teaches every other Saturday from March through to December. Using primarily reclaimed wood, participants safely learn how to create their own charcuterie board, birdhouse, wooden tote or keepsake box.
“Perth County has been marvelous for small business and entrepreneurs; they are very supportive and encouraging. At Windbreak Farm, we like to promote other local businesses as well,” Hutson says. “My wife contacted Stonetown Artisan Cheese and Country Roots Fresh Market in nearby St. Marys. Now we offer their products at all our workshops.”
Hutson has been pleasantly surprised by the reaction of workshop participants. “Most have little to no experience and they leave with a lot of excitement for what they were able to create,” he says. “We have people returning for another workshop and it turns out a lot of couples enjoy them.”
In the heart of Shakespeare, just 10 minutes out of Stratford on the road to Kitchener, visitors will discover Chok. Fine Chocolates, the brainchild of owner Stephen Beaumont. Originally from the United Kingdom, Beaumont drew on his training and experience in the hospitality industry to create an extraordinary experience teaching people of all ages how to create beautiful and preservative-free bonbons, which he calls edible art.
‘Learn with Chok’ workshops are now part of Perth County’s Discover More Adventures program. “Perth County has been absolutely incredible. They helped me to expand and grow my presence online and grow and market the workshops,” Beaumont says.
Knowledge of chocolate-making is not required for his workshops, he adds. “Chocolate has no idea how much experience you have,” he says. The chocolatier shares tips and techniques at every stage of the process. Up to eight participants can join the two-and-a-half-hour workshop offered once a month in Beaumont’s studio.
“They learn to paint the moulds with brushes and sponges and then cast the moulds with tempered chocolate. The best part is when they turn the moulds upside down and these shiny, beautiful decorations and patterns emerge,” Beaumont says.
He has tailored his workshops to suit children as well. “It’s a fun thing to do with the kids for birthday parties and special events,” he says.
Kelleagh Alexander, tourism development manager at Ontario’s Southwest, says people are looking for sustainable experiences that respect the place where the storyteller lives. Now in its seventh year, Ontario’s Southwest’s Unlocked & Inspired workshops program supports business owners, entrepreneurs, artisans, chefs, agritourism businesses, museums and more to develop meaningful experiences for guests.
“The best experiences often come from people who don’t consider themselves in the ‘tourism industry’ but they find themselves there because they are so good at what they do. They attract people who want to participate and learn,” Alexander says. “At the heart of any great experience is a great story and a great storyteller.”
Jessica Carpio has been sharing her story with visitors to her business, Bluewater Flower Farm, in Selkirk in Ontario’s Southwest region. During the pandemic, Carpio, a full-time schoolteacher, realized just how much she loved growing flowers and sharing her skills with others. Now in her third season, she offers workshops on creating pumpkin floral arrangements, dried floral wreath-making, building your own bouquet and holiday evergreen wreath making.
“There are a lot of families and girlfriend groups who are enjoying the workshops. It’s just exploded this year,” Carpio says. “A lot of my attendees will come back and ask me for gardening advice. Many start their own cut [flower] gardens. They are pushing their creative boundaries at home in ways they didn’t think they would or could.
“I collaborate with Barbara and Reza Kazemi who are owners of [local café] The Minga, to offer their fair-trade coffee and healthy treats at all of my workshops.” The Kazemis also founded the Shared Harvest Community Farm and Educational Centre, a seven-acre certified organic vegetable farm where Carpio grows flowers primarily for drying.
“Ontario’s Southwest has been an absolute blessing. I would encourage anyone starting a business in the region to reach out for help,” Carpio says.
