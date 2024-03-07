The smooth taste of Kentucky bourbon is so much better when you’re looking out at the landscape it came from.
With its legacy of bourbon-making, horse racing and old-fashioned Southern hospitality, Lexington, Kentucky is a destination with deep ties to tradition. Yet while embracing its rich history, Lexington’s pioneering culture ensures the city feels far from stagnant.
Nowhere is the dynamic relationship between Lexington’s past and present more apparent than its bourbon scene. The city’s long-established and up-and-coming distilleries alike are finding ways to intrigue modern bourbon drinkers while staying true to the heritage of this timeless beverage.
Lexington’s connection to bourbon runs deeps within the landscape itself. “Lexington sits upon a rare limestone formation that filters natural spring water creating the world’s finest bourbon,” says Leslie Miller, vice-president of marketing for VisitLEX.
Whether you want to explore landmark distilleries that have been perfecting spirit-making for centuries or sample the whisky world’s most cutting-edge creations, there’s no better place for discovering bourbon than Lexington. It’s no wonder the city has been referred to as “Bourbonland.”
Distilleries and micro-distilleries aplenty
Lexington, the second-most-populous city in the state of Kentucky, is home to some of the region’s longest-running distilleries.
As one of the oldest continuously operating distilleries in the U.S., Buffalo Trace is a can’t-miss stop for visitors with an interest in the bourbon industry’s beginnings. Nearby Woodford Reserve, which has been operating since 1812, is known for its handsome stone warehouses and for being one of the few large-scale producers to use time-honoured copper pot stills for its bourbon production. Tours of these legacy distilleries shed light on how Lexington earned its reputation for fine bourbon.
The city also has plenty of emerging micro-distilleries, which provide a glimpse into where the industry is heading.
“Craft distilleries have the flexibility to try new things because they’re producing in smaller batches,” says Miller.
Castle & Key took over the long-shuttered Old Taylor Distillery in 2014, restoring its 19th-century buildings and giving the property a second life at bourbon-making. Or find out how Bespoken Spirits is forging a path towards a more sustainable spirits industry with a ground-breaking maturation process that uses less wood, water and energy than traditional barrel aging. In the Distillery District – a revitalized historic district filled with eateries, live music venues – head to RD1 Spirits. There, visitors can sample bourbon aged in American oak barrels with extra wood strips like French oak, which help to coax out new flavour notes. Barrel House Distillery and James E Pepper Distillery are within walking distance, too.
And Fresh Bourbon Co., Kentucky’s first Black-owned distillery, is bringing diversity to the traditionally white-dominated industry. Swing by their tasting room to sip easy-drinking bourbons and learn how to create delicious cocktails. Its downtown location also makes it a convenient stop for visitors who don’t have time to check out the more far-flung countryside distilleries.
“It’s great for people who are passing through or just here for two days, but they still want that bourbon experience,” says Fresh Bourbon co-founder Sean Edwards.
The city’s best bars
Of course, distilleries aren’t the only place to get a taste of Lexington’s bourbon culture. At bars throughout the city, skilled mixologists whip up cocktails that showcase this exceptional homegrown spirit.
Head to Bourbon on Rye to savour classics like a Bourbon Sour or a Boulevardier in a cozy, Prohibition-inspired setting. Or plan an evening at Bluegrass Tavern to dip into the bar’s impressive collection of over 800 different bourbon bottles.
And whether you choose to hang out on the expansive rooftop or in the stately interior, Belle’s Cocktail House wows with inventive libations, such as the Kentucky Breakfast made with brown butter-washed and pecan-infused Buffalo Trace bourbon.
Go on tour
If you still don’t know how to narrow down all these choices, opting for a bourbon tour might be a solid plan. There’s the self-guided variety – the Kentucky Bourbon Trail – which showcases close to 40 of the area’s most iconic bourbon producers. Start your journey in Lexington and then continue on from there. The website has a handy trip planner that helps you narrow down your route based on location, transportation, type of experience you’re seeking, etc.
And there’s the guided kind. Blue Grass Tours & Charter tailors multi-stop bourbon-tasting excursions based on schedules and specific interests.
“Bourbon is part of our culture,” says Miller. “It’s helped to influence the vibrant, artistic and creative city that Lexington is today.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.