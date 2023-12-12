Have your Wonder Pass ready to go before you head out today to explore the falls in multiple ways. Start by taking advantage of the Falls Incline Railway, just a short walk from all of the hotels suggested above, which will get you to the Table Rock Centre for your first activity of the day: Niagara’s Fury. Here, you’ll experience a 4D theatrical version of the creation of the falls going back to the Ice Age. A delight for all senses, you’ll feel the floor tremble, a chill in the air and a splash or two as you learn how Niagara Falls was formed more than 10,000 years ago. You’ll get a poncho to keep you dry – hang on to it. You’ll need it this afternoon!

Grab a quick lunch at Table Rock Market, which has five different kitchens to choose from, ensuring you’re satisfied whether you’re craving sushi or a slice of pizza. Then make your way to Niagara Parks Power Station, where you’ll learn all about how the power of the falls was harnessed as an important source of electricity for the region for 100 years. After that, head down – way down – to explore the newest experience in Niagara: The Tunnel at Niagara Parks Power Station. Taking an elevator 55 metres below the floor of the power station, you’ll emerge into the original tunnel where water flowed from the generators back to the Niagara River. After walking 700 metres, you’ll emerge onto a viewing platform where you’ll have a fantastic view of both falls from the bottom of their cascades.

You’ll want to have that poncho ready for the next stop, another only-in-Niagara experience: Journey Behind the Falls. Here you’ll navigate your way through 130-year-old tunnels behind the falls and, thanks to the viewing portals cut into the cliff’s bedrock, you’ll get a unique view and hear the thundering roar of the natural phenomenon. There’s another opportunity for an up-close view of the Horseshoe Falls at the upper observation deck, where you’ll see – and feel – the rush of the water up close.