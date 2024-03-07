Think you know Kentucky? Yes, Lexington has world-class bourbon distilleries and horse culture – 75 per cent of the Kentucky Derby champions were raised here – but there’s something unexpectedly cool about this small city located a day’s drive from most of southern Ontario. Spoiler: Lexington, the second-most populated city in the state, is poised to be the next hip American city akin to Asheville, North Carolina.
Lexington’s coolness is in large part thanks to its progressive, creative and artistic vibe, which dates back to the early 19th century when Lexington was known as the Athens of the West. Over the last two centuries, intellectuals, artists and lawmakers have honed their ideas here; and the African-American Great Migration in the early 20th century has had a major influence on the city’s music, art, cuisine and more.
Today, you’ll find drag shows, art tours and talented performers all over town. Case in point: the city is where Grammy-winning musician Chris Stapleton and Hollywood actor George Clooney were born.
Read on for nine reasons to visit Lexington that don’t necessarily involve bourbon and horses (although we love those, too).
Music incubator
1. See a live music show at one of Lexington’s uber-cool venues – and don’t expect to only hear Bluegrass, the famous Americana genre that fuses country, fiddle and blues. You’ll hear country, classic rock, DJs and more at venues like The Burl, a restobar, arcade and concert hall and Al’s, a hipster dive bar. Or there’s Tee Dee’s, a jazz and blues lounge, that’s the place to be on Monday nights.
2. Experience one of Lexington’s mid-size venues like Manchester Music Hall in the trendy Distillery District (past acts include Everclear and Soulja Boy) or the Lyric Theatre, which hosts WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, a grassroots music show filmed in front of a live audience.
Art on the block
3. Turn to your phone and download I Was Here, an innovative self-guided art tour that was recently featured on the sides of the World Trade Center in New York. The art explores the significance of memory, history and ancestry and how they all came together to begin the process of healing spaces wounded by enslavement. There’s also the African-American Heritage Self-Guided Walking Tour, which explores Lexington’s history of slavery, segregation, the Black Freedom Struggle and the achievements of Black residents over 35 stops. Find both on VisitLEX’s website under self-guided tours.
4. Stroll around Lexington to observe the city’s more than 50 murals, including a smiley Louis Armstrong and the neon-pink Horse on High Knoll. Download the Lexington Mural Challenge to find them all. If you don’t know where to start, 17 of the murals are clustered downtown between Main Street and West 3rd.
5. Take a gander at the more than 20 art galleries across Lexington, including Cross Gate Gallery, which hosts an annual art auction at Keeneland each fall, as well as 21c, which is both a boutique hotel inside the historic Fayette National Bank Building, as well as a free 7,000-square-foot contemporary art museum. Kids will love the Living Arts & Science Centre.
Soul food and more
6. Eat out in Lexington, but don’t expect to find only fried chicken and mashed potatoes. Head to Tuk Tuk Snack Shop for Sri Lankan-Southern fusion like a meatball curry hoagie or make a reservation at Cole’s for New American fine-dining in a historic 1938 building. And have some licks at Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream (must-try: bourbon and honey).
7. Visit Lexington during one of the city’s biggest festivals. There’s SoulFeast Week in June, which highlights Black farmers, restaurants and chefs across the city. Don’t miss the fest’s Juneteenth Hip Hop and Soulful Sunday Brunch. And then stick around for Pride later in the month, which features an impressive lineup of food carts.
8. Taste how Lexington is truly committed to farm-fresh food at the Lexington Farmers Market – and we’re not just talking about fruit and veggies. There are stands selling everything from fudge to craft ice cream to kombucha. Find the market downtown every Saturday all year round.
9. Explore downtown Lexington while learning about its history, art, culture and cuisine with a Bites of the Bluegrass food walking tour. There are several tour options for different tastes and budgets, including the Distillery District Food & History Tour, which combines bourbon and Kentucky eats, as well as the Cocktails & Bites tour, which has – you guessed it – boozy drinks and fancy bites like a blue cheese crawfish beignet.
Start planning your creative adventure to Lexington at VisitLEX.com.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.