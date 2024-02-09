Private schools in Canada are increasingly creating new application processes that are fun and creative, and which focus on discovering the perfect fit for young learners, parents and the schools. While websites and third-party reviews offer helpful information to parents in their search, getting to intimately know a prospective school’s culture and community is a valuable part of the decision-making process.
At Walden International School in Oakville, Ont., the application process aligns with the belief that learning is a process versus a destination.
“I believe an immersive application process informs parents of their child’s needs, helps them know how to advocate for them and the questions to ask,” says Daphne Perugini, head of school. “Our process is about building relationships with the families and begins with our office manager, Karen Langill, who also works with admissions and is often the first line of communication with parents.
“It continues to when families visit us, and I spend time listening to their expectations and learning what resonates with them. We need to know what the community and our consumers are looking for to remain current and relevant,” Perugini says. Parents can sign up for a personal tour on the school website or by calling the school directly.
“The real magic happens when we invite the child for a two-day visit. They are paired with a volunteer buddy and are fully immersed in our school during that time. We treat them like a Walden student,” Perugini says. During their visit, students may have a casual reading assessment where they will read from a text or be tested on fundamental math skills.
After the two days, teachers are asked to create a report of their observations, which are discussed with the parents. “We always ask for the student’s feedback as well. A key part of our philosophy is student agency and student voice,” Perugini says. “Kids are very honest and intuitive; they will tell you what they liked or didn’t like. It’s all part of finding the right fit.”
At Holy Name of Mary College School, an independent Catholic school for girls in Grade 5 to Grade 12, prospective Grade 9 students are invited to experience school life during a “visit day” partway through the application process. “The girls tell us they love that day. They go to a physical education class, they do an experiment in science class and attend a very cool Grade 11 law class. It gives them an idea of what it is like to go to high school and what they can expect for the next four years,” says Carrie Hughes-Grant, head of school.
She says Holy Name of Mary hosts spring and fall open houses and tours in which families can learn more about the school.
“We take a unique approach to our open houses with a panel featuring our students from Grade 7 to 11 and an emcee who takes questions for the students from families in the audience. Our middle school coordinator or our senior school innovation lead will participate as well.”
Student ambassadors are available during the open houses to take families on a tour of the school, and administrators and faculty are available to answer questions. For families who are unable to participate in an open house, Hughes-Grant says they will host a family meeting and tour. Virtual tours and open houses are available when in-person visits aren’t an option, such as for international students.
Many private schools consider the whole family when making admissions decisions. At Walden International School, a fundamental part of the application process is meeting with families and learning all about prospective students.
“We ask parents to be honest about any learning challenges their child may have; we want to be sure we have the necessary resources so they can be successful here. It’s not fair to the child to discover, months later when they’re settled into the school, that we aren’t able to meet all their learning needs,” Perugini says.
Hughes-Grant says finding the right fit involves getting a whole picture of the child and family. “We interview all the girls who apply to the school. We do have a test but that is only one piece of the process. In my time here, we’ve never not accepted a child based on just their test results. … We care about the whole girl; we put her at the centre of everything we do,” she says.
