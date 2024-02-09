The saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ seems fitting for Canada’s private schools since they encourage parents to be actively involved and engaged in their child’s school experience.
“Parent involvement really benefits the students when they see the whole school community working collaboratively to help them reach their personal best. When parents get involved in the school community, they are helping to ensure that their child is getting the best possible experience,” says Carol Steven, head of middle school at St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School (SMLS), an independent all-girls school in Oakville, Ont.
According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), research shows that parental involvement in children’s learning is strongly associated with children’s socioemotional development, later reading proficiency and academic success, student engagement and enjoyment of reading, high school completion, as well as adaptation in society.
Parents as partners
St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School sees parents as partners in the student’s education.
“What sets our school apart from others is our deep commitment to personalization. Teachers lay the foundation for our individualized approach to education by getting to know each girl – not just their academic strengths and challenges, but their interests and passions outside school, and their families as well,” Steven says. “Perhaps most importantly, when students see their family and the families around them engaged, the students also become engaged.”
Before the start of each school year, SMLS hosts an event for new families to introduce them to the community and there are also events for parents held throughout the year. In September 2023, parents from each division of the school were invited to attend a coffee morning after they dropped off their daughters at school to meet school faculty and one another. Parents are invited into the school throughout the school year to participate in chapels and assemblies, be present in classrooms, and view student work and performances during the school day.
“Getting to know our students and their families is also an important aspect of the community connections that we integrate within our junior kindergarten to Grade 12 environments. It reinforces the idea that educators, parents and students all play an important role in student development,” Steven says.
Parent involvement is integral to student success at Holy Name of Mary College School as well. “It’s very important to us. We look for a commitment from parents to be part of our school community,” says Carrie Hughes-Grant, head of school at the independent day school for girls in Grades 5 to Grade 12 in Mississauga, Ont. “We believe parent voice matters, just as we believe girl voice matters.”
Hughes-Grant says the school’s family handbook outlines expectations and opportunities for parent involvement that parents are asked to read and sign.
“We make it clear that teachers are accessible and the first line of contact to discuss their child’s learning,” she says. “Parents can access me any time. The directors of academics and student life take calls as does our guidance counsellor – it’s a whole team answering their questions. We also encourage the girls to advocate for themselves.”
Inviting parent expertise
Hughes-Grant says there are plenty of opportunities for parents to be involved in organized activities and events. All parents of students are members of the Parent Association and are asked what role they would like to play. “We host a parent speaker series where parents speak about topics like financial literacy.”
At St. Mildred’s-Lightbourn School, parents are also invited to be guest speakers in the classroom, as well as to help at special events, sit on the board of governors, or provide mentorship for a club or council. “All of these opportunities put parents in tune with their children’s education,” Steven says.
“Last term, our middle school students took part in The Global Read Aloud program. They were reading Jasmine Warga’s book A Rover’s Story, which is about a rover built to explore Mars,” Steven says. “A parent of one of our students has expertise in space robotics and exploration, and is a software systems engineer who has worked with real-life rovers and trained astronauts at NASA. We invited him to participate in one of our book readings. He was able to share real-life examples of rovers at work, answer questions and help the students make important connections from their readings to real life. The experience also gave his daughter an opportunity to participate in the ‘read-aloud’ in a whole new way. She led the programming that day, speaking in front of her entire school to introduce her father and facilitating a question-and-answer session.”
Staying connected
Building a sense of community is a focus at Bayview Glen Independent School, a co-ed, university preparatory day school in Toronto. Even during the pandemic, parents remained connected virtually through Zoom events and outdoor activities.
All parents and guardians are members of the Bayview Glen Parent Association, which organizes coffee socials, an art show, family fun fair, book club and fundraising activities throughout the year. The association held its annual general meeting and New Year breakfast on Jan. 23, with 90 parents attending to learn about the work being done at each division, school activities and continuous learning.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend Parent Association meetings virtually or in person and stay up to date by following Bayview Glen on their social media or reading the association’s page in the school newsletter.
With parents as partners, teachers are gaining valuable insight and tools to better support their students. From one-to-one meetings and conversations to organized events and activities, Canada’s private schools are finding creative and consistent ways to ensure parents are part of their child’s learning and development and helping to build vibrant, healthy school communities.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.