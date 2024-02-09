Private schools in Canada are forging new pathways to learning, with innovative programs and approaches that reflect the skills they believe students will require for the workforce and world of tomorrow.
“The way we work and what we know about learning is evolving rapidly,” says Lindsay Norberg, deputy principal at Havergal College in Toronto, an independent day and boarding school for girls from junior kindergarten to Grade 12.
“Artificial intelligence and how it will impact the way we work and learn is one of the ways students’ learning is changing. It makes us continually evaluate the essential skills that students will need to lead purposeful lives and gives us an understanding of their strengths and values.”
In addition to unique digital technologies courses, Havergal offers programs to socially prepare its girls for a changing world. Its Global Learning and Leading Diploma (GLLD) is specially designed for students in Grade 10 to Grade 12, who are engaged in social innovation, social justice and global impact. GLLD is focused on increasing students’ global knowledge, skills and mindsets, as students are challenged with tackling big questions of our time through a broad lens, with support provided by their faculty mentor. The diploma helps differentiate students to post-secondary institutions and employers by recognizing their work in future-ready programming.
Dean Van Doleweerd, associate head of programs for Lakefield College School, a private day and boarding school in Lakefield, Ont., says the ways in which information gets to students and the tools they use to access and create information are constantly changing.
“It appears this change is faster and more dynamic than ever,” Van Doleweerd says. “Consider the implications of AI on learning. At Lakefield, we lean into the exploration of these changes. We explore new tools and technologies and help students use them and assess them for their unique circumstances.”
Lakefield offers several innovative course experiences, helping students better understand and experience the interconnectedness of real-life learning and the complexity of meaningful concepts. In Grade 10, drama and English curriculums are combined into a double-credit course called Page to Stage. Students explore literature as it leads to performance and bring writing to life by examining the depth of strong writing and embodying it on stage.
Situated on 315 acres featuring its own waterfront and a working farm, Lakefield students are offered the rare opportunity to learn about the environment and sustainability while immersed in the great outdoors.
“You will find our students participating in the Lakefield Environmental Action Force (LEAF), strengthening composting programs for the school or the considering issues of climate justice as part of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Club,” says Janice Greenshield, assistant head, sustainability. “You may also find them at our school’s regenerative farm, learning about environmental science. Our students find they are in a community of peers and teachers eager to come together to learn, explore and positively impact the world through its most pressing issues.”
At The Bishop Strachan School (BSS), an independent day and boarding school for girls in junior kindergarten to Grade 12 in Toronto, innovations and experiences help students transform their thinking, ideas and beliefs into limitless possibilities. The school’s Grade 12 Introduction to Investing course was designed to impart fundamental knowledge about investing. Recognizing the increasing importance of financial literacy in today’s complex economic landscape, the course equips students with the essential skills and understanding needed to navigate the world of investments.
“Our goal with this course is to prepare the next generation with the tools necessary to navigate the intricacies of investing early, fostering a generation of financially literate and empowered individuals,” says Kristen Clarke, dean of teaching and learning.
The school is committed to cultivating an environment that nurtures innovation. “Our Innovation and Design program stands as a testament to this commitment,” Clarke says. “The program was developed because we recognized the opportunity to offer a progressive and challenging experience for high-achieving students who had exhausted the standard technology and computer science courses.”
The carefully crafted curriculum empowers participants to amplify their existing skill set through client-focused projects. Students delve into the world of project management, honing their organizational abilities while experimenting with cutting-edge tools and techniques. “It fosters creativity, critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving, and provides a unique opportunity for students to apply their knowledge in client-focused scenarios,” Clarke says. “Students have embraced the opportunity to further refine their skills and have also praised it for its practical approach and emphasis on hands-on learning.”
In a departure from the traditional focus on academics as the most important measure of success, The York School in Toronto is prioritizing student well-being alongside academics at the highest levels of the organization. Justin Medved, associate head of academic innovation, and Elissa Kline-Beber, associate head of well-being, work side by side as members of the leadership team.
“We really are working to ensure well-being isn’t just talk and that all our decisions are optimized through the lens that, for kids to learn, they need to feel seen in the wholeness of who they are. It’s a significant differentiator for our school,” Kline-Beber says. “We are also really interested in and focused on leveraging student voice, giving them agency and choice in their learning and the way they engage with the school. What drives Justin and me is a desire for kids to have an authentic experience at school where they can show up fully and that people see them in our environment.”
The school’s adviser program offers a unique opportunity to be keenly attuned to students. Each student is assigned an adviser in Grade 9, who remains with the student for four years. “The program is rooted in research that tells us the impact of having a trusted adult who is not a parent,” Kline-Beber says. “The adviser is their first and immediate point of contact. The advisers meet and share, identifying things that may be coming up for the students outside the school walls and exploring issues of identity and inclusion. We organize our timetable and our staff around the adviser program. It’s valued at a very high level, which I think sets it apart.”
Another departure from tradition is the school’s innovative approach to teaching the topics of civics, English, geography and history. “For Grade 9 students, we have integrated these four courses in what we call the Integrated Canadian Experience (ICE),” Medved says. “When you teach these courses together every other day, not only are you able to do exciting work and explore all aspects of a humanities curriculum in an integrated way, you’re also able to leave the school for large chunks of time so you can use the backdrop of the city as your curriculum. You can go on winter camping excursions, or you can go on large field trips to Toronto Islands or Regent Park [in Toronto] to see examples of urban development and revitalization. It allows for an exciting exploration of the Canadian identity.”
Kingsway College School, whose junior and senior schools are located in Etobicoke, Ont., and Toronto, respectively, is pushing the limits of the traditional classroom by expanding the learning community of educators and teachers to include other experts. “The approach we take is beyond what you might think of as a typical field trip. We build it into our timetable so that faculty can get students out into the community,” says Rick Kunc, assistant head of senior school.
“For example, one of our science classes spent time paddling canoes in the Humber River with the Ontario-based, non-profit organization Swim Drink Fish [Canada]. The students worked with their volunteers doing water and visibility tests, and looking for algae. The data they collected goes into big banks of publicly available data on water quality,” Kunc says. “Not only are they learning about the importance of water, our students wanted to do more work on how they might impact clean water in their own community and other communities.”
In one of its geography classes, students spent time in Toronto’s High Park discovering and removing invasive species, and learning what kinds of species were there before. “Students are engaged in their learning, so much so they can feel and see what they’re learning about with their teachers and experts in the field,” Kunc says. “At the same time, they are meeting provincial learning requirements for geography and science.”
Private schools are trailblazing with creative programs that are helping young Canadians discover their voice and learn valuable skills to be leaders in their communities and the world beyond.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.