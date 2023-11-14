For many Canadian households, the kitchen is the hub of the home. It’s the place where families gather for breakfast and kids converge for after-school snacks, where treasured recipes are prepared and where guests socialize during a party.
It’s no surprise then that when homeowners are building or renovating a kitchen, they want cabinets that are attractive, functional and durable.
Those attributes were top of mind when Miralis, a Quebec-based, leading manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, began developing two new wood grain product lines that are sustainable and unique to the marketplace.
“Our goal is for [homeowners] to have a kitchen that is timelessly beautiful – and built to last,” says Noémie Bernier, head of product innovation at Miralis.
This objective – to build timeless and durable kitchens that consumers never want to replace – is a core part of the company’s DNA. As Ms. Bernier puts it, Miralis aims to sell only one kitchen per household, reducing the amount of waste that goes into landfill.
The two new product lines exemplify Miralis’s philosophy, combining resource-efficient materials and elegant design to create kitchens they hope will be cherished for a lifetime.
The first line is a new ‘neolaminate’ product – a term coined by Miralis reflecting a superior manufacturing process to traditional laminate products. This synthetic product looks and feels like real white oak.
“This is probably the most realistic fabricated wood product in the world,” Ms. Bernier says.
Miralis launched its neolaminate line along with another higher end, engineered wood product. The main difference between the two products is that while the neolaminate is a synthetic product, the engineered wood is a veneer, notes Ms. Bernier.
“With engineered wood, you get all the knots and grain you would see in a traditional real white oak veneer with the advantage of added durability,” she says.
Like all Miralis products, she adds, the new neolaminate and engineered wood products embody the company’s motto of ‘Made with life in mind.’
An attractive solution to soaring demand
The debut of these two products this fall comes after months of research abroad at international design exhibitions and insights from designers in the company’s network, says Ms. Bernier.
One source of inspiration was a trip she took last year to the largest kitchen trade show, EuroCucina, with Miralis CEO Daniel Drapeau. While it’s no secret that demand for white oak has been white-hot in recent years, Ms. Bernier says that seeing the product in booth after booth at the show reinforced how popular the trend really is.
That trip was the spark that inspired Mr. Drapeau and Ms. Bernier to dream up something ground-breaking in the industry. While Miralis has long manufactured real white oak kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities, they realized there was an opportunity to create products that could deliver on the look and feel of white oak yet offer a more eco-friendly option. While abundant, white oak’s growing demand could present a sustainability issue, Ms. Bernier says.
“We don’t want to put more pressure on our forests,” she says. “And so, all of this was a wake-up call where we said, ‘We need to find a solution.’”
That quest led to the development of the two new product lines, designed to fulfill customers’ desire for the warmth and authenticity of wood.
“Our ‘neolaminate’ is the next generation of laminate products that looks so real, it is hard to tell it apart from actual white oak,” says Ms. Bernier.
Ms. Bernier further notes the neolaminate product is more sustainable, with 95 per cent of its particle board core consisting of wood waste from pallets and construction materials. Key to its realistic feel and look is the high-resolution scan of a real wood veneer, creating a depth of texture that might not be expected in a synthetic product.
“Compared to real wood, it’s also competitive in price, without compromising on the look,” she says.
Another benefit is colour and tint uniformity.
“With real wood, you can have different tints where it’s a little bit more yellow or red,” she says.
“With our new products, you get a more uniform tint and colour because it’s a print, and this resonates with consumers seeking a consistent product to suit their tastes.”
Industry-leading innovation
While looks are important when it comes to kitchens, durability is a must, says Ms. Bernier.
She points out that the engineered wood product is treated with a topcoat used for wood flooring, making Miralis kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities stand up to the wear and tear from frequent use over many years.
In fact, their durability is unsurpassed because the manufacturing process involves treating the topcoat with a special process that ensures the product retains its original colour even under continual exposure to sunlight that can discolour wood over time.
“This is really a big innovation,” Ms. Bernier says. “It’s truly industry leading.”
Miralis has become a forerunner in the North American market for integrating this combination of features in a unique way in their engineered wood and neolaminate products, she says. Both product lines will be available this fall across Miralis’s network of 120 dealers in Ontario, Quebec and the United States.
Even before becoming available to consumers, Miralis’s new product offerings had generated buzz among designers.
“We showed the products to more than 100 designers at an event earlier this year in Toronto, and they were amazed by how much these looked and felt like real wood,” Mr. Bernier says. “They loved it, and so we’re very confident these new lines will see very high customer demand.”
To ensure that customers can feel good about investing in their new kitchen or bathroom, Miralis cabinets are made to last, with a design aesthetic that aims to be timeless. The company also employs cutting-edge automation and robotics to create their products, ensuring production is as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. In 2022, Miralis invested $45-million towards two new manufacturing plants in Quebec, achieving best-in-class automation superior to anything happening in the kitchen cabinet production space in North America.
This investment is emblematic of the company’s commitment to excellence and relentless desire to innovate, says Ms. Bernier, and yet another example of the Miralis philosophy, “Made with life in mind.”
It’s a guiding principle the company is very proud of, she adds. “That really speaks to what these products offer our customers.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Miralis. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.