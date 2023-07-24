There’s a perfect storm of flavour happening in London, Ont. right now.
The city, surrounded by rich farmland, is the fourth fastest growing city in Canada. In addition to urban transplants looking for a change of scenery, many new Canadians are putting down roots in the Forest City – London’s nickname thanks to its four million trees – and bringing with them rich food and drink traditions. All this means that the culinary scene is hot — and spicy, depending on what you order.
These days, the best way to experience Southwestern Ontario’s hidden gems is to let your tastebuds be your guide. Inspired to spend a weekend in the city? We’ve cooked up the perfect foodie’s itinerary for 48 hours in London, Ontario.
Friday
Once you arrive in town, spend the afternoon stretching your legs with a walk around the Old East Village, an eclectic neighborhood east of downtown that has industrial roots. Need some advice on where to start? There are three “Only in OEV” self-guided experiences to check out, one of which focuses on culture, including a walk along Dundas Street to take in public art.
Check out the new #OnlyinOEV sample menus available at each OEV Dumpling Trail location! Here’s one spotted at bellaacaciacatering at the the_east_village_market (630 Dundas St). 🥟Have you the OEV Dumpling trail yet? For more info, visit the link in the bio.Let us know what location you plan to stop by first in the comments! 🍽️✨#cometooev #OEVDumplingTrail #Oldeastvillage #DIGOEV#oevldn #LondonOn tourismlondon
“A lot of London’s breweries and distilleries along with some really unique coffee shops are all located in the village,” says Natalie Wakabayashi, director of culture and entertainment at Tourism London of the area’s Libations District. “They put together this passport program that you check off as you go.”
A few highlights featured in the program include Powerhouse Brewing Company, with its facilities in a restored historical building that’s part of 100 Kellogg Lane, the city’s impressive new entertainment complex; Union Ten Distilling Co., one of the city’s two distilleries offering inventive cocktails with tasty spirits; and Asmara Coffee House, a neighbourhood staple.
Looking for a bite to wash all that down? The Dumpling Trail is an international journey within just a few blocks. “A dumpling can have a meaning in many different culinary forms,” says Wakabayashi. You’ll taste flavours from Poland, Italy, Nepal, Mexico and more.
When it’s time to call it a night, London has plenty of great options: The Park Hotel, right downtown, offers spacious suites; history lovers will enjoy the Delta London Armouries, which was built around the city’s old armouries. If you’ve still got room, end the day with some snacks and shared plates at nearby Delilah’s. You’ll find everything from mussels to mac and cheese bites, as well as creative cocktails like tequila rosemary soda and jalapeño pineapple margarita.
Saturday
Spend the morning exploring the Market at the Western Fair District. More than 90 vendors, both food and craft, are there each weekend welcoming locals and visitors. You’ll find produce, cheese, bakeries and delis – even artisanal dog treats. If the weather is cooperating, take your purchases to Queen’s Park, right next door, to enjoy al fresco.
Of course, you can’t come all the way to the Forest City without spending time in nature. With 350 parks to explore, the big question is which ones to visit.
“London is home to a number of different environmentally significant areas, so you have incredible walking trails where you can take beautiful photos – some that you would never believe are taken in the middle of our city,” says Wakabayashi.
She recommends spending the afternoon on the Westminister Ponds Trail in the Westminster Ponds/Ponds Mill Conservation Area. With 10 kilometres of walking trails available, a good destination for your visit is the Spettigues Pond loop, off the main trail, which is a boardwalk that offers breathtaking views of the wetland.
You’ll likely have worked up an appetite by now, which is good, because dinner is a multi-course tasting menu at a truly special supper club. Yaya’s Kitchen began as a pop-up in Maryam and Melvin Wright’s backyard with food celebrating the culinary traditions of Northern Nigeria and the Sahel region of Africa, which runs, from west to east, from Senegal to Ethiopia. Through the dinner, they share the culinary traditions of several regions on the continent, play music and share stories of how the ingredients, dishes, even the tablecloths are culturally significant. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that you’ll remember long after your visit.
Sunday
On your last morning, enjoy brunch at Craft Farmacy, where the farm-to-table menu includes everything from a shellfish tower to ricotta pancakes to wild mushroom, beef cheek and chorizo hash.
Then it’s time to stock up on souvenirs – of the culinary sort, of course – at Covent Garden Market. Established in 1845, this market is older than the city itself. You’ll find the freshest seasonal produce from local farmers, as well as delicious prepared foods, baked goods, even flowers.
“The produce from this area, into the summer and the fall, is some of the best around,” says Wakabayashi. Just in case you needed more encouragement to bring some of the flavours of London home with you.
Looking for more ways to spend a weekend in London, Ontario? You’ll find loads of inspiration for your next trip, courtesy of Tourism London.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Tourism London. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.