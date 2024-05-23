Living with metastatic breast cancer means making the most of each day

Michelle Audoin says that living with metastatic breast cancer has shifted her perspectives on her life in profound ways.
“Before cancer, I was very into my career, and that’s just not the focus of my life anymore,” says Audoin, who had a bilateral mastectomy following a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis in 2017.
“Now it’s, what did I do with the kids [today]? Did we have fun together? Did we laugh? Did we read a good story at bedtime together? Those things will dictate whether or not I’ve had a good day.”
Making the most of each day, Audoin says, means making memories with her children, even when it’s as simple as baking in the kitchen together.
“[It’s about] the love of little things, those little moments,” she adds.
Audoin, along with others in the metastatic breast cancer community (mBC), have recently shared their stories on makethemost.ca, a website featuring the lives and experiences of women living with metastatic breast cancer, as well as their loved ones. The site also includes resources to help individuals and caregivers understand what “making the most” means to them and help them feel confident and empowered to navigate important discussions with their care teams.
For Audoin, making the most is about quality time spent with family and the advocacy work she does to help other women in her position. Her journey to advocacy began when she started journaling the feelings she retained from traumatic experiences she had gone through years earlier, including losing her breasts while still breastfeeding her younger son. Through journaling, she considered what she would have wanted when she first received a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer.
“I wanted women like me to see themselves, and to find a community so that they wouldn’t feel alone in this,” Audoin remembers as her inspiration to create change.
Community through photography and storytelling
When Audoin was first diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, she turned to Google to find information about her disease. “I wanted to know what breast reconstruction would look like on a Black woman,” she says. “And I couldn’t find that.”
Her search turned up images that exclusively showed what the surgery – with all its various follow-on options such as reconstructed nipples or nipple tattoos – looks like on a white body.
“As a Black woman, knowing my body and how it scars, I had very specific questions about needing to see a reconstructed breast on a Black woman, especially how those scars are managed,” she says. “It’s a pretty scary thing to go into a surgery and trust somebody, not knowing what the outcome is going to look like. And that was the position that I found myself in.”
In order to help others avoid that profoundly isolating experience, Audoin created the online resource Uncovered: A Breast Recognition Project, which uses photography and storytelling to share the experiences of Black people, Indigenous people and other people of colour who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
In collaboration with Rethink Breast Cancer, the resource creates both the community and the advocacy for health equity that Audoin lacked for much of her own journey with metastatic breast cancer.
“The Breast Recognition Project was born out of my experience, to help me process and find solidarity with other women who were navigating a breast cancer diagnosis who are also Black,” she says.
A legacy of positive change
By presenting imagery of people of colour who have gone through breast reconstruction, Audoin hopes that the Breast Recognition Project will help shift the perception of breast cancer as solely a “white woman’s disease.”
She’s also a champion for patient-centered care, where every person diagnosed with cancer is evaluated and treated at an individual level.
“Just because we’re all diagnosed with breast cancer, it doesn’t mean that all our experiences are the same,” she says.
In sharing her own experiences and helping other women share theirs, Audoin is building a legacy of positive change for herself and her children.
“I think my kids would say they’re proud of me, that when I feel strongly about something I don’t let it go. I commit to it.”
