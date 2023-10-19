Royal Bank of Canada appreciates the importance that art has in their clients’ lives – as something valuable to collect and enjoy, to support and foster, and to pass on to the next generation.
Starting October 26, Art Toronto will unite artists, gallerists, patrons and the art-curious for a three-day exhibition of works from Canada’s top art galleries. RBC is continuing as a principal sponsor of this year’s fair, now in its 23rd year, and is supporting Canada’s art ecosystem with a two-pronged approach: elevating early-career artists through the new multi-year Discover, presented by RBC program, and by ensuring RBC clients recognize the deep value of deliberate planning in including art in their wealth management plans.
“Some are surprised to learn that RBC has its own art collection that started in 1929,” says RBC’s Senior Art Curator, Corrie Jackson, adding that the collection now encompasses approximately 6,000 pieces of art hanging in RBC offices. “The collection is overseen by a committed curatorial department who provide didactics or details alongside each piece, so that the thousands of RBC employees and visitors who are in our offices around the world get a better understanding of the work. Over time, the collections grew to reflect the communities RBC serves, and the passion for art that both RBC and many of our clients share.”
Emerging artists bring forward essential new perspectives from their generation.— RBC’s Senior Art Curator, Corrie Jackson
Ms. Jackson notes that RBC has long focused on buying art from emerging Canadian artists and is continuing that support today. Through the Discover program, the bank has worked with Art Toronto and independent curators to help shine a light on new artists. The program highlights eight galleries, handpicked for their impressive roster of emerging artists from across Canada, as well as one in the United States. A breadth of artistic mediums, from painting to sculpture, will share this year’s spotlight.
“Emerging artists bring forward essential new perspectives from their generation. Engaging with them meaningfully and having their work as subject matter that we can reflect on is important for us as organizations and as individuals,” says Ms. Jackson, who was part of the selection committee for the Discover gallery.
“Working in the arts there are barriers to access, and it can take a while to develop a network. Success requires opportunities to build and share. The Discover section of Art Toronto offers an impressive audience platform for emerging artists,” she continues.
This year, gallerist Nicolas Robert will present “Devon Pryce’s highly personal and deeply moving paintings alongside Mel Arsenault’s chromatic and textural glass skins within the context of the Discover program.”
“We feel confident that our participation will connect Pryce and Arsenault with new audiences who share our enthusiasm for their work and who are committed to supporting artists in this very promising stage of their careers,” Mr. Robert says.
“Art lovers with an eye for emerging talent may face the happy challenge of managing a collection that significantly appreciates over time. While this is a positive for many reasons, it can also come with some costs – from upkeep to potential taxes,” says Sara Johnson, Vice-President of High Net Worth Planning Services with RBC. Ms. Johnson urges clients to understand the costs and not to leave their beneficiaries to navigate these responsibilities alone, or at least without proper guidance.
“According to Deloitte, 67 per cent of all collectors identified estate planning for their collection as very valuable,” adds Ms. Johnson. “However, if we dig a little deeper, only 12 per cent actually had integrated their art within the folds of their estate plan.”
Johnson has seen the implications on family dynamics when pieces in art collections are not considered in the estate plan. “It’s so important for people to have conversations about their plans for their art with their families when everyone is alive and healthy,” she stresses. Assessing title ownership by fortifying the collection’s records is the first step, with details like the artwork’s location, authenticity, valuation, and chain of title being essential in preparing the collection for a seamless transfer later.
“If the person who owned the artwork before you was Yves Saint Laurent, or the King of England, these are important details that may affect the value of your collection,” Ms. Johnson says.
“When we ask collectors where they want their collection to go, many couldn’t fathom the thought of the collection leaving the family and going back onto the market,” she continues.
“Yet it’s important to remember that everyone in the family comes to the table with their own aesthetic sensibility or taste, and that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We encourage families to approach this discussion with an open mind. Sometimes it’s not an easy conversation, but it’s always an opportunity to share with your family through storytelling – the vernacular of the art collection, adding robust detail and significance to the object.”
Sometimes, Ms. Johnson says, when a family member appreciates the journey that a collector undertook to acquire a painting, it can foster a deeper understanding of its rich history and demonstrate its importance as an integral part of the family legacy, encouraging future generations to continue stewarding the art collection.
Gallerist Marianne Katzman of Katzman Art Projects agrees.
“Collecting art can be rewarding in many ways,” she says. “Art has the ability to bring something meaningful to your home, breathing life and excitement into the everyday. It can be profoundly rewarding when emotional connections are established with artworks, fostering exploration and discovery. In addition, it is rewarding to directly support and engage with artists, galleries and artistic communities, while also accelerating the progression of ideas.”
Art Toronto 2023, including the new Discover, presented by RBC showcase, runs Oct. 27 to 29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with RBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.