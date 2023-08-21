Whether it’s the allure of warm weather, powdery sand, crystal blue waters or a tapestry of rich cultures and food, Canadians are flocking back to the Caribbean.
The most popular Caribbean destinations for Canadians, according to travel experts, include Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, the Riviera Maya in Mexico, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, The Bahamas, Grand Cayman, Aruba, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Jamaica.
Ilana Valo, founder and chief executive officer of TWIL Travel, says Canadians’ demand for travel this year is “through the roof” and so her agency is advising clients to book as early as possible to secure the best availability and pricing.
“We are also noticing clients taking more frequent, shorter trips, such as weekend getaways for R&R, sun and sand, or a city break and taking advantage of their ability to hop on a plane and get away,” she says.
But before packing your bags, travel experts say there are a number of important things you should keep in mind.
“People want to have peace of mind when they travel,” says Tim Bishop, managing director of Blue Cross of Canada. “People don’t want to be thinking about what could go wrong. You just want to be able to go and enjoy your trip, focusing on the experiences you’ll have.”
Travel insurance should be at the top of the list. Bishop says that, according to the 2023 Blue Cross Travel Study, 40 per cent of Canadians say they’re more likely to purchase travel insurance than in the past, with health and safety being a main priority. If you or a family member have a medical issue while away, travel insurance will help ensure you get the treatment you need when you need it.
Travel insurance also covers you if a flight gets cancelled or luggage gets lost or stolen. You should talk to a travel insurance agent to get the coverage you and your family will need, and be aware of any insurance that might be included with your credit card or exclusions or restrictions in a group travel insurance plan. Make sure you are customizing the travel insurance you are buying so it suits your needs. And it’s vital to read the insurance contract before you travel – activities such as rock climbing or sky diving are not typically covered, for example.
Valo says it’s important when travelling to “pack your patience and a carry-on.” Airports are still often experiencing long lineups at both departure and arrival terminals, she says, but travel agents can streamline the process by arranging for expedited arrival services at the destination airport. And if you can avoid checking a bag, do so, she says.
“If you absolutely need to check a bag, take a carry-on with a few days worth of clothing and essentials,” Valo says.
Bring cash in U.S. dollars, in smaller denominations such as ones, fives, 10s and 20s, which are handy for tipping and making small purchases wherever you go.
Valo adds that it’s imperative to check the expiry dates on your passport and the passports of family members. This is particularly relevant right now since there hasn’t been a lot of travelling since the onset of the pandemic. Those passports need to be valid for at least six months past the expected date of travel, with some destinations specifically requiring this. And always check the entry requirements of the country you are travelling to one week prior to departure, as some countries might still have entry requirements or restrictions in place.
Here are more expert tips for anyone planning to travel to the Caribbean this year:
- Talk to a health care professional. Ask about which medications or vaccines (unrelated to COVID-19) may be right for you, based on the destination and itinerary. There may be certain vaccinations recommended that will protect you against such things as gastrointestinal upset or hepatitis.
- Be aware of the weather. Hurricane season and the wet season typically run from mid-May to the end of November, so pack according to the potentially variable weather conditions. And check for specifics on sun protection, as some destinations have banned certain types of sunscreen for environmental reasons.
- Check requirements in advance for excursions or activities. To participate in certain activities, you may need additional information or reservations. If you plan on scuba diving, for instance, certification may be required in advance.
- Understand the local currency. Currency can differ from country to country in the Caribbean, so it’s best to check based on your destination and what is locally accepted. For example, Martinique accepts the euro and Saint Kitts accepts the Eastern Caribbean dollar. The U.S. dollar, however, is generally accepted throughout the Caribbean.
- Pack a travel health kit. A basic kit is important no matter where you travel. First aid supplies and medications may not always be readily available in other countries or may be different from those available in Canada. A good travel health kit contains enough supplies to prevent illness, handle minor injuries and illnesses, and manage pre-existing medical conditions for longer than the duration of your trip.
In the end, it’s all about getting the vacation you deserve, Bishop says. A little bit of research and planning can help guarantee your travel is time well spent.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.