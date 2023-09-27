What makes a culinary connoisseur’s dream kitchen? A fridge and pantry fully stocked with the very best ingredients, certainly, but just as key are thoughtfully designed and innovative appliances. Today’s sophisticated home chef is levelling up with the kind of tech normally found in high-end restaurant kitchens.
Enter Signature Kitchen Suite, a luxury line of innovative built-in appliances. With design that values purpose and style in equal measure and incorporates the latest innovation in kitchen technology, these appliances – from French-door refrigerators to professional ranges to wine fridges – tick every box.
It’s why Canadian chef Mark McEwan is a fan. “Signature Kitchen Suite appliances align perfectly with the mindset of forward-thinking chefs,” he says. “The brand’s focus on performance, luxury design, precision and innovation is a true embodiment of my culinary philosophy.”
Signature Kitchen Suite appliances come with intuitive, innovative features that will truly elevate the home chef experience.
For McEwan, one of the stand-out features is the built-in sous vide bath in the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch Dual Fuel Pro Range.
“It gives me the opportunity to experiment with techniques that are usually reserved for a professional kitchen and creates a more seamless process when I’m prepping and cooking in the kitchen,” he says. “It’s my secret weapon for achieving precise and consistent results, especially when working with delicate proteins and intricate flavours.”
The range also features both induction and gas burners, so you don’t have to decide between cooking over a flame and the instant, precise heat offered by induction. As well, the two ovens provide steam-powered and convection-powered cooking to help you achieve gourmet results.
It’s “the best of both worlds,” says McEwan.
For the home chef, a fridge that delivers versatility and space is a must, and the Signature Kitchen Suite 48-inch French Door Refrigerator has both in spades.
Its dual compressors and metal interior help minimize temperature fluctuations (to within -17˚C), and its ice maker produces slow-melting spherical ice – perfect for those pre-dinner Negronis – as well as traditional-shaped cubes.
McEwan finds the convertible drawer in the 48-inch French Door Refrigerator particularly useful. “It’s a versatile space that adapts to my diverse ingredient storage needs,” he says. “With five distinct settings, I can adjust the temperature from 5˚C to -21˚C to ensure my ingredients are stored at their optimal temperature.”
And in the category of things you didn’t know you needed (but absolutely do) are the 24-inch Undercounter Convertible Refrigerator/Freezer Drawers.
These ingenious food-storage drawers have six temperature settings (Pantry, Fridge, Bar, Seafood, Meat and Freezer) and integrate seamlessly and chicly under your counter. Whether you need to keep steaks handy for a family barbecue or wine perfectly chilled for a Friday night soirée, this thoughtful approach to storage provides ample customizable space for all your kitchen needs.
Signature Kitchen Suite – whose stable of products also includes integrated dishwashers, microwaves and column refrigerators and freezers – was created for foodies who combine their passion for cooking with their appreciation for kitchen technology innovation.
These connoisseurs will find kitchen nirvana with products that enable them to both up their game and add style and elegance to the heart of the home.
“Precision is the cornerstone of any great chef’s home kitchen,” says McEwan. “It’s about having control over every element, from temperatures to cooking methods, so that foods can be cooked in the best possible way. Space, durability and purposeful design also matter.”
“Signature Kitchen Suite brings all these elements together, creating a harmonious blend of functionality and elegance,” he says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with LG. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.