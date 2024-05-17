Looking for a new outdoor activity? Why not try fungi foraging?

There has been a decided uptick over the past several years of Ontarians not just interested in farm-fresh produce and growing their own food, but foraging for edibles in nature. In addition to wild leeks, fiddleheads and wild ginger, the province is also home to a considerable variety of edible mushrooms.
The trick is identifying them and knowing which ones are safe to eat. “The pandemic and lockdowns turned folks to foraging,” says fungi expert Leanne Lemaich.
“Unfortunately, so did folks visiting the emergency room with gastric upset.”
Lemaich leads foraging workshops for Long Point Eco-Adventures Resort & Retreat Centre, which is located on the shores of Lake Erie in Turkey Point and well-known for its zip lines through the treetops of the Carolinian Forest, kayak trips down Big Creek, mountain bike rentals, axe-throwing tours and more.
Participating in a workshop or partnering with an experienced guide is key to practising foraging safely and foraging sustainably.
“People are scared of mushrooms and, honestly, there’s only really a couple out there that will really hurt you,” she says. “There are more poisonous plants and berries out there than there are mushrooms [that are dangerous] but it’s important to know those mushrooms to avoid as well.”
Lemaich’s day-long program starts with some class time, during which students learn such basics as fungi reproduction, where foraging is allowed and prohibited in Ontario, the equipment needed for foraging and tips on how to accurately identify the many species of fungi in the province’s Carolinian forest. Then Lemaich, a certified mycology expert who earned her certification at the University of Victoria, takes students out to a 50-acre private property just off Big Creek for the rest of the day
Developing a level of expertise in mycology takes time, Lemaich adds. Not only does one need to learn where to find edible mushrooms in the woods, but when to pick them at their prime.
“I often get asked how you tell the difference between edible and non-edible species?” she says. “You must learn individual species as you go. But there’s a good 10 or so fungi species that are easy to identify. So, I generally start with that, picking 10 or five that people are comfortable with. And each year build on that.”
There are some invasive species that are edible as well, so picking them has the added benefit of removing them from the ecosystem. Peak time to forage is the fall, Lemaich says, but there are a number of mushrooms whose peak times are spring and summer.
“It is fun,” she says. “You get out, you can exercise, you learn something. You get to bring something home that you get to eat. So, it is kind of novel.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.