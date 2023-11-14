Medical professionals want people living with type 2 diabetes to be aware of their increased risk for stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and to work with their health-care providers to take steps to reduce that risk.
“Diabetes emerges as the single strongest risk factor for pretty much all CVD, including stroke,” says Dr. Mansoor Husain, a cardiologist and executive director of the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research in Toronto.
Diabetes is responsible for up to 30 per cent of strokes. Additionally, people with diabetes are more than three times more likely to be hospitalized with heart health problems, which include coronary artery disease, heart attacks and heart failure.
With diabetes, the individual’s body has trouble controlling the level of glucose (sugar) in their blood. High blood glucose levels can cause fatty deposits (plaque) to build up inside blood vessels, reducing or blocking blood flow.
The most common type of stroke including for people with diabetes results from a blood clot, says Husain. “When plaque inside an artery ruptures, the body forms a clot, which can break away and enter an artery supplying blood and oxygen to the brain, causing stroke. And in the heart, the same type of clot can cause a heart attack.”
He also explains that when a person with diabetes has a stroke, the consequences can often be especially serious. “Their strokes are often bigger and more devastating, and their path to recovery is often more challenging,” he says. “And they’re at much higher risk of a recurrent stroke.”
The importance of knowledge and action to control risks
As the numbers of people in Canada with type 2 diabetes continue to grow, managing the risks for stroke and heart disease is critical. Canada has one of the highest rates of diabetes among developed countries, with over 4 million people having diabetes.
Two-thirds of Canadians don’t know that stroke is one of the major complications of diabetes, according to a national poll for Diabetes Canada.
The connection between type 2 diabetes and CVD certainly wasn’t on Nancy Wadden’s radar before her father was diagnosed with diabetes 17 years ago.
“I didn’t realize that stroke and heart disease often go hand in hand with diabetes,” says Nancy, who is helping her 76-year-old father Weldon cope with the challenges of having type 2 diabetes as well as heart failure. “A lot of people in my dad’s family have had heart conditions and diabetes, but we didn’t make the connection before.”
Weldon and Nancy both live in Glace Bay, in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Nancy is glad she lives close to her father, so she can provide regular support and help him keep his blood sugars within a healthy range.
“I check on him every day to ensure everything is okay, that he’s taking his medications and keeping on track with his diet,” says Nancy. She also encourages him to be as physically active as possible, for example, by walking.
“I keep my eyes open all the time to ensure his health condition hasn’t changed because small changes can become major if we don’t pay attention.”
Nancy says she knows her father sometimes gets frustrated when she tells him, “Dad, you can’t eat that.” But Weldon says he’s grateful. “It is complicated sometimes, and there’s a lot to take care of. You have to be right up on everything there is to know, and it’s a big thing that Nancy helps me with that.”
Making the best lifestyle choices
The same lifestyle choices that help people with diabetes keep their blood glucose levels well managed can help reduce the risk of stroke and other types of CVD.
“Healthy eating, exercise, quitting smoking and controlling high blood pressure are all measures health-care providers prescribe because there are many benefits from taking those steps,” Husain says. “They help improve diabetes management while also reducing cardiovascular risks.
“It is often beneficial to have people with diabetes cared for by a health-care team that includes nutritionists and physical therapists. They can take the time to give patients that extra information and guidance on making the best possible choices.”
“My father and I are certainly grateful to have access to the knowledge of specialists and the support of everyone from the health-care teams at the hospital to our family doctor,” says Nancy. “They help make our journey easier as we all work to reduce the risks associated with diabetes.”
