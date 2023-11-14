Years ago, a patient reached out to Walmart pharmacist and certified diabetes educator (CDE), Suchdev Kaur Kalsi, for a consultation. Anxious about being newly diagnosed with diabetes, they didn’t know what they should be doing to manage their health.
A doctor provided them with a prescription to manage their blood sugar levels, but Kalsi was able to help ease some of the patient’s worries. She guided the patient through a program that included exercise, portion control, drinking more water and choosing foods with a lower glycemic index. Today, the patient’s diabetes is under control – and they still consult with Kalsi regularly.
Thanks to people like Kalsi, Walmart Pharmacy is a trusted partner in diabetes care, and Walmart pharmacists can play an important role in patients’ lives. This is especially true if they are also CDEs, like Kalsi. These health care professionals received their certification from the Canadian Diabetes Educator’s Certification Board (CDECB) – and they’re particularly important resources, because diabetes rates are on the rise in Canada. The primary role of a Certified Diabetes Educator, says Kalsi, is to “provide education and support the patient with their diabetes while helping their families, too.”
Diabetes is a disease in which your body either can’t produce insulin, a hormone that regulates the amount of sugar in your blood, or can’t properly use the insulin it produces. There are several types of diabetes: Type 1 tends to be genetic and is more common among those under 25, but it can also develop in adults. Type 2 usually begins in adults over 40, though it is becoming more common in young adults. It’s also possible to have prediabetes, which is when a patient’s glucose levels are higher than normal and can lead to diabetes if steps aren’t taken to prevent it. There’s gestational diabetes as well, which can occur to women during pregnancy.
Risk factors for diabetes include age, obesity, diet, physical activity and genetics, says Kalsi. Signs and symptoms can include frequent urination, fatigue and feeling thirsty more often. When blood sugar levels aren’t properly managed, individuals can experience diabetes-related complications such as kidney disease, eye disease (retinopathy), heart attack and stroke.
Luckily, Walmart pharmacists are there to provide guidance and support to individuals living with or at risk of developing diabetes.
“Being a CDE means I can help customers navigate fears and successes around managing their blood sugar levels,” Kalsi says. “It’s wonderful to see patients come back to the pharmacy because we can really see the difference that we make in their lives.”
Patients can schedule a medication review with a Walmart pharmacist, in-person or online, to go over your medications and ensure they’re working as intended. During your medication review, your Walmart pharmacist can point out potential drug interactions, side effects or even medication gaps.
Walmart pharmacists can also provide training on how to properly use blood glucose monitors and insulin administration devices, which are both available for purchase in-store. And, if you are looking for advice on lifestyle, nutrition and/or exercise, they can offer a wealth of knowledge and recommend a wide range of diabetes-related products available at Walmart, including skincare, diabetic socks, nutritional supplements, no-sugar snacks and more.
You can even receive help staying up-to-date on routine vaccinations, which is important since individuals living with diabetes are at a greater risk of developing complications from diseases that can be prevented by vaccines. And they might point you toward the store’s Vision Centre, since Diabetes Canada recommends people with diabetes get eye exams every year. It’s also worth noting that in some provinces, people with diabetes may be eligible to get eye exams at no cost.
If you’re interested in learning more about how Walmart pharmacists can help, don’t miss Walmart’s next Wellness Day on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. (local time) at your nearest Walmart Pharmacy. Walmart pharmacists from coast to coast (excluding Quebec) will be available for one-on-one consultations to discuss diabetes care, management and prevention. Pharmacists will be providing free blood pressure screenings, blood glucose screenings, A1C screenings (in select locations) and one-on-one diabetes consultations. The goal of Walmart’s Wellness Days is to expand access to affordable, personalized care. For more information on services available at your local Walmart Pharmacy, visit www.walmart.ca/en/cp/pharmacy-services-near-me/.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Walmart. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.