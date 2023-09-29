Brampton, Whitby and Perth County have outdoorsy adventures, arts and culture and – of course – lots of delicious eats on offer
With colourful foliage to admire, crisp fall air to invigorate your senses and the season’s harvest adding fresh flavours to restaurant menus, there’s no better time than autumn to get out of town for a mini-break. Whether you’re looking to explore a nearby place you’ve never visited before or to see a new side of a familiar favourite, Brampton, Whitby and Perth County have got you covered with engaging activities, delicious culinary experiences and top-notch accommodations that will turn your weekend getaway into a true adventure. Get started planning your escape with these ideas for how to spend an action-packed 48 hours in these local destinations. (And be sure to download Great Taste of Ontario passports for each region and check in along the way!)
Brampton
Once a greenhouse hub known for exporting flowers around the world, Brampton continues to bring visitors closer to nature through its many gardens and conservation areas. The city rewards foodies as much as outdoor enthusiasts, with its multicultural population helping to shape a diverse dining scene.
Fuel up for exploring the city with a cup of joe from Segovia. Run by a husband-and-wife team from Nicaragua, this coffee shop imports and roasts ethical, single origin green beans. Pick up an espresso-based beverage to warm both your soul and your stomach and choose from a variety of Latin American-style bites like fresh empanadas.
Other spots to add to your Brampton food bucket list include Food Fight Barbecue Bar, where barbecue classics like pulled pork and beef brisket get a local spin that includes slow smoking over Ontario wood. If you’re craving globally-influenced cuisine, fill up on a savoury kebab platter at Royal Kabob Afghan Cuisine or tuck in to Sri Lankan and South Indian vegetarian fare at Vinayagar Vilas.
Have a sweet tooth? Don’t miss Holy Shakes. This Brampton-born restaurant offers more than 100 different milkshakes piled high with sweet toppings, along with other indulgent treats.
What to do
Take in a breath of fresh air at Gage Park, a beloved municipal park where you’ll find gardens and shady trails. Heart Lake Conservation Park is another beautiful place to get outside and get moving, with picturesque hiking trails, glacial lakes and a daring treetop zipline course. If you’re more of a culture vulture, don’t miss the Peel Art Gallery Museum and Archives, which features wide-ranging exhibitions dedicated to the region’s art and heritage.
Where to stay
Located a short drive from downtown Brampton, Newton Villa feels secluded from the hustle and bustle. Homey rooms come with mini-fridges and Smart TVs, plus rates include a continental breakfast.
Whitby
Whitby blends the appeal of a small town with the urban conveniences of a larger city. A sweeping waterfront, two historic downtown areas and a budding restaurant scene further enhance the allure of this under-the-radar spot.
For a taste of Whitby’s homegrown cuisine, book a table at Bistro ‘67, a unique student training restaurant at Durham College. Dine while overlooking the lush grounds, where much of the produce used in the kitchen is harvested. The Springwood, a brand-new addition to Whitby’s dining scene, is another superb option for visitors in search of farm-to-table fare, with hyper-seasonal dishes joining a Canadian wine and beer list in a stylishly cozy space. Bonus: both restaurants are Feast On® certified!
Beer lovers will want to stop by Brock Street Brewing to sample locally-produced brews, seltzers, spirits and hard ice teas. Sign up for a brewery tour for an insider perspective on how Brock Street’s drinks are made, or turn your visit into an evening and stick around to enjoy crowd-pleasing gastropub fare at the on-site restaurant, 12welve Bistro and Tapwerks.
Homestyle-cuisine meets cultural space at the Food & Art Café, which is known by a tongue-in-cheek acronym (the ‘Fart’ café). View works by co-owner and resident artist Alison Galvan and other Whitby-based creators while munching on a hearty sandwich or scone.
Carve out some time to swing by One More Cocoa for chocolate bars and bonbons with flavour inspirations spanning from nostalgic treats to the owner’s Jamaican heritage. Exotic Knacks is another worthwhile destination for snacks you can take home or nibble on during your stay. This quirky shop carries an array of delicious and hard-to-find sweet and savoury goodies.
What to do
Pop by the Whitby Farmers’ Market, which runs until October, to browse items ranging from farm-fresh produce and unpasteurized honey to cold-pressed juice and upcycled crafts. Unwind at Thermëa Spa, a Nordic-style day spa where you can take a dip in baths with varying temperatures, relax in peaceful rest areas as well as enjoy massages and body care treatments.
Where to stay
Whitby is home to many tried-and-true hotels, including Holiday Inn Express Whitby Oshawa, which includes a pool, fitness centre and free breakfast. If you’re looking for a home-away-from-home for a longer stay, some rooms include full kitchens with stovetops and fridges.
Perth County
Charming small towns and dreamy rural scenery make Perth County a delightful destination for an autumn getaway. Visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to places to shop for the best of Perth County’s culinary bounty.
In Perth East, Wild Hog Country Market brings a farm-to-table approach to groceries, sourcing its produce and meats locally – including pork supplied by the family-owned market’s own farm and meat business. Or, head to Appleflats in Wellesley, where guests can take a guided, 45-minute tour of North America’s “only explorable orchard” to learn what owners Glen and Alex Smyth say will help you learn “more about apples (and crab apples) than you ever imagined.” Afterwards, guests can sample some of the farm’s products, such as their signature crabapple jelly.
Call ahead to reserve the coveted “buggy booth” at Anna Mae’s Bakery and Restaurant in Millbank. Known for its Mennonite cooking and baking, this popular spot churns out dozens of different pies, pastries and doughnuts each day, many of which incorporate ingredients from nearby farms and suppliers. If you stop by for lunch, their “broasted” chicken, which is seasoned in a secret spice mixture before being both broiled and roasted, is a must-try. And don’t leave without indulging in one of their Sweet Janes, delicious doughnuts that come with a creamy filling.
Local ingredients also take centre stage at Hōm restaurant in Listowel. Chef/owner Chris Campbell taps into French and other international culinary influences to create aesthetically-plated seasonal dishes. The five-course tasting menu, which is available on Thursdays, is worth planning your visit around.
What to do
Take a stroll through any of Perth County’s cute small towns, which look especially beguiling against a backdrop of fall foliage. Admire St. Marys historic limestone buildings or head to Shakespeare to shop for vintage treasures at Glen Manor Galleries or Land & Ross Antiques. For a more active afternoon, hop on your bike and discover the Perth County section of the Guelph to Goderich Rail Trail, a multi-use trail that runs along former CPR railway land.
Where to stay
Golf and nature enthusiasts alike will appreciate The Guest House at River Valley Golf & Country Club, which is set in the scenic River Valley, surrounded by pine trees. River Valley’s excellent 18-hole course is located less than 30 metres away. Or, book a restful retreat at Wild Rose Sanctuary, where you can glamp in a luxe yurt, or relax in a cozy cabin.
