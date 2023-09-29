If you’re looking for fall flavours, this province is bountiful – especially when it comes to desserts
The last few days of summer can feel melancholy, but any end-of-season blues will definitely be soothed by the flavours of fall – pumpkin spice everything, cinnamon apple goodness and buttery, melt-in-your-mouth pastries. Trade the summer sun in for the soothing warmth of autumnal spices that’ll carry you through to the next sign of light in spring by traveling around Ontario this fall. From London to Campbellford, here’s where to find your next favourite fall treat.
For a delicious apple galette, head to Isabella’s Chocolate Café in Oshawa
The galette is a quintessential French pastry named for its flat shape. But don’t mistake the simplicity of its looks for a basic flavour or construction – the apple galette, especially the one you’ll savour at Isabella’s Chocolate Café, is far from ordinary, with some even calling it “magical.” Similar to a tart, the apple galette takes on a freeform shape, normally a circle, and is topped with sliced fruit. Unlike a pie, this pastry features an open top, allowing the fruit and its juices to caramelize as it bakes. Get to Isabella’s early (they often sell out) and enjoy yours with a hot gourmet coffee.
For ooey gooey pumpkin spice butter tarts, head to Kitchen’s Buttertarts in Bracebridge
You can’t get much more Canadian than a flaky, gooey, deliciously sweet butter tart. A staple in Canadian pioneer cooking, the first published recipe dates back to 1900 in Barrie, Ont., but is believed to originate much further back, with some sources claiming this quintessentially Canadian treat was being enjoyed as early as late 1600s. Kitchen’s Buttertarts has its own sweet history – the two founders met in George Brown’s culinary program, married and started a family, and are now making jumbo sweet and savory butter tarts in the heart of Muskoka. Try their Canadian classic infused with the modern-day flavour twist of pumpkin spice, topped off with a dollop of whipped cream.
For sweet and sophisticated maple-bacon cheesecake sandwiches, head to Sweet C’s Cookie Creations in Chatham
Nothing says fall quite like maple and bacon, two ingredients in one of Sweet C’s Cookie Creations’ most popular seasonal treats. Reminiscent of a whoopie pie, the shop’s maple-bacon cheesecake sandwiches feature two from-scratch graham cracker cookies held together with their signature cheesecake filling for the perfect soft and chewy bite every time. If you really love cheesecake, you’ll want to try out their other fall offerings before you leave; we’re partial to their pumpkin pie cheesecake bars, pumpkin cheesecake cinnamon fritters and pumpkin cheesecake cookies (see a pattern?).
For the ultimate caramel apple fritter, head to Crave Doughnuts in Whitby
When you bite into a dense, luscious apple fritter, you’re biting into a slice of medieval history. The first iteration of the fried doughnut dates back as far as medieval England, but they were staples at Christmas markets from Italy to Germany. It starts with a cored and sliced apple that’s battered, fried and sprinkled with powdered or cinnamon sugar. Crave Doughnuts dials this traditional sweet treat up to 11 with its caramel apple fritter, a brioche fritter filled with local apples dipped in a light vanilla glaze and drizzled with caramel.
For a Polish Szarlotka, head to London’s Unique Food Attitudes
Love apple pie but looking for a new way to enjoy the traditional treat? Try Unique Food Attitudes’ hugely popular Szarlotka, a Polish dessert consisting of sweet, spiced stewed apples inside a buttery pastry and often topped with crumble. Back in the Middle Ages, when it was first made, the dessert would contain an abundance of fruit, from figs to pears, alongside the apples. Today, the apple is a core (pun intended) component of Polish cuisine and the Szarlotka, just one of Unique Food Attitudes’ owner Barbara Czyz’s delicacies, is a must-try.
For a classic pumpkin pie, head to Dooher’s Bakery in Campbellford
Close your eyes and picture a classic pumpkin pie. You probably envision a buttery, flaky crust filled with rich pumpkin pie filling and topped (or not) with a swirl of frothy whipped cream. Would you believe us if we told you the first-ever pumpkin pie was a topless pumpkin, seeds removed, filled with milk, spices and honey? While fancy, inventive desserts are always fun to try, there’s something to be said for a simple classic – like Dooher’s Bakery’s pumpkin pie, one of 13 pies they have on the extensive roster of desserts they’ve been whipping up since 1949.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.