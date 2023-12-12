Make time to capture the frozen falls during your trip to Niagara Parks this winter.
SUPPLIED
Let it snow: Your weekend guide to the best winter getaway with Niagara Parks
If you think of Niagara Falls as a summer destination, you’ll be surprised at how much there is to explore in the winter. From unique seasonal festivals to captivating frozen falls, be prepared to see this iconic destination in a whole new way. Insider tip: The best way to make the most of your weekend is with a Niagara Falls Wonder Pass, which gets you access to top attractions, as well as WEGO, the local public transit, with just one purchase. Here, we have a road-ready itinerary that will brighten up any winter weekend.
Friday
Start your winter weekend getaway basking in the glow of the Winter Festival of Lights. Running until January 7, this free outdoor festival features over 75 light displays, including trees (both real and ones made entirely of lights), sculptures of reindeer, bears and more, as well as interactive displays that are perfect for a photo opp.
Those aren’t the only things lit up once the sun sets. The famous falls themselves become part of the Sparkling Winter Lights Illumination each evening, with five-minute lighting displays happening at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. And no night is complete in Niagara Falls without a fireworks show over the natural wonder. Take your pick of 26 nights during the Winter Festival of Lights to watch the incredible show in the sky.
Worried about being cold as you take it all in? Don’t be. This year, local restaurants, bakeries and cafes have plotted a Hot Chocolate Trail strategically alongside the Winter Festival of Lights installations. There are 22 stops on the trail, where you can savour everything from a salted caramel hot chocolate at Table Rock House Restaurant to a Parisienne chocolate chaud at the Old Stone Inn.
Old Stone Inn is a great choice for dinner, too, where you can share grazing boards – think halloumi and hummus or classic charcuterie. Check in for the weekend here with your partner or, if you’re travelling with family, opt for a room with a view of the falls at Embassy Suites Fallsview, Marriott on the Falls or Hilton Hotel and Suites.
Saturday
Have your Wonder Pass ready to go before you head out today to explore the falls in multiple ways. Start by taking advantage of the Falls Incline Railway, just a short walk from all of the hotels suggested above, which will get you to the Table Rock Centre for your first activity of the day: Niagara’s Fury. Here, you’ll experience a 4D theatrical version of the creation of the falls going back to the Ice Age. A delight for all senses, you’ll feel the floor tremble, a chill in the air and a splash or two as you learn how Niagara Falls was formed more than 10,000 years ago. You’ll get a poncho to keep you dry – hang on to it. You’ll need it this afternoon!
Grab a quick lunch at Table Rock Market, which has five different kitchens to choose from, ensuring you’re satisfied whether you’re craving sushi or a slice of pizza. Then make your way to Niagara Parks Power Station, where you’ll learn all about how the power of the falls was harnessed as an important source of electricity for the region for 100 years. After that, head down – way down – to explore the newest experience in Niagara: The Tunnel at Niagara Parks Power Station. Taking an elevator 55 metres below the floor of the power station, you’ll emerge into the original tunnel where water flowed from the generators back to the Niagara River. After walking 700 metres, you’ll emerge onto a viewing platform where you’ll have a fantastic view of both falls from the bottom of their cascades.
You’ll want to have that poncho ready for the next stop, another only-in-Niagara experience: Journey Behind the Falls. Here you’ll navigate your way through 130-year-old tunnels behind the falls and, thanks to the viewing portals cut into the cliff’s bedrock, you’ll get a unique view and hear the thundering roar of the natural phenomenon. There’s another opportunity for an up-close view of the Horseshoe Falls at the upper observation deck, where you’ll see – and feel – the rush of the water up close.
Following your action-packed day, warm up with dinner at Table Rock House Restaurant, where you can get a table by the falls and enjoy dishes like the signature Falls salad, grilled Berkshire pork chop and wild mushroom cannelloni that feature delicious fresh ingredients from local producers, while sipping on local craft beer or wine from Niagara brewers and wineries.
Sunday
Take advantage of WEGO, included with your Wonder Pass, for a day filled with nature. The Niagara Parks Floral Showhouse will delight green thumbs and inspire those who are considering trying their luck come spring. Open since 1946 and known for its vibrant horticulture, the floral exhibits are open year-round. And until January 7, things turn festive thanks to the Annual Poinsettia Show, where over 1,400 poinsettias and 1,000 other plants, including orchids and cacti, create a colourful winter showcase.
If it’s cold enough, before heading home from your wonder-filled weekend, make time to capture the frozen falls. The mist and droplets in subzero temperatures create Mother Nature-made ice sculptures all around the area and no two are the same.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Niagara Parks Commission. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.