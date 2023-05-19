For many, a vacation involves a relaxing getaway or tranquil retreat that feels far removed from the bustle and hyperconnectivity of city life. And in Ontario, those experiences can be close at hand in one of the province’s numerous and charming towns and hamlets.
Arlington Hotel offers just that kind of respite. Nestled in Paris, just northwest of Brantford, where the Nith River meets the Grand River, this boutique hotel, which is more than 170 years old, has 23 rooms with distinctive décor and furnishings – each one’s theme is based on the spirit, personality and creativity of a famous author or creative mind. Guests can choose to stay in the Hunter S. Thompson standard room, the Ernest Hemingway executive suite or the J.R.R. Tolkien junior suite, for instance.
“History is a big pull to the area,” says Diana Wetherly, director of sales and marketing at Carmen’s Group, which owns and operates Arlington Hotel. Guests can take guided and self-guided tours to historic sites in Brant County or walk about downtown Paris, where some of the Victorian cobblestone buildings date back to the early 1800s.
Paris has a thriving local food scene and every year holds the Paris Fair. There is plenty to do outdoors as well, with the conservation area and Grand River offering picturesque backdrops for hiking, biking, picnics, kayaking and fishing.
Wetherly says Arlington Hotel works with local business to curate unique experiences for guests. There are special hotel offerings for cyclists, collaborations with local restaurants to offer unique dining packages, a partnership with the Noisemaker Presents concert series to host monthly concerts and the hotel participates in the Paris Drinks Fest music festival.
Another memorable getaway can be had in Prince Edward County, home to The Waring House inn. The 19th-century limestone building has been furnished and decorated to reflect its history and offers country friendliness and hospitality. The rooms in the newer Quaker and Heritage lodges feature a luxurious blend of modern comfort and charm.
Guests can enjoy the trails that link Picton and Trenton, check out the local sites and enjoy the vibrant culinary and wine scene.
Innkeeper Norah Rogers says one guest had “never grown a vegetable in her life” but immersed herself in The Waring House’s onsite gardens and community market gardens.
“It’s just nice to travel the countryside, and people love going to Sandbanks [Provincial Park], where there are beautiful beaches,” Rogers says.
For those looking for a holiday for the whole family, one of the more than 100 resort vacation properties, including resorts, lodges, boutique hotels and country inns, represented by Resorts of Ontario is guaranteed to be a great fit.
“We see consumers seeking the all-inclusive type holidays,” says Grace Sammut, executive director of Resorts of Ontario.
“Food and all activities are included – many of our resort lodges and self-catering resorts … offer great children’s programs, taking care of the toddlers up to teens. These resorts specializing in families have a skilled team of recreation staff taking care of the children during the day with all kinds of programs.” Examples include Fern Resort, Bayview Wildwood Resort, Severn Lodge, Pine Vista Resort, Elmhirst’s Resort, Clearview Cottages, Blue Mountain Resort and Rocky Crest Golf Resort.
“Summer in Ontario at the lake is not only a tradition, but an experience that continues to grow as we welcome newcomers and first-time resort goers. During the pandemic with a captive audience, Ontarians discovered resort country. [It has] spectacular natural scenery, offering all kinds of experiences and wonderful accommodation,” Sammut says.
