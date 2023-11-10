Army of Givers campaign needs help in addressing the growing need for food and shelter during tough economic times
Nancy and her husband, John, live in Dunnville, Ont., a small town about 45 minutes from Hamilton. On the face of it they seem to have it all together. They have careers, a home and their children are healthy and active. However, they are among the many families across Canada who are turning to The Salvation Army to help make ends meet.
The couple goes to The Salvation Army food bank in Dunnville, where they select items from the pantry and the table filled with fresh produce, bread, juices, bottled water and macaroni and cheese donated by stores in the community.
“I was just there, and I saw people from different age groups and all walks of life. The cost of food, gas, mortgage prices – it’s hard to keep up,” Nancy says. “There are times we have to put off paying certain bills so we can have healthy foods for the kids.”
Nancy is no stranger to The Salvation Army and the way it warmly wraps its arms around the people in Dunnville. Years ago, she arrived in the town with two little children after escaping an abusive marriage. Forced to accept welfare until she got a job, she learned about the food bank and the services they offered.
“It was my first experience going to a food bank and I was a little embarrassed at needing to ask for help. The stigma about using services like food banks still exists,” Nancy says.
Much to her surprise, Nancy felt no judgment when she walked through the doors of The Salvation Army food bank in Dunnville for the first time.
“The people were so lovely. I instantly felt their warmth and care. They were so concerned about my kids and making sure they had enough food.”
Nancy also welcomed the support of Salvation Army counsellors who were available to help her children overcome all the changes in their lives.
“They were getting used to new living arrangements and a new school. It was a lot for them and for me,” Nancy recalls.
With time, Nancy settled into her life in Dunnville and married John. Together they welcomed two more children. When they were able to get by, they paid it forward.
“For a couple of years my husband and I were more secure, and we’d drop off boxes of food and sometimes money. We also had a yard sale and donated proceeds to the food bank. We know what it’s like to be in that situation.”
Sadly, a growing number of Canadians are all too familiar with needing to ask for help with life’s necessities.
“In November 2022, a new survey from The Salvation Army revealed that an increasing number of Canadians were pessimistic about the future,” says Lt-Colonel John Murray of The Salvation Army.
“Alarmingly, more than half of Canadians polled (52 per cent) said they had faced food security challenges in the past year, and one in seven had encountered issues with housing security that included being late on paying their rent or missing a payment altogether.”
As the country struggles to heal in the aftermath of a global pandemic, grocery prices have soared with double-digit increases for such staples as bakery and cereal products and baby food. Since April 2022, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate nine times to combat inflation, increasing borrowing costs from credit cards to mortgages.
The impact for many has been devastating. According to The Salvation Army survey, one in seven Canadians faced housing security challenges in the past year, with one in 10 people resorting to couch surfing as a last resort. One in three Canadians faced challenges managing limited resources in the past year, with 25 per cent of those surveyed saying they took on extra sources of income just to get by. Almost two-thirds of those who turned to food banks, community kitchens, pantries and food hampers in the last year were first-time users.
As worry for what the future holds weighs on the hearts and minds of Canadians, The Salvation Army continues to be a vital service.
“We serve people on social assistance, Canadians living on a fixed income, seniors, children, newcomers to Canada, people who experience disabilities, and anyone else who needs a helping hand,” Murray says.
“We’re in 400 communities across the country, partnering with people who are struggling. Some of our direct interventions include providing meals and shelter. And our social and community service programs help to build sustainable skills and strengths.”
After several years of managing on their own, Nancy and John have had to return to the Dunnville food bank – despite holding full-time jobs and making difficult choices about where and how they spend their hard-earned dollars.
“They helped us out at Christmas with staples to help prepare a meal, gift cards and toys for the children,” Nancy says. “It’s a huge relief to know we can make a Christmas for our family.”
“I wish I was in a better financial position, but I don’t feel any shame anymore. I know that when the day comes that we’re better off, we’ll continue to donate again,” Nancy says.
“The Salvation Army does everything they can to help our community. They’re amazing.”
With Christmas just around the corner, The Salvation Army has launched its Army of Givers campaign. Canadians who want to give hope and help to a family this Christmas are invited to: donate at SalvationArmy.ca; call 1- 800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769); or mail The Salvation Army, 2 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, Ont., M4H 1P4. For those interested in volunteer opportunities please visit SalvationArmy.ca/volunteer.
