Pack it up: 6 essential items for your cruise vacation

Heys Astro luggage
When it comes to luggage, you need one that stands out in the crowd. Made from light polycarbonate composite, each piece shimmers with a holographic finish in green, silver, purple or charcoal. Its zipper release expansion system allows for an extra 20 per cent in packing capacity – ideal for duty-free shopping on your cruise.
Blue Lizard Sheer Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
If you’re planning to lounge poolside or do excursions, sunscreen is a must. This one is a non-chemical version free of paraben and fragrance and suitable for sensitive skin types. It features hydrating ingredients and antioxidants, plus it dries clear and gives sheer protection. Bonus: It’s formulated to be coral-reef friendly.
Icebreaker Merino 260 Quantum IV Long Sleeve Zip Hoodie
Even for tropical destinations, pack something cozy for chilly nights, flights and indoor venues where AC is blasting. Merino wool helps regulate body temperature and resists odours naturally. This hoodie comes in an array of colours (shown here in Tang) for men and women and doesn’t take up much room in your suitcase.
Cougar Sayah Luxmotion Printed Sneaker
For day-to-day strolls through the ship and shore excursions, a good pair of sneakers is essential. This fits the bill. Made from nylon and leather, the shoes have a waterproof membrane and constructed for maximum comfort and support. Even on damp days, you’ll get a grip, thanks to the anti-slip rubber outsole.
ba&sh ARA bag
Head to the beach or out for a casual dinner carrying a bag that is roomy enough for all your stuff, but also looks elegant. This raffia and leather bag is a lightweight option and handmade in Madagascar. Each purchase helps to finance the education of 200 local students for the 2024 school year.
Vivienne Westwood Sun RX 02 Sunglasses
These Vivienne Westwood sunnies bring the brand’s signature flair to a lineup of chic, exclusive to Specsavers. This pair is right on trend with its round shape and tortoise-shell finish. The lenses have a scratch-resistant treatment, while the frame is crafted from recycled plastic and bio-based materials.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.