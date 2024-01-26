As soon as the calendar flips to a new year, Canadians start making travel plans.
According to the annual Allianz Global Assistance Vacation Confidence Study, conducted in partnership with Ipsos, 70 per cent of Canadians intend to take a vacation in 2024, even in the face of financial pressures. As temperatures hit below zero at home during the winter months, many Canadians seek out destinations where they can bask in the sun.
While any traveller can easily find a beautiful hotel in a warm climate on a nice beach somewhere, there is perhaps no better place to find warmth than the Southern U.S. state of Louisiana. Not only do average temperatures in January and February go up to a very pleasant 19 C, but visitors are welcomed with warm hospitality all year round.
“Whenever you come here, one of the most valuable souvenirs that you’ll take back with you is a memory,” says Cody Gray, president and chief executive officer of Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism.
The real warmth in Louisiana comes from its people. Gray says residents love living there and talking about the rich history, culture and cuisine of their state.
“Louisianans are natural storytellers,” agrees Laura Cating, senior vice-president of marketing and communications for Visit Baton Rouge. “We have a unique culture and we’re eager to share it with the world.”
“In Baton Rouge, this is evident in the warm way we welcome visitors,” she says. “Our locals cannot simply offer a single restaurant recommendation – they will eagerly give you a list for a week’s worth of breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Friendly debates will even start as locals point you to the best king cake, boiled crawfish or beignet.”
Often described as a “cultural gumbo,” the Bayou State is primarily composed of Cajuns, whose ancestors were Acadians who migrated from Canada, and Creoles, who are of French, Spanish, African, Caribbean and Hispanic descent. This mix of ethnicities makes Louisiana different from any other place in the United States, shaping its cuisine, music, architecture and celebrations. Add the breathtaking scenery and climate and it’s no wonder that Louisiana attracts more than 40 million visitors each year.
You might have a conversation with a swamp tour operator who’s lived his whole life in the region and can tell stories you can’t get from a book. Or, you might find yourself in an enchanting conversation with the person sitting at the next table in a restaurant – or even the owner of the restaurant, Gray says.
“I think the reason people are so welcoming is because this a family-focused area, and families have been here for generations,” he says. “The communities here are very close-knit. They’re very proud of the parish they live in [which is the equivalent of a borough or county]. They’re eager to share about how different and unique this place is, compared to anywhere else in the country that you will visit.”
Louisiana is known for its year-round, lively festivals that celebrate music, culture and food – the most famous being Mardi Gras – but it’s the smaller, meaningful moments and personal connections that make a visit here all the more worth it.
“We are raised to be welcoming, sociable and polite,” says Melissa Durocher, director of development and marketing for Explore Houma. “There’s a big emphasis on tradition and pride in where you come from.”
“When you leave here, you will probably have a new friend on the bayou,” Gray says. “You’ll feel very at home here, welcomed into a much larger family.”
Here are some highlights that await you on a vacation in Louisiana.
Food and drink
The state is known as a foodie’s paradise, with a cuisine that’s a rich blend of various cultural influences, which often varies from region to region. With food a major draw for visitors – seafood including crawfish, crab, shrimp and oysters are bountiful and regional dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya and étouffée are particularly well-known – tourists can download a passport and map to follow the Cajun Bayou Food Trail, involving 18 restaurants that span Lafourche Parish.
“It’s a really cool way for visitors to eat their way up and down the bayou,” Gray says.
Terrebonne Parish has another food trail – the Bayou Country Crawfish Trail – which is popular with tourists and features more than 30 stops serving up crawfish dishes, from po-boys and gumbos to boiled and live crawfish.
Lafayette has received many awards for its cuisine, including being named the Tastiest Town of the South by Southern Living magazine, Best Food Town by Rand McNally, and a Top 10 Foodie City by Livability.com.
“One staple to the area’s unique cuisine is the smoked pork and rice delicacy known as boudin,” says Kaylie LeBlanc, assistant vice-president of communications for Lafayette Convention & Visitors Commission. “While the ingredients are basic, the variations of how to cook boudin are endless, which is why you need to take a trip down the Boudin Trail. Restaurants stretching across the area are cooking boudin every way you can imagine, and some you can’t.”
As the state’s capital city, Baton Rouge is at the heart of Louisiana’s culture. “Baton Rouge’s culinary scene includes a rich blend of the Cajun and Creole flavours that have made Louisiana famous, plus a few surprising cultural twists. Local chefs and entrepreneurs are mixing the traditional Louisiana fare with international dishes for a variety of fantastic dining experiences,” Cating says.
Outdoor adventure
Louisiana, which is also known as the Pelican State, is full of natural beauty. The state’s scenic bayous, plantations, swamps and coastal regions on the Gulf of Mexico are ideal for wildlife watching, swamp tours, biking, hiking and more. In Shreveport-Bossier, tourists can paddle through a network of Spanish moss-covered cypress trees on Caddo Lake.
Baton Rouge sits on the banks of the Mississippi River, one of the longest rivers in North America, and offers walkable levee trails that offer miles of views from downtown to the campus of Louisiana State University. Its 34-floor Louisiana State Capitol has an observation deck that provides a panoramic view of the river and downtown. Urban adventurers can travel by rented Pedego electric bikes and stop for picnics in one of the city’s many urban parks.
Jefferson Parish has two state parks, one national park and the state’s only inhabited barrier island, Grand Isle, which has warm sandy beaches and also serves as a feeding stop for migrating birds and a habitat for pelicans. For those seeking more thrills, Jefferson Parish offers swamp and bayou airboat excursions, in which tourists can view the gators and enjoy a fish fry or crab-boil afterwards.
In Lafayette, “the area’s swampland-dotted, moss-draped cypress trees teem with wildlife, making it the perfect destination for bird watching, paddling, fishing and numerous other outdoor activities,” LeBlanc says.
Nature watchers and photographers have access to some of the best birding sites in North America, including Spanish Lake. At last count, birders have spotted 240 species in its expansive shoreline and bottomland hardwood forest.
If paddling is your passion or something you’re looking to try, Lafayette is the perfect starting point to explore rivers, swamps and bayous. Gear rentals and guided tours are available through several outfitters in and around Lafayette.
And in Terrebonne Parish, swamp tours, fishing and boating are particularly popular with tourists, as is the Houma GeoTour Cache de Crawfish. This free outdoor geocaching treasure hunt is the only official one in Louisiana.
History and culture
“There’s nothing like learning about a new area and enjoying great food and culture,” says Tracy Browning, executive director with Ascension Parish Tourism Commission. The Great River Road Museum, a 35,000-square-foot facility that features artwork and exhibits exploring the culture, folklore and music of the 19th-Century lower Mississippi River region, and Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, a beautiful cathedral-like structure built in the late 1800s as a mission to serve the growing community of Acadians, are popular stops in Ascension Parish.
“A suburb of New Orleans, our neighbouring city, Jefferson, is filled with a diverse culture, which means a diverse experience for our visitors,” says Terrie Birkel, chief operating officer and vice-president of marketing for Jefferson Parish. “We are a unique suburb offering the metropolitan experience of our dining, entertainment, shopping and attractions in the cities and unincorporated areas of the eastern side of our parish and the rural, coastal fishing communities of the towns and cities on the west bank of the Mississippi River.”
Like other parishes, Jefferson is home to award-winning theatres, museums and historic districts, such as the Gretna Cultural Center for the Arts, which originally was a U.S. Post Office that was restored and renovated in 2016, and the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.
And at the heart of Lafayette lies Vermilionville, a historic village and park that demonstrates Acadian, Creole and Native American history from 1765-1890 and which sits on a 23-acre site on the banks of the Bayou Vermilion. There are 19 attractions, including seven restored original homes, and more than 13 local artisans that give demonstrations on a variety of essential crafts performed by the early settlers.
Music and art
Louisiana is the birthplace of jazz, but it is also known for its blues, zydeco (a blend of danceable rhythm and blues, with African influences), Cajun music genres (sung in Cajun French), and Swamp Pop (an eclectic blend of R&B, rock and roll, Cajun and country).
Dancehalls are a big part of the southern culture, and live music can be heard any night of the week in Lafayette. Be sure to check out Cajun Jam at Terrebonne’s C’est Bon Café, where live Cajun music is performed by the Cajun Music Preservation Society and local musicians.
In Baton Rouge, two annual events celebrate local artists: White Light Night and Hot Art/Cool Nights. Jewellers, painters, craftsmen and other artisans from all over the city set up their goods while visitors enjoy music, food and great local shopping.
Festivals and events
No state celebrates quite like Louisiana, with hundreds of festivals held every year across the state. In Houma, not far from New Orleans, Durocher says family-friendly Cajun celebrations such as Rougarou Fest (a spooky event based on the legend of a werewolf-like creature) and Bayou Arts Fest are particular highlights.
In Baton Rouge, there is also plenty to entertain the whole family. During Mardi Gras season, which runs over many days early in the year, eight parades roll over multiple weekends and feature large floats and dancing krewes. Baton Rouge is also the home of the Swamp Blues and hosts the free Baton Rouge Blues Festival each spring.
In Jefferson Parish, in addition to the traditional floats and marching bands of Mardi Gras, the Family Gras Festival offers three days of concerts with national and local artists, crafts and Louisiana fare along the parade route.
Food in Louisiana is often cause for celebrations and festivals. Jefferson Parish is no exception, with such events as the Pinch-A-Palooza crawfish festival and the Gumbo Festival. In Ascension Parish, cooks vie to be crowned the World Jambalaya Cooking Champion at the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival held in late May, and visitors can feast on the savoury rice dish and enjoy live music and carnival rides.
“There is no better education than travel in my opinion,” Gray says. “Louisiana, I think, shines bright in the United States as far as tourism and unique experiences.”
7 top spots to visit in Louisiana
1. Gators and Friends adventure park in Caddo Parish
“Outside of gaming, Gators and Friends is our most visited attraction. Bring the family to pet a baby alligator and zip-line through the park. See alligators wrestle during daily feeding shows and enjoy the exotic petting zoo and pony rides.”
– Katharyn DeVille, vice-president marketing/communications, Shreveport-Bossier
2. Moncus Park in Lafayette Parish
“Moncus Park is a 100-acre green space located in the heart of Lafayette, Louisiana. Moncus Park is a beautiful, new gathering space to come together to celebrate, relax, learn and take advantage of the endless opportunities that a regional park of this size provides.”
– Kaylie LeBlanc, assistant vice-president of communications, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission (Lafayette Parish).
3. Old State Capitol historic landmark in East Baton Rouge Parish
“As Louisiana’s capital city, Baton Rouge is home to much of the state’s famed political history. Our ‘castle on the river’ showcases this story in a captivating environment, surrounding visitors with picturesque design and political history exhibits. At Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, visitors can climb the cast-iron staircase and view a stained-glass cathedral dome in this unique blend of Gothic and Victorian architecture.”
– Laura Cating, senior vice-president of marketing and communications, Visit Baton Rouge (East Baton Rouge Parish)
4. Houmas House Historic Estate and Gardens in Ascension Parish
“The largest sugarcane plantation of the 1800s is visited by thousands to tour the historic mansion, 38 acres of gardens and the new Great River Road Museum. Three restaurants allow for buffet style, casual dining and fine dining. They also have the Inn at Houmas House for those who want a special overnight experience on the grounds.”
– Tracy Browning, executive director, Ascension Parish Tourism Commission
5. City of Thibodaux in Lafourche Parish
“It’s the main city in Lafourche Parish, but it’s a smaller town, around 14,000 people. A national park is there, a lot of the Food Trail restaurants are there, along with swamp tours, plantation tours, history and great shops. It’s very reminiscent of New Orleans-style architecture.”
– Cody Gray, president and CEO, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism (Lafourche Parish)
6. Chauvin Sculpture Garden in Terrebonne Parish
“The Chauvin Sculpture Garden is considered one of the top 20 sculpture gardens in the world and one of the top five examples of folk art in the world. Inspiration struck artist Kenny Hill, and what resulted is a densely packed collection of concrete sculptures depicting seemingly weightless angels, spiritual representations and a 45-foot-tall lighthouse.”
– Melissa Durocher, director of development and marketing, Explore Houma
7. Town of Jean Lafitte in Jefferson Parish
“The town of Jean Lafitte, a 200-year-old fishing community with generations of fishermen, trappers and hunters, is also the place that the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte called home. In fact, the waterways of the Barataria are where Jean Lafitte and his brother Pierre aided America in the Battle of New Orleans. Lafitte is a beautiful coastal community where visitors can relax and experience the beauty of the bayous and its delicate ecosystem aboard a pontoon boat or a thrilling airboat ride. This Louisiana town shares its culture and proud heritage – from its museums and serene waterways to its seafood and its people sharing their craft and stories. Lafitte is one of Jefferson Parish’s communities that represents both the history of our parish and the promise of our future.”
– Terrie Birkel, chief operating officer and vice-president of marketing, Jefferson Parish
