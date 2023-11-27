State-of-the-art nuclear medicine scanners will impact over 4,000 patient scans a year
This year, funds raised by QEII Foundation’s GivingTuesday campaign will help bring two new state-of-the-art nuclear medicine scanners to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax that will help cut wait times and enable patients who are living with certain diseases to get treatment sooner.
Currently, the nuclear medicine scanners at the QEII are outdated and operating at full capacity, working to scan thousands of patients each year. With donor support, the QEII is on track to be the first health centre in Canada to have StarGuide Hybrid SPECT/CT scanners.
Donors to the campaign will have their funds matched – up to $100,000 – by a group of 40 generous QEII radiology and nuclear medicine physicians. The physicians work directly with this technology and the patients who will benefit from having two new scanners at the QEII.
“My colleagues and I are pleased to support this project and match all gifts raised to help bring world-leading nuclear medicine technology to the QEII,” says Dr. James Clarke, chief, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health. “Anything we can do to improve the patient experience is worth supporting. We are grateful to those who choose to give to this project. Your gift will benefit every patient who requires a nuclear medicine scan during their care journey.”
This advanced technology can scan patients more efficiently, cutting scan times in half and helping to improve patient comfort. And for patients who are waiting for these critical scans, they will move off waitlists faster and be closer to treatment.
By supporting this project, donors can play a critical role in bringing this new technology to the QEII and impact more than 4,000 patient scans each year across many care areas, with a laser focus on cancer and heart disease – the two leading causes of death amongst Canadians.
Information: QE2Foundation.ca/NucMed
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.